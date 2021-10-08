 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   Family of school shooter says his being bullied because of his family's wealth doesn't justify bringing a gun to school. Don't understand the hidden rules affluenza   (yahoo.com) divider line
22
    More: Awkward, Abuse, Columbine High School massacre, Bullying, High school, Assault, Suicide, Timothy Simpkins, Original Location  
•       •       •

447 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Oct 2021 at 11:20 AM (16 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
LordBeavis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA-"It could have been a situation where he took the other turn and decided to commit suicide."

I don't think that's a bad thing.  Failing actual mental health help, it would be far better for these dickbags kill themselves first before shooting up their school.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

LordBeavis: FTFA-"It could have been a situation where he took the other turn and decided to commit suicide."

I don't think that's a bad thing.  Failing actual mental health help, it would be far better for these dickbags kill themselves first before shooting up their school.


Do we have an option where no one needs to die?
 
Sentient
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
(The school shooter) was released from Tarrant County Jail Thursday after making $75,000 bail and outfitted with an ankle monitor.

Tell me he comes from a wealthy, connected family without telling me he comes from a wealthy, connected family
 
rga184
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: LordBeavis: FTFA-"It could have been a situation where he took the other turn and decided to commit suicide."

I don't think that's a bad thing.  Failing actual mental health help, it would be far better for these dickbags kill themselves first before shooting up their school.

Do we have an option where no one needs to die?


Schools still seem to do nothing about bullying.  The parents just needed to say he was bullied and keep their trap shut about why they think he was bullied.

Ideally, nobody shoots anybody,including themselves.  But if it comes down to suicide vs mass shooting, yeah, suicide is better.
 
Pert
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"He was released from Tarrant County Jail Thursday after making $75,000 bail and outfitted with an ankle monitor."

JFC... he shot people at a school.

In the UK he would be in jail until trial and then looking at 5 years just for having a gun, before you even get to the attempted murder / assault / battery element.
 
sniderman
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: LordBeavis: FTFA-"It could have been a situation where he took the other turn and decided to commit suicide."

I don't think that's a bad thing.  Failing actual mental health help, it would be far better for these dickbags kill themselves first before shooting up their school.

Do we have an option where no one needs to die?


In this country? Not bloody likely.
 
chrisco123
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Kids are not bullied because they're from rich families.  Looking at his picture and noting bail was only $75k, that family has to be really freaking loaded.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

rga184: EvilEgg: LordBeavis: FTFA-"It could have been a situation where he took the other turn and decided to commit suicide."

I don't think that's a bad thing.  Failing actual mental health help, it would be far better for these dickbags kill themselves first before shooting up their school.

Do we have an option where no one needs to die?

Schools still seem to do nothing about bullying.  The parents just needed to say he was bullied and keep their trap shut about why they think he was bullied.

Ideally, nobody shoots anybody,including themselves.  But if it comes down to suicide vs mass shooting, yeah, suicide is better.


Problem is, suicide means the bullies win, mass shooting means no one wins. We need to figure out how to remove either from the equation.
 
btch_cakes
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Kid was the victim of bullying.  Not okay to shoot up the bullies. Not okay to bring a gun to school.
But the reason he was being bullied doesn't matter (wealthy, smart, big-nosed, or bespectacled.)
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

LordBeavis: FTFA-"It could have been a situation where he took the other turn and decided to commit suicide."

I don't think that's a bad thing.  Failing actual mental health help, it would be far better for these dickbags kill themselves first before shooting up their school.


Yeah, god forbid there be one less spoiled, rich piece of shiat in the world.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Pert: "He was released from Tarrant County Jail Thursday after making $75,000 bail and outfitted with an ankle monitor."

JFC... he shot people at a school.

In the UK he would be in jail until trial and then looking at 5 years just for having a gun, before you even get to the attempted murder / assault / battery element.


In the US, the families of the people shot are lucky the NRA isn't suing them for emotional distress on behalf of the poor, traumatized bullets.
 
HansoSparxx
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: LordBeavis: FTFA-"It could have been a situation where he took the other turn and decided to commit suicide."

I don't think that's a bad thing.  Failing actual mental health help, it would be far better for these dickbags kill themselves first before shooting up their school.

Do we have an option where no one needs to die?


