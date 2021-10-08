 Skip to content
(Newschannel 9)   "I'm 71 years old, I can point ma gad dum shotgun at whoever I want" are not the last words you want to be known for, Mr. Tennessee Man   (newschannel9.com) divider line
    More: Sad, Cleveland Police officers, Police, TBI, 71-year-old man, shotgun  
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
"Surprised to hear anything went south this morning," said Springhill Drive resident Edward Dailey.


"Goin south" is a popular idiom for a reason.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
three Cleveland Police officers responded to a mental disturbance call

Well, we all know that was the first mistake.

/also, f*ck stupid gun owners
 
ThrillaManilla
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Always nice to see my hometown make the news
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Old man points firearm at cloud.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
In a standoff situation where neither party has been able to confirm the identity of the other;

how does the police officer hold the right to fire if he hasn't yet been fired upon?

If we're all carrying this ridiculous shiat for "defense" then doesn't the old man have a right to defend HIS OWN fear of life.
 
chawco
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
So, none of us know what really happened, but hey, here's a disturbed and agitated old man with a weapon. Lets confront him and and yell at him to drop it and move towards him with our weapons out. OH MY GOD HE ESCALATED BY MOVING TOWARDS US WITH HIS WEAPONS!

Bang bang bang.

Exactly the worst possible outcome. Nice work, 'officers of the law'.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: In a standoff situation where neither party has been able to confirm the identity of the other;

how does the police officer hold the right to fire if he hasn't yet been fired upon?

If we're all carrying this ridiculous shiat for "defense" then doesn't the old man have a right to defend HIS OWN fear of life.


Not against uniformed PoPo.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Poor guy just ran out of thorazine.
Boo_Guy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: In a standoff situation where neither party has been able to confirm the identity of the other;

how does the police officer hold the right to fire if he hasn't yet been fired upon?

If we're all carrying this ridiculous shiat for "defense" then doesn't the old man have a right to defend HIS OWN fear of life.


No only cops are allowed to be afraid of their own shadows for reasons and such.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
FTA: The officers ordered McClung to drop his weapon, which the TBI says he ignored, and instead advanced toward the officers. Sgt. West says McClung fired his weapon.

Nothing to feel bad about here, folks. The asshole deserved it.
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Eh, at least one officer says old guy fired.  Since it'd be hard to mistake a shotgun going off at close range, I'm not inclined to be upset at the outcome.  Maybe old dude tripped on a root and fired into the ground or something, or thought he was firing a warning shot, but either way...maybe that's why you don't point a shotgun at other people with guns.  It's just not a good idea, cops or not.  If we find out otherwise later, well...I wont be shocked, but I'll wait till then to be concerned.
 
skyotter
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Sgt. West says McClung fired his weapon.

That seems like it would be trivially easy to verify or debunk.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: In a standoff situation where neither party has been able to confirm the identity of the other;

how does the police officer hold the right to fire if he hasn't yet been fired upon?

If we're all carrying this ridiculous shiat for "defense" then doesn't the old man have a right to defend HIS OWN fear of life.


chawco: So, none of us know what really happened, but hey, here's a disturbed and agitated old man with a weapon. Lets confront him and and yell at him to drop it and move towards him with our weapons out. OH MY GOD HE ESCALATED BY MOVING TOWARDS US WITH HIS WEAPONS!

Bang bang bang.

Exactly the worst possible outcome. Nice work, 'officers of the law'.


You two seemed to have missed the part where the old man fired first.

Granted, it was at the ground, whether it was accidental or meant to be a warning shot is unknown, but you can't expect the police to wait for the guy to shoot again.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

ReapTheChaos: MurphyMurphy: In a standoff situation where neither party has been able to confirm the identity of the other;

how does the police officer hold the right to fire if he hasn't yet been fired upon?

If we're all carrying this ridiculous shiat for "defense" then doesn't the old man have a right to defend HIS OWN fear of life.

chawco: So, none of us know what really happened, but hey, here's a disturbed and agitated old man with a weapon. Lets confront him and and yell at him to drop it and move towards him with our weapons out. OH MY GOD HE ESCALATED BY MOVING TOWARDS US WITH HIS WEAPONS!

Bang bang bang.

Exactly the worst possible outcome. Nice work, 'officers of the law'.

You two seemed to have missed the part where the old man fired first.

Granted, it was at the ground, whether it was accidental or meant to be a warning shot is unknown, but you can't expect the police to wait for the guy to shoot again.


This is a gun thread. We're not supposed to rtfa.
Do you even fark?!
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Nothing more dangerous than an old man with a gun.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
If calling the cops get people shot, maybe don't call them? Or maybe call them more? 🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

waxbeans: If calling the cops get people shot, maybe don't call them? Or maybe call them more? 🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔


You're a real thinking man, huh?
 
