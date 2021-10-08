 Skip to content
(BBC)   In possibly the most British thing ever, police officer faces misconduct investigation after failing to pay £1 for his charity Jaffa Cakes   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
34
    More: Amusing, West Yorkshire Police, West Yorkshire, Wakefield, Leeds, Kirklees, Wetherby, Calderdale, PC Dwyer  
•       •       •

34 Comments     (+0 »)
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I have to assume that this is a way to punish someone that you want to punish but don't have an appropriate means to do so.

If it's actually about making sure police don't steal things (or take things for free, I'll agree there is a subtle difference), I can't see that catching on.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PC Chris Dwyer is alleged to have taken the items from the canteen at Halifax police station in January.

I don't like how this is going to end....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just looked up for a Jaffa cake is. Sponge cake with orange jam covered in chocolate. I actually threw up a little in my mouth just typing that
 
Danack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hey Nurse!: I just looked up for a Jaffa cake is. Sponge cake with orange jam covered in chocolate. I actually threw up a little in my mouth just typing that


Heresy.

fyi, the issue probably isn't just the not paying, it's the lying about it to his superiors that is the problem.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I tossed a quid in the stargate but I didn't get a bloody receipt back.

Jack and teal'c having fun
Youtube 1U1jSGib-NA
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hey Nurse!: I just looked up for a Jaffa cake is. Sponge cake with orange jam covered in chocolate. I actually threw up a little in my mouth just typing that


Switch the orange jam for raspberry jam, and I'm in. I'd still have the orange ones. Fruit and chocolate - raisins don't count - is a delicious combination. Add some sponge cake? Bring it on.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Danack: Hey Nurse!: I just looked up for a Jaffa cake is. Sponge cake with orange jam covered in chocolate. I actually threw up a little in my mouth just typing that

Heresy.

fyi, the issue probably isn't just the not paying, it's the lying about it to his superiors that is the problem.


It sounds like somebody has it out for him. That's the kind of shiat they pull when there's a vendetta against you. Otherwise, they would've just said put a pound coin in the tin and forget about it.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Instead of Girls Scout Cookies do the Chippy Chippers sell Jaffa Cakes?  And instead of the Boy Scouts, do the Young British Explorers sell Eel Rinds?

"Oy, git yer Jaffa Cakes!  Just like the Jaffa Cakes dey sell in the stores but more expensive!"

"'ere.  'ere.  Git yer Eel Rinds.  Best eel rinds this side o' the Thames, dey are!"
 
xcheopis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If only they were as stringent with their officers who actually break the law.
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Indeed
 
allthesametome [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I read a lot of mysteries that take place in Great Britain, the police take their Tea and Biscuits VERY seriously. It amazes me how much time is spent describing tea breaks.  And the discussions on Eccles Cakes, Jaffa Cakes, Tunnocks, etc go on and on.  Try JD Kirk (who writes hilarious mysteries) or Stuart MacBride if you want examples.

This guy is lucky they didn't bring him up on criminal charges.  They still might!
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hey Nurse!: I just looked up for a Jaffa cake is. Sponge cake with orange jam covered in chocolate. I actually threw up a little in my mouth just typing that


Dark chocolate and orange go together quite well.

I can't speak to the quality of this particular thing, but I suspect it's probably the British equivalent of a Dolly Madison or Hostess product in the US: 3 minutes of pleasure, followed by an hour of regret.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hey Nurse!: I just looked up for a Jaffa cake is. Sponge cake with orange jam covered in chocolate. I actually threw up a little in my mouth just typing that


Thanks. I saw those in Aldi and didn't know what they were.
 
jimjays
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hey Nurse!: I just looked up for a Jaffa cake is. Sponge cake with orange jam covered in chocolate. I actually threw up a little in my mouth just typing that


I've never had a Jaffa cake. But I have had orange-flavored chocolate from a specialty shop that was excellent. A cute gimmick too. It was about the size of and sectioned like an orange. You'd open it up and eat the pieces in wedges.

(That same place had jawbreakers not quite as big as a tennis ball. Fun for the adults to watch kids try and figure out how to eat them. You had to put them in a baggie and hit them with a hammer to bust them up and then eat the pieces.)
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hey Nurse!: I just looked up for a Jaffa cake is. Sponge cake with orange jam covered in chocolate. I actually threw up a little in my mouth just typing that


Jaffa cakes are actually really good. It's not really jam, it's orange jelly covered in dark chocolate on top of a bit of sponge cake.

Fark user imageView Full Size


They're like these, sliced thin, on cake:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gabethegoat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fear the Clam: It's not really jam, it's orange jelly


and you know the difference between jelly and jam, right?

(orange you glad i didn't jam this cake down your throat?)
 
Cthulhukefka
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The verdict?

static.tvtropes.orgView Full Size


For you non-English types: note the "hat"
 
Pert
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: Danack: Hey Nurse!: I just looked up for a Jaffa cake is. Sponge cake with orange jam covered in chocolate. I actually threw up a little in my mouth just typing that

Heresy.

fyi, the issue probably isn't just the not paying, it's the lying about it to his superiors that is the problem.

It sounds like somebody has it out for him. That's the kind of shiat they pull when there's a vendetta against you. Otherwise, they would've just said put a pound coin in the tin and forget about it.


Do you mean "had it in for him"?

So confused...
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: I just looked up for a Jaffa cake is. Sponge cake with orange jam covered in chocolate. I actually threw up a little in my mouth just typing that


Don't look up Marmite.  Or Haggis.
 
