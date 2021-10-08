 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NewsChannel 10)   Police hop to it and arrest two in the theft of an Amarillo man's kangaroo. Crikey   (newschannel10.com) divider line
8
    More: Strange, Property, Christopher Potts, theft of an Amarillo man, Randall County, Texas, Theft, Amarillo, Texas, Canyon, Texas, Potter County, Texas  
•       •       •

207 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Oct 2021 at 4:24 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The owner should have tied his kangaroo down, Sport, I mean Subby.
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wut?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So was it his pet or livestock?
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
chevydeuce
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who owns a pet kangaroo? Have you never seen a Looney Tunes cartoon?

/shamelessly ripped off from John Caparulo
 
dryknife
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Amarillo man goes home with the armadillos. Because his kangaroo is still missing (at this time.)
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are they sure it wasn't a really large mouse?
s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Time to sharpen the blades on me boomerang.

/down under and stuff, I don't know
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use OLD/OBSOLETE HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.