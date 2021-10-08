 Skip to content
(AP News)   Apparently you have to have a permit for a swimming pool. Well, one on wheels to be specific   (apnews.com) divider line
17
•       •       •

kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
A party bus hot tub is not a pool, subby. It's classified as a large petri dish.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

kbronsito: A party bus hot tub is not a pool, subby. It's classified as a large petri dish.


Once a chlorine resistant strain of chlamydia evolves the fun is all over.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kbronsito: A party bus hot tub is not a pool, subby. It's classified as a large petri dish.


With sufficient application of heat, it can become a soup.
 
Sabreace22 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The simpson's short. "Mobile pool"
Youtube CRNylbkHs_g
Simpsons did it.
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How did they solve Newton's first law of motion with the water in the hot tub? Do they just drive super slowly?
 
Osama bin Limbaugh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A friend built this.  Protip: skip the clever idea of integrating it with the coolant system.  Both you and the engine will suffer.

The Sordik Racing Hot Tub Lincoln sloshes much water on the Rocky Mountain Breakdown Lemons Rally
Youtube TrMy8iJSkNQ
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Surprised that this wasn't about someone just using a tarp in the back of their pickup truck.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
would you like to know more?

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


https://www.yelp.com/biz/music-city-p​a​rty-tub-nashville

https://musiccitypartytub.com/

/not a "public pool"
//not really a "hot" tub either, they claim it is kept at 84 F in summer and 100 F in winter
///certainly a good way to get drunk injuries AND illnesses with your best friends!
 
petec
‘’ 1 hour ago  

McGrits: Surprised that this wasn't about someone just using a tarp in the back of their pickup truck.


this one has the optional grill attachment

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Chevello
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why would I need a permit with wheels on it?
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

luna1580: would you like to know more?

[Fark user image 525x405]
[Fark user image 402x426]

https://www.yelp.com/biz/music-city-pa​rty-tub-nashville

https://musiccitypartytub.com/

/not a "public pool"
//not really a "hot" tub either, they claim it is kept at 84 F in summer and 100 F in winter
///certainly a good way to get drunk injuries AND illnesses with your best friends!


It's a hot tub. Just because you don't like the temp, it doesn't change that it is what's commonly referred to as a "hot tub". Weirdly enough, they even call them that before they've ever even had a drop of water in them. But go ahead and White Knight them, someone has to support the people who can't be bothered to follow even the most basic of laws.
 
gshepnyc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kabloink: How did they solve Newton's first law of motion with the water in the hot tub? Do they just drive super slowly?


Maybe a water-tight rubber cover with holes for the people's heads?  I hope that's what it is.
 
Any Pie Left
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Water looks filthy in all those shish
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Without RTFA: I assume this is a redneck, with a truck and a tarp, and an unfortunate water bill.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

luna1580: would you like to know more?

[Fark user image 525x405]
[Fark user image 402x426]

https://www.yelp.com/biz/music-city-pa​rty-tub-nashville

https://musiccitypartytub.com/

/not a "public pool"
//not really a "hot" tub either, they claim it is kept at 84 F in summer and 100 F in winter
///certainly a good way to get drunk injuries AND illnesses with your best friends!


Close enough.
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Sabreace22: [YouTube video: The simpson's short. "Mobile pool"]Simpsons did it.


In reality this would probably count as overweight and require an oversize load permit.  Water is heavy.
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

McGrits: Surprised that this wasn't about someone just using a tarp in the back of their pickup truck.


Seems like a fun sendoff when you have a truck you're not going to fix or is unfixable.
 