Sanguine Dawn
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Old man didn't have the sense anyway. Even if he downed the first cop the second was gonna ice him. He was either stupid, deluded, or otherwise not-of-sound-mind. Makes you wonder how many times the dude threatened other people who would handily bail but didn't expect cops to do what cops do.
 
rummonkey
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: In a standoff situation where neither party has been able to confirm the identity of the other;

how does the police officer hold the right to fire if he hasn't yet been fired upon?

If we're all carrying this ridiculous shiat for "defense" then doesn't the old man have a right to defend HIS OWN fear of life.


FTA:

"The officers ordered McClung to drop his weapon, which the TBI says he ignored, and instead advanced toward the officers. Sgt. West says McClung fired his weapon."

You really should read past the headline for once.
 
rummonkey
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

chawco: So, none of us know what really happened, but hey, here's a disturbed and agitated old man with a weapon. Lets confront him and and yell at him to drop it and move towards him with our weapons out. OH MY GOD HE ESCALATED BY MOVING TOWARDS US WITH HIS WEAPONS!

Bang bang bang.

Exactly the worst possible outcome. Nice work, 'officers of the law'.


Have you ever seen somebody shot with a shotgun? If he was just agitated with a baseball bat or a knife then they could have tried to talk him down. A shotgun kind of escalates the situation a bit.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
My first reaction was "that's what happens when police respond to a mental health call." My second reaction was "why the hell does a mentally disturbed man have a shotgun?"
 
Richard Hertz
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

skyotter: Sgt. West says McClung fired his weapon.

That seems like it would be trivially easy to verify or debunk.


Lol. The TBI is on the case. Whatever the cops say will be the "official story."

/same as it ever was
//big grey suit energy
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

CordycepsInYourBrain: My first reaction was "that's what happens when police respond to a mental health call." My second reaction was "why the hell does a mentally disturbed man have a shotgun?"


To shoot at the voices, same as every other gun owner in America.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: waxbeans: If calling the cops get people shot, maybe don't call them? Or maybe call them more? 🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔

You're a real thinking man, huh?


I'm actually torn. 😆
 
chawco
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: FTA: The officers ordered McClung to drop his weapon, which the TBI says he ignored, and instead advanced toward the officers. Sgt. West says McClung fired his weapon.

Nothing to feel bad about here, folks. The asshole deserved it.


Yup. Agitated old person behaving in inappropriate and potentially violent way doesn't immediately respond to authoritative commends. That's a shootin'.

in my experience upset people almost always jsut recover their psychological equilibrium and obey properly loud and/or authoritative commands immediately. yup, 99% of the time. Every time it works, it works every time.
 
rummonkey
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

CordycepsInYourBrain: My first reaction was "that's what happens when police respond to a mental health call." My second reaction was "why the hell does a mentally disturbed man have a shotgun?"


FOR MAH FREEDUMS!
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
dafont.comView Full Size


/Well, maybe in this way they are
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: FTA: The officers (purportedly) ordered McClung to drop his weapon, which the TBI says he ignored, and instead advanced toward the officers. Sgt. West says McClung fired his weapon.

Nothing to feel bad about here, folks. The asshole deserved it.


Well, the geezer isn't in a position to debunk, so always believe the word of folks who might have an investment in their side of the story.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
In the future we'll all be shot by cops
 
rummonkey
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Dr.Fey: TeddyRooseveltsMustache: FTA: The officers (purportedly) ordered McClung to drop his weapon, which the TBI says he ignored, and instead advanced toward the officers. Sgt. West says McClung fired his weapon.

Nothing to feel bad about here, folks. The asshole deserved it.

Well, the geezer isn't in a position to debunk, so always believe the word of folks who might have an investment in their side of the story.


And you really aren't in a position to know one way or another yourself, I'd rather wait for the footage to come out and then decide.
 
chawco
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

rummonkey: chawco: So, none of us know what really happened, but hey, here's a disturbed and agitated old man with a weapon. Lets confront him and and yell at him to drop it and move towards him with our weapons out. OH MY GOD HE ESCALATED BY MOVING TOWARDS US WITH HIS WEAPONS!

Bang bang bang.

Exactly the worst possible outcome. Nice work, 'officers of the law'.

Have you ever seen somebody shot with a shotgun? If he was just agitated with a baseball bat or a knife then they could have tried to talk him down. A shotgun kind of escalates the situation a bit.


No kidding. No shiat Sherlock. Wow amazing observation. I'm floored. I thought it was all flowers and farking tiddlywinks, never thought, wow a shotgun. The observational powers on this one. I thought it was like a guy walking his shiatzu and calling the neighbor an impolite name. Never thought of how the guy having a shotgun was a situation that was 'pre escalated'.

But... I can't help but wonder.. what did really happen here? Did they back off and ask him from a distance to drop the weapon, try to talk him down? Did they have training on how to handle potentially demented individuals and de escalation techniques? Did they approach calm and caeful, with one point officer who was making eye contact and speaking to the man?

or did they wheel up, pull their guns, shout 'DROP THE WEAPON" and then shoot him when he didn't?

