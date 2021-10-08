 Skip to content
"Yes, police, I'd like to report an attempted murder. The culprit? THE COVID VACCINE"
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Police response:  "Look in this mirror".
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Water cannon time.
 
sniderman
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Garza and the Supermutants: Water cannon time.


I was thinking "tazer to the nuts", but yeah.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Police: "Go be stupid elsewhere before I declare this a riot and absolutely wreck your year."
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Don't we have enough stupid anti-vaxxers here in the US to worry about the UK's stupid anti-vaxxers as well?
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Aren't the idiot for making a false report and waiting police resources.
 
fredsnake
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
pride kills remember that
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
ChiefWiggumsShootingattheCloudofFlu.jp​g
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I think we've had enough of this shiat.
 
inglixthemad [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
LOCK THEM UP! LOCK THEM UP!


No really, everyone else will be safer. Although given how many cops are anti-vaxxer nuts I'm surprised one didn't go along with the nutters.
 
Evil Roy Slade
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I just cannot wrap my head around these anti-vaxxers.  it will probably take something like a Polio or Smallpox  epidemic to change minds.  If that.
 
FleshMonkey
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I think this antivaxxer mess is just a ploy to discredit right wing politics.

Because real people can't possibly be this stupid.

But by parading this insane nonsense around, and tricking people into thinking that this is a real right wing position, we are forced to come to the logical conclusion that right wingers are beyond dumb.

It is very evil of the left wing to perpetrate this hoax claiming that the right wing has anything to do with these insipid miscreants.

/This is a hoax, right?
//No one is really this stupid, are they?
 
Toxophil
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
a2.tvspielfilm.deView Full Size


Sometimes, in that moment of clarity, you know just what to do, and when to do it.

/WE'RE OUT OF GAK!!!
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Can you tell the court, COVID, did you kill the victim?
Yes.  And I'll kill anyone who doesn't have a vaccine.
So you admit it?  I move the court sentence Covid to death!
(Laughs) You're serious?
Indeed I am
You know I'm a virus?  Technically, I'm not alive.  Now what, unvaccinated a-holes?
I sentence you to be sprayed with ivermectin!
You're making this easy.
 
inglixthemad [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Evil Roy Slade: I just cannot wrap my head around these anti-vaxxers.  it will probably take something like a Polio or Smallpox  epidemic to change minds.  If that.


Anti-vaxxers lied back then as well:

cdn.cnn.comView Full Size


cdn.theatlantic.comView Full Size


media.nature.comView Full Size
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

sniderman: Garza and the Supermutants: Water cannon time.

I was thinking "tazer to the nuts", but yeah.


Littltlatingirl.jpg

I mean nothing bad would happen to them if you mixed water and electrical charges...
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Don't we have enough stupid anti-vaxxers here in the US to worry about the UK's stupid anti-vaxxers as well?


They sent it to us in the first place if I remember right.  I say we ship all our anti vaxxers to them.

/I hear they need people to drive trucks after Brexit, anyway.
 
inglixthemad [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

FleshMonkey: Because real people can't possibly be this stupid.


"Two things are infinite: the universe and human stupidity; and I'm not sure about the universe."
-Albert Einstein
 
ryebread [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Arrest them for filing a false complaint, vaccinate them on the way in to jail, then release them. Simple.
 
LucasLuminaro
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It's hilarious seeing the My Body My Choice signs here for numerous reasons.'

1 - By rejecting the vaccine, they are literally turning their body into a biological weapon, and thus they are a danger to everyone around them.
2 - Abortions are not a biological weapon that infect other people, and yet...  the same people will say nahhh not their body their choice there.
 