What would that even look like?  You don't normally see these types of mental issues until after the fact.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"Due to the fact that they were blessed financially, he was able to get things that other children or teenagers could not have," Harrison-Lafayette continued. "And so because he wore nice clothes and because he drove nice cars and because he had the things, he was like a target."

Was it an expensive gun?  Something equivalent to his wealth and status?  Or was it a off the shelf .38?

Blessed financially?  Inna mah day, if'n you harassed the richies, you had the whole system coming down on you.  Jocks, teachers, even the janitor got on you for messing with yer social bettors.

The high school counselor said to the rich biatch: "We can't all go to Vasser" and he got fired at the end of the school year.  A Lesson to the rest of the school.

She didn't go to Vasser, she went to Carbondale and came back after two semesters even a larger drunk.  Both in size and ability to consume.  Last I saw of her, she was driving on the wrong side of the road in an 80's Camaro.
Not even a biatchin Camaro.  Stock.  Entry Level Camaro
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

rga184: Schools still seem to do nothing about bullying.


My daughter is in kindergarten. A kid in her class straight up punched another girl in the face and gave her a black eye. He got time out.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Is there a farking thing that well off and well connected people can't claim their a victim about?? Jeebus..

For literally winning the lotto of life on this planet, these people sure like to claim to be "victims" of a lot of shat.. I'm sure the people that caught farking BULLETS the other day are really going to feel freaking sorry
for you because reasons too..Use some of that wealth and get some damn psychological therapy if
you think you're a "victim" of every freaking circumstance you create..You'll get a reality gut check when
the therapist  tells you the shat they've heard and seen..
 
SaladMonkey
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: "Due to the fact that they were blessed financially, he was able to get things that other children or teenagers could not have," Harrison-Lafayette continued. "And so because he wore nice clothes and because he drove nice cars and because he had the things, he was like a target."

Was it an expensive gun?  Something equivalent to his wealth and status?  Or was it a off the shelf .38?

Blessed financially?  Inna mah day, if'n you harassed the richies, you had the whole system coming down on you.  Jocks, teachers, even the janitor got on you for messing with yer social bettors.

The high school counselor said to the rich biatch: "We can't all go to Vasser" and he got fired at the end of the school year.  A Lesson to the rest of the school.

She didn't go to Vasser, she went to Carbondale and came back after two semesters even a larger drunk.  Both in size and ability to consume.  Last I saw of her, she was driving on the wrong side of the road in an 80's Camaro.
Not even a biatchin Camaro.  Stock.  Entry Level Camaro


WTF did I just read?
 
Farker Soze
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

LordBeavis: FTFA-"It could have been a situation where he took the other turn and decided to commit suicide."

I don't think that's a bad thing.  Failing actual mental health help, it would be far better for these dickbags kill themselves first before shooting up their school.


I'm fine with just shooting the bullies and leaving the rest alone. fark them.
 
stevejovi
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Sentient: (The school shooter) was released from Tarrant County Jail Thursday after making $75,000 bail and outfitted with an ankle monitor.

Tell me he comes from a wealthy, connected family without telling me he comes from a wealthy, connected family


African-American kid didn't get shot or tazed or beaten to death by the cops, gotta be rich and well-known.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: rga184: EvilEgg: LordBeavis: FTFA-"It could have been a situation where he took the other turn and decided to commit suicide."

I don't think that's a bad thing.  Failing actual mental health help, it would be far better for these dickbags kill themselves first before shooting up their school.

Do we have an option where no one needs to die?

Schools still seem to do nothing about bullying.  The parents just needed to say he was bullied and keep their trap shut about why they think he was bullied.

Ideally, nobody shoots anybody,including themselves.  But if it comes down to suicide vs mass shooting, yeah, suicide is better.

Problem is, suicide means the bullies win, mass shooting means no one wins. We need to figure out how to remove either from the equation.


Well yea.  Obviously the victims need to stick to just shooting the bullies.  Unfortunately violence is the only language bullies understand.  If this ends in a mass shooting, well I guess that means all those bullies found out.

/I'm sad that I need to use this space to point out that this is not a serious post
 
Abox
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Contempt For Money
Youtube Vcx5ONhewmQ
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Why would you make fun of someone because you are poorer than them?
 
groppet
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Things have changed since HS, back when I went usually it was the people with money, nice cars and clothes that were the bullies, so I guess that is progress.
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use OLD/OBSOLETE HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.