You know, we cn't see what happened here, and I guess maybe the truth will come out. probably not but ,maybe.

But if i were a betting man, I'd be on "DROP IT" BANG BANG BANG.

Which is exactly what happens when you go up to agitated person with a farking weapon and start yelling commands at them. They don't stop and do what they are told.

instead there's a dead old bastard in the streets because someone called the cops and they flat out murdered that guy. Oh you can spout your bullshiat "he might" till your farking face is blue and you choke on your own bullshiat. But he didn't. They did. The police shot him dead in the farking streets. Again, and again and again, a bunch of poorly trained jackassed who got C's in high school and have no idea how to handle that situation went in and made it worse.

And no matter what farking excuses assholes like you throw out there, this is the WORST POSSIBLE farking outcome, a failure on an epic level, and which the people who are supposed to serve and protect murdered a private citizen. He wasn't walking around shooting people while robbing a bank, it was some old jackass with a gun of the sort people in the US can buy at farking walmart.

So you can take you "a shotgun escalates the situation " bullshiat and stick it up your piehole. The sitations tarted escalated, so dont roll in and make it worse.

fark them, fark you, and fark every time this happens and the people who make excuses.
 
BoothbyTCD
‘’ 1 minute ago  

chawco: So, none of us know what really happened, but hey, here's a disturbed and agitated old man with a weapon. Lets confront him and and yell at him to drop it and move towards him with our weapons out. OH MY GOD HE ESCALATED BY MOVING TOWARDS US WITH HIS WEAPONS!

Bang bang bang.

Exactly the worst possible outcome. Nice work, 'officers of the law'.


So... yes the police should not be the first line of response in a mental emergency. And yes, police shoot way too many people and probably shouldn't be armed ( like in England we should have armed response available, but not for patrol cops). But, I think an agitated and aggressive man with a shotgun pointed at police probably counts as one of those times where a shooting is likely to happen and isn't entirely unjustified. The tragedy started way earlier, with the fact that we as a country let grampa keep his guns even after he starts getting senile, with no welfare checks or even any idea what weapons he has. I'm not really certain how this was ever going to turn out well, even if all cops weren't bastards.
 
rummonkey
‘’ 1 minute ago  

chawco: rummonkey: chawco: So, none of us know what really happened, but hey, here's a disturbed and agitated old man with a weapon. Lets confront him and and yell at him to drop it and move towards him with our weapons out. OH MY GOD HE ESCALATED BY MOVING TOWARDS US WITH HIS WEAPONS!

Bang bang bang.

Exactly the worst possible outcome. Nice work, 'officers of the law'.

Have you ever seen somebody shot with a shotgun? If he was just agitated with a baseball bat or a knife then they could have tried to talk him down. A shotgun kind of escalates the situation a bit.

No kidding. No shiat Sherlock. Wow amazing observation. I'm floored. I thought it was all flowers and farking tiddlywinks, never thought, wow a shotgun. The observational powers on this one. I thought it was like a guy walking his shiatzu and calling the neighbor an impolite name. Never thought of how the guy having a shotgun was a situation that was 'pre escalated'.

But... I can't help but wonder.. what did really happen here? Did they back off and ask him from a distance to drop the weapon, try to talk him down? Did they have training on how to handle potentially demented individuals and de escalation techniques? Did they approach calm and caeful, with one point officer who was making eye contact and speaking to the man?

or did they wheel up, pull their guns, shout 'DROP THE WEAPON" and then shoot him when he didn't?

You know, we cn't see what happened here, and I guess maybe the truth will come out. probably not but ,maybe.

But if i were a betting man, I'd be on "DROP IT" BANG BANG BANG.

Which is exactly what happens when you go up to agitated person with a farking weapon and start yelling commands at them. They don't stop and do what they are told.

instead there's a dead old bastard in the streets because someone called the cops and they flat out murdered that guy. Oh you can spout your bullshiat "he might" till your farking face is blue and you choke on your own bullshiat. But he didn't. They did. The police shot him dead in the farking streets. Again, and again and again, a bunch of poorly trained jackassed who got C's in high school and have no idea how to handle that situation went in and made it worse.

And no matter what farking excuses assholes like you throw out there, this is the WORST POSSIBLE farking outcome, a failure on an epic level, and which the people who are supposed to serve and protect murdered a private citizen. He wasn't walking around shooting people while robbing a bank, it was some old jackass with a gun of the sort people in the US can buy at farking walmart.

So you can take you "a shotgun escalates the situation " bullshiat and stick it up your piehole. The sitations tarted escalated, so dont roll in and make it worse.

fark them, fark you, and fark every time this happens and the people who make excuses.


Well that was the easiest ignore of a childish asshole I've ever had to do today...
 
