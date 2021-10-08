 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS News)   13 inches of blown pipe found in investigation of California oil spill, your uncle's DVD collection   (cbsnews.com) divider line
10
    More: Giggity, Ship, Orange County, California, Oil spill, Cargo ship, National Transportation Safety Board, California, Cargo, catastrophicoil spill  
•       •       •

337 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Oct 2021 at 11:05 AM (31 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A 13-inch crack in a California pipeline is believed to have caused the oil spill. But how it got there is a mystery.

I'm going to go on a limb here and say something hitting it.  Most likely an anchor or other part of a ship.
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's an unrealistic number of inches.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Remember that seawolf class navy submarine that hit something in the South China Sea?  You think the Navy was lying about its location for "security" reasons?
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
What a coincidence. I found 13 inches of blown pipe in my own bed.

/ was really pissed at the wife for that one
 
croesius [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
How many idling freighters do they have off the coast over there right now waiting to unload?
 
Man of Few Words
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I sorta feel like the headline was trying to make a dick joke. Anyone else?
 
pointfdr
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
dragging an anchor is the cause but it sounds better if we can blame and prosecute the oil company for climates sake.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
In a row?
 
WTP 2
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Merltech: A 13-inch crack in a California pipeline is believed to have caused the oil spill. But how it got there is a mystery.

I'm going to go on a limb here and say something hitting it.  Most likely an anchor or other part of a ship.


Yep.  Too bad they're no way of knowing which ship was anchored in that very spot.  No way at all.  No GPS, no sightings by the Coast Guard.  Nope.  Just a mystery like who left those golf balls on the moon or who took the last beer cause when I went to sleep last night, I left my morning beer in the fridge.  And you know what wasn't in the fridge this morning?  My morning, go to work beer.  Had to stop at the Circle K and get a 24 ouncer and listen to the snark form the 10 dollar wager behind the counter.   Dude, I have a thousand jackhammers blasting away at dead brain cells.  I don't need you in my brain too.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use OLD/OBSOLETE HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.