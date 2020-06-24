 Skip to content
(Quartz)   GM plans an electric SUV that will undercut the Tesla Model 3 by $10,000 and also double as a surprise BBQ. MmmMmm, surprise BBQ   (qz.com) divider line
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Good.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The colors on the trim will still fade at a different rate from the rest of the body, of course, and the other GM features will be there too, I suspect.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I plan on a $4000 SUV.

/It'll never happen but I'm planning on it.  Lots of old laptop batteries will save on expense.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They also plan on recalls of pretty much whatever they make.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Surprise BBQ can come in many different methods...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hej
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tesla "plans" on a $25k car, so I'm not sure how that's under cutting.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tesla is in trouble.

The big boys are moving in to the plug in electric market. They have the resources and expertise to make a higher quality lower priced product.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: The colors on the trim will still fade at a different rate from the rest of the body, of course, and the other GM features will be there too, I suspect.


I am waiting for the ford electric plug ins so I can enjoy the paint flaking off all of the aluminum parts.

But it's nice to have choices.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hej: Tesla "plans" on a $25k car, so I'm not sure how that's under cutting.


Tesla quality has never been up to par. Their cheap car will be a cheap car.

I mean, their expensive cars are cheap cars in many ways.
 
SuburbanCowboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every car company will beat Tesla. Tesla treats their cars like software, using their paying customers as beta testers.
I have a Subaru hybrid that I love, and as soon as they put out a full electric, I'll trade in the remaining gas guzzler in the family for one of those.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Their sales people will direct you to the V-8 ManTrapper 4x4 turbo Sports Truck Utility Field Vehicle with coal heated seats and best in class, just dropped in there, touch screen, Cause the sales guy gets a 10k bonus for moving them.

You need this
Let's celebrate you (with ten years of 2k car payments)
Why don't you do something nice for you?
You look different in this vehicle. Happier.
 
Netrngr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: Tesla is in trouble.

The big boys are moving in to the plug in electric market. They have the resources and expertise to make a higher quality lower priced product.


Lower price I'm sure but quality? From what I've heard the Tesla vehicles are amazingly well built. Am I missing something here? Honestly if I was in the market for an EV it would be either a Tesla and one of the Ford Lightnings but since they are so new I would lean toward the Tesla.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

enry: I plan on a $4000 SUV.

/It'll never happen but I'm planning on it.  Lots of old laptop batteries will save on expense.


Check out Alibaba's web site.   There's a 4k SUV in there somewhere.  Probably won't go over 25mph but you'll be the envy of all the Karens on the block.
 
hagopiar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok new business plan needed.

If cars go electric, I'll bet some of them will run out of power. Just like when cars run out of gas, you can call AAA for a few gallons to get you to the next gas station. With electric cars, we're going to need a service that has a high powered charging unit to connect to the car.

That's the business plan...

Steklo's mobile electric car charging service.

it's going to take one really long extension cord.

and a really big battery!
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What does Mahk think?

If "Real People" Commercials were Real Life - CHEVY Millennials
Youtube 15iLHlJPp_0
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd buy an electric because then gas would drop to $1 a gallon and Illinois would pass a law to attach a transponder to all EVs requiring them to pay for their fair share of road use.  And a chain of auto repair places would open an EV repair place and the service manager would tell me, "Harry, I'm really concerned about the level of blinker fluid in your EV.  Now, we have payment plans..."  And battery technology would double the range but my EV wouldn't be upgradeable and, finally, cause God hates my guts, electricity would go up, especially during the peak hours between 10 pm and 6 am.
 
Amelia Earhart's Black Box
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Plenty of 3K vehicles of all types if you get off your ass instead of posting on Fark.
 
jjwars1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I plan to be a millionaire.
 
Lokilaw2012 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
omg bbq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Surprise BBQ is the root of most of my nightmares.
 
HawkEyes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"which will power several subscription-based in-car services... like automatically trigger the car's child locks"

So now basic safety features are going to be subscription features. I swear to God the asteroid can't get here soon enough.
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As part of tesla getting huge govt $ support for the development of their drivetrain, were they not supposed to share their technology now freely so that we could be, you know, dropping electric engines in any car at all?  All of these vehicles are too expensive for drivers of EVs to make a dent in emissions reduction.  it is much less expensive for me to keep my "nice" gas guzzler running than to buy almost any new car other than a shiatbox, let along an electric shiatbox.
 
MindStalker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Netrngr: SpectroBoy: Tesla is in trouble.

The big boys are moving in to the plug in electric market. They have the resources and expertise to make a higher quality lower priced product.