Pert
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Cthulhukefka: [Fark user image image 245x190]


Oh mummy, oh daddy,
Come on let's play kabaddi!

/nice reference
//subby
 
Pert
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

jimjays: Hey Nurse!: I just looked up for a Jaffa cake is. Sponge cake with orange jam covered in chocolate. I actually threw up a little in my mouth just typing that

I've never had a Jaffa cake. But I have had orange-flavored chocolate from a specialty shop that was excellent. A cute gimmick too. It was about the size of and sectioned like an orange. You'd open it up and eat the pieces in wedges.

(That same place had jawbreakers not quite as big as a tennis ball. Fun for the adults to watch kids try and figure out how to eat them. You had to put them in a baggie and hit them with a hammer to bust them up and then eat the pieces.)


Not sure if serious...... they are standard British Christmas fodder.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

gabethegoat: Fear the Clam: It's not really jam, it's orange jelly

and you know the difference between jelly and jam, right?


Yeah, I realized after I posted that there were multiple meanings.

/Too many British children's books growing up and too many years living over there as an adult
//Only figured out a gray vs grey spelling mnemonic about ten years ago
///A for America, E for England
 
Pert
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fun fact: Jaffa Cakes caused a very high profile tax case in the courts.

"McVitie's had been making Jaffa Cakes since 1927. But they were challenged for labelling their chocolate orange treats as 'cakes' in 1991 by Her Majesty's Customs and Excise.

It was accepted under UK law that biscuits were a luxury item and the full VAT would be levied. But cakes, on the other hand, have been regarded as a staple food - so were zero-rated for the purposes of VAT.

Customs and Excise decided to rule Jaffa Cakes to be biscuits, partly covered in chocolate, and therefore standard-rate. But the cake manufacturers appealed against the decision and the matter went to court...

the key turning point was when McVitie's QC highlighted how cakes harden when they go stale, biscuits go soggy. A Jaffa goes hard. The case was proven."

https://www.kerseys.co.uk/jaffa-cakes​-​cakes-biscuits/
 
The Envoy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Pert: jimjays: Hey Nurse!: I just looked up for a Jaffa cake is. Sponge cake with orange jam covered in chocolate. I actually threw up a little in my mouth just typing that

I've never had a Jaffa cake. But I have had orange-flavored chocolate from a specialty shop that was excellent. A cute gimmick too. It was about the size of and sectioned like an orange. You'd open it up and eat the pieces in wedges.

(That same place had jawbreakers not quite as big as a tennis ball. Fun for the adults to watch kids try and figure out how to eat them. You had to put them in a baggie and hit them with a hammer to bust them up and then eat the pieces.)

Not sure if serious...... they are standard British Christmas fodder.

[Fark user image 320x240] [View Full Size image _x_]


So delicious.  I just put it on my shopping list!
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Hey Nurse!: I just looked up for a Jaffa cake is. Sponge cake with orange jam covered in chocolate. I actually threw up a little in my mouth just typing that

Dark chocolate and orange go together quite well.

I can't speak to the quality of this particular thing, but I suspect it's probably the British equivalent of a Dolly Madison or Hostess product in the US: 3 minutes of pleasure, followed by an hour of regret.


They're cookie-sized, smaller than a typical Hostess product.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
'ello ello ello! Who nicked the chocky biscuits? We shan't have lawlessness right here in the station house!'

*Yakkity sax Benny Hill pursuit ensues*
 
1000Monkeys
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
In possibly the most British thing ever, police officer faces misconduct investigation after failing to pay £1 for his charity Jaffa Cakes

Meanwhile, American Cops: *Laughs in Civil Asset Forfeiture*
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
West Yorkshire Police said another officer had emptied the police station's charity tuck shop cash tin at about 22:00 GMT on 21 January, leaving six 10p pieces and two 20p pieces in the tin as a float.

What is a float?
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Later that evening, PC Dwyer is said to have visited the canteen and taken two packets of Jaffa cakes, priced at 50p each.

Said by whom? Is this on video? Is there inventory to show items were missing and receipts of sales to show they were not paid for?

The cash tin was later checked and it contained the same amount of money as earlier plus an extra two 5p coins.

Checked by whom? Is there a process for cash accounting? Is there a procedure in place where two people are present at all times money is being counted and handled?

PC Dwyer is accused of failing to make appropriate payment for the items and also providing dishonest accounts when questioned about the matter.

Ah, OK, I've been through this before.

Boss: "Did you do [insert thing they are asking about]?"
Me: "Yes, I completed that about 5 months ago."

Result: Me being charged with Lack of Candor because my answer stating I did something that I did was said to be dishonest (a lie).
 
Pert
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: West Yorkshire Police said another officer had emptied the police station's charity tuck shop cash tin at about 22:00 GMT on 21 January, leaving six 10p pieces and two 20p pieces in the tin as a float.

What is a float?


It's the amount of money you start from to enable people to get change even if nobody else has already paid for something.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Pert: mrmopar5287: West Yorkshire Police said another officer had emptied the police station's charity tuck shop cash tin at about 22:00 GMT on 21 January, leaving six 10p pieces and two 20p pieces in the tin as a float.

What is a float?

It's the amount of money you start from to enable people to get change even if nobody else has already paid for something.


Oh, right. I hadn't heard that word used but I guess that makes sense.
 
