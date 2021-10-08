 Skip to content
 
(Manchester Evening News)   'Phantom bush trimmer' roaming the streets at night trimming your bushes and hedges   (manchestereveningnews.co.uk) divider line
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least he's not a bush waxer
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this a followup to the TFD pube threads last night?
 
Hawk the Hawk
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
This is of no concern to me.  Then again, I tend to wax philosophical.
 
Kimyo
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Now if we could just get him to visit subby's mother...............
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
So, that's where he's been hiding.
miro.medium.comView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
What makes you think it's a "he"?     Bushes in front of windows can hide a criminal's entry into a house.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
My Turn.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Gotta stay trimmed.
sbs.com.auView Full Size
 
X-Geek
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
That's not a big deal.  But Phantom Roundup Sprayer is an asshole.  Someone decided they didn't like the grass and weeds at my museum and sprayed gravel bed areas.  The gravel beds where it was super easy to just bend down and yank stuff because of thick gravel on top of intact plastic sheeting, except I had a week where bending down was painful, and the weeds and grass grew.  That of course is vandalism and destruction of government property, especially since the roundup got into grass lawns.  I have an idea of who did it, but can't say it because I have no proof.  But I did tell the city council that if I ever find out, that person will be banned from the museum grounds in perpetuity and the police will be called to escort them away if they ever return.
 
goatharper
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: roundup


Just reading the word makes my blood boil. It belongs on the list with Agent Orange AFAIC
 
ongbok
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: That's not a big deal.  But Phantom Roundup Sprayer is an asshole.  Someone decided they didn't like the grass and weeds at my museum and sprayed gravel bed areas.  The gravel beds where it was super easy to just bend down and yank stuff because of thick gravel on top of intact plastic sheeting, except I had a week where bending down was painful, and the weeds and grass grew.  That of course is vandalism and destruction of government property, especially since the roundup got into grass lawns.  I have an idea of who did it, but can't say it because I have no proof.  But I did tell the city council that if I ever find out, that person will be banned from the museum grounds in perpetuity and the police will be called to escort them away if they ever return.


Oh noes.
 
sniderman
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
What a phantom with a hedge that needs trimming might look like.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
KingOfTown
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
boogerwevegotbush.gif
 
Geotpf
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
theknuckler_33
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
No 'band name' posts yet?

Fark, I am disappoint.
 
Hawk the Hawk
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

goatharper: NM Volunteer: roundup

Just reading the word makes my blood boil. It belongs on the list with Agent Orange AFAIC


Too bad you have no mechanism to gathering those responsible.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'm outraged. Where can I leave my address so I can really, really get outraged when my hedges get trimmed? MF'er better not cut my grass while they're at it. That would trigger me even more.
 
BenSaw2
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I wonder if it might be more of a "Your damn hedge is intruding onto the sidewalk", rather than a good deed.

I mean, in TFA, there should be, IIRC, a somewhat tapered back, from bottom to top of the hedge (which appears to be a bit neglected to begin with), so I don't really think "hedge improvement" was foremost on the lad's mind, more, "It's hytting me in the friggin' face"
 
morg
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

BenSaw2: I wonder if it might be more of a "Your damn hedge is intruding onto the sidewalk", rather than a good deed.

I mean, in TFA, there should be, IIRC, a somewhat tapered back, from bottom to top of the hedge (which appears to be a bit neglected to begin with), so I don't really think "hedge improvement" was foremost on the lad's mind, more, "It's hytting me in the friggin' face"


Further down the sidewalk looked even worse. This shiatty trim job might have been a shot across the bow for the whole block.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Hawk the Hawk: goatharper: NM Volunteer: roundup

Just reading the word makes my blood boil. It belongs on the list with Agent Orange AFAIC

Too bad you have no mechanism to gathering those responsible.


Not true.  If I ever catch their names, I can always grab a rope.  This is ranching country, after all.
 