Lower price I'm sure but quality? From what I've heard the Tesla vehicles are amazingly well built. Am I missing something here? Honestly if I was in the market for an EV it would be either a Tesla and one of the Ford Lightnings but since they are so new I would lean toward the Tesla.


Yes/No. Teslas are very inconsistent.  Their dealers don't really do any quality inspections like a normal dealer would. You need to inspect the cars yourself. A good percentage of them have large panel gaps and issues with the interior. All minor things that can be fixed but are a hassle to get fixed. You need to know what to look for when buying. The important internal parts are very well made and it holds its value amazingly well though. Your mileage may vary.
 
p51d007
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Prototype of GM's new vehicle.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SuburbanCowboy: Every car company will beat Tesla. Tesla treats their cars like software, using their paying customers as beta testers.
I have a Subaru hybrid that I love, and as soon as they put out a full electric, I'll trade in the remaining gas guzzler in the family for one of those.


I WISh Subaru would treat their cars like software. Perhaps it's changed on the latest models but their interface has been just terrible.  Connecting phones is cumbersome at best and there are like ten screens for fuel efficiency, one of which is decent and the others should have been edited out.
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: Tesla is in trouble.

The big boys are moving in to the plug in electric market. They have the resources and expertise to make a higher quality lower priced product.


The big boys don't have quite as much cult status though.  They don't have blind followers dripping off every word spoken by the almighty Musk.

Genuine question, do any of the big boys have functional driver assists at or near the level of the Teslas?
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: Ok new business plan needed.

If cars go electric, I'll bet some of them will run out of power. Just like when cars run out of gas, you can call AAA for a few gallons to get you to the next gas station. With electric cars, we're going to need a service that has a high powered charging unit to connect to the car.

That's the business plan...

Steklo's mobile electric car charging service.

it's going to take one really long extension cord.

and a really big battery!


Someone out there will design a battery charging system that can be retrofitted onto tow trucks, and will end up making some good $.
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's about time. STILL waiting for a light duty pickup.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
GE is also going to install charging stations everywhere, on exisiting parking meters.  You will need to land your electric, self-driving, flying car however to use the chargers.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Check out the new GM SOYLENT GREEN at your local GM Dealership.
 
Rumproast42
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Amelia Earhart's Black Box: Plenty of 3K vehicles of all types if you get off your ass instead of posting on Fark.


Yes, plenty of cars below $3k.  But you need a trailer to get most of them home.
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

steklo: Ok new business plan needed.

If cars go electric, I'll bet some of them will run out of power. Just like when cars run out of gas, you can call AAA for a few gallons to get you to the next gas station. With electric cars, we're going to need a service that has a high powered charging unit to connect to the car.

That's the business plan...

Steklo's mobile electric car charging service.

it's going to take one really long extension cord.

and a really big battery!


*note: it's just a funny caption & not actually what's happening.

pics.me.meView Full Size
 
johnny queso [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
gm builds awkward, hard-to-see-out-of, ugly, unreliable, clumsy garbage.

but i'm sure this will be different.
 
Rindred
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

ScrimBoy: It's about time. STILL waiting for a light duty pickup.
[Fark user image image 200x153]


Since U.S. auto manufacturers abandoned the light truck market, I've been expecting someone like Hyundai or Kia to stick a truck body on a car frame and sell it. I'm honestly surprised that it hasn't happened yet.
 
sprgrss
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Rindred: ScrimBoy: It's about time. STILL waiting for a light duty pickup.
[Fark user image image 200x153]

Since U.S. auto manufacturers abandoned the light truck market, I've been expecting someone like Hyundai or Kia to stick a truck body on a car frame and sell it. I'm honestly surprised that it hasn't happened yet.


Ford is coming back to the light truck market with the new hybrid Maverick.

The truck manufacturers only abandoned that market due to cafe standards and the weird way the federal government implemented them.  Now that hybrid and electric technology is growing, expect to see more and more light trucks on the market.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: enry: I plan on a $4000 SUV.

/It'll never happen but I'm planning on it.  Lots of old laptop batteries will save on expense.

Check out Alibaba's web site.   There's a 4k SUV in there somewhere.  Probably won't go over 25mph but you'll be the envy of all the Karens on the block.


I think I saw one of those on Aging Wheels.  Maybe Jalopnik.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Netrngr: SpectroBoy: Tesla is in trouble.

The big boys are moving in to the plug in electric market. They have the resources and expertise to make a higher quality lower priced product.

Lower price I'm sure but quality? From what I've heard the Tesla vehicles are amazingly well built. Am I missing something here? Honestly if I was in the market for an EV it would be either a Tesla and one of the Ford Lightnings but since they are so new I would lean toward the Tesla.


Besides the body fitment issues (which I see on virtually every Tesla I have looked at in person) here are some cites. 

Tesla lags auto industry in quality, finds new J.D. Power study

J.D. Power rates Tesla electric vehicles as lowest quality auto brand in 2020 study

Elon Musk admits Tesla has quality problems

Just google  tesla quality  and you will see for yourself.


I also like the idea of owning a car with a dealership available wherever I go.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

zeroflight222: SpectroBoy: Tesla is in trouble.

The big boys are moving in to the plug in electric market. They have the resources and expertise to make a higher quality lower priced product.

The big boys don't have quite as much cult status though.  They don't have blind followers dripping off every word spoken by the almighty Musk.

Genuine question, do any of the big boys have functional driver assists at or near the level of the Teslas?


The tesla driver assist is not of much interest for me. If I am "on the hook" for paying attention and supervising it why bother using it? I mean, driving isn't that hard. I've been driving for nearly 40 years and it doesn't even feel like effort at this point except in stop and go traffic. I rarely encounter stop and go since I moved out to "the woods".

I guess some people like it. I think ford has a similar system but I don't know any details.
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: zeroflight222: SpectroBoy: Tesla is in trouble.

The big boys are moving in to the plug in electric market. They have the resources and expertise to make a higher quality lower priced product.

The big boys don't have quite as much cult status though.  They don't have blind followers dripping off every word spoken by the almighty Musk.

Genuine question, do any of the big boys have functional driver assists at or near the level of the Teslas?

The tesla driver assist is not of much interest for me. If I am "on the hook" for paying attention and supervising it why bother using it? I mean, driving isn't that hard. I've been driving for nearly 40 years and it doesn't even feel like effort at this point except in stop and go traffic. I rarely encounter stop and go since I moved out to "the woods".

I guess some people like it. I think ford has a similar system but I don't know any details.


That'll still be important to a lot of people and is the direction we're going anyway.  So having one will also increase market share.
 
mike_d85 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

ScrimBoy: It's about time. STILL waiting for a light duty pickup.
[Fark user image 200x153] [View Full Size image _x_]


There's an F150 next year and a Ram coming in 2024.

My eye is on Stellantis right now.  They own the old Chrysler group and their electric platform plan looks super interesting.  Basically they intend to make a handful of chassis and drive trains (4 to begin with) and then all the individual vehicles are basically the body, the suspension and a controller that changes the efficiency/power delivery. Either it will work great or it will deliver an entire era of terrible cars.  Either way parts ought to be relatively cheap since that's Chrysler, Fiat, Vauxhall, Alpha Romeo and Citroen.  That is a lot of vehicles to share so many expensive components.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

MindStalker: Netrngr: SpectroBoy: Tesla is in trouble.

The big boys are moving in to the plug in electric market. They have the resources and expertise to make a higher quality lower priced product.

Lower price I'm sure but quality? From what I've heard the Tesla vehicles are amazingly well built. Am I missing something here? Honestly if I was in the market for an EV it would be either a Tesla and one of the Ford Lightnings but since they are so new I would lean toward the Tesla.

Yes/No. Teslas are very inconsistent.  Their dealers don't really do any quality inspections like a normal dealer would. You need to inspect the cars yourself. A good percentage of them have large panel gaps and issues with the interior. All minor things that can be fixed but are a hassle to get fixed. You need to know what to look for when buying. The important internal parts are very well made and it holds its value amazingly well though. Your mileage may vary.


Interesting, as Tesla has no dealers.
 
mike_d85 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Rindred: ScrimBoy: It's about time. STILL waiting for a light duty pickup.
[Fark user image image 200x153]

Since U.S. auto manufacturers abandoned the light truck market, I've been expecting someone like Hyundai or Kia to stick a truck body on a car frame and sell it. I'm honestly surprised that it hasn't happened yet.


It did.  Twice.  The Subaru Baja and the Honda Ridgeline (kind of, a midsize on a van chasis).
 
lizyrd
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

iron_city_ap: steklo: Ok new business plan needed.

If cars go electric, I'll bet some of them will run out of power. Just like when cars run out of gas, you can call AAA for a few gallons to get you to the next gas station. With electric cars, we're going to need a service that has a high powered charging unit to connect to the car.

That's the business plan...

Steklo's mobile electric car charging service.

it's going to take one really long extension cord.

and a really big battery!

Someone out there will design a battery charging system that can be retrofitted onto tow trucks, and will end up making some good $.


I'd guess they'll just start mounting generators welding-truck style onto tow trucks.

But that would be kind of slow; no one is going to want to be parked on the side of the interstate for an hour getting enough juice to make it to the next charging station. And no one is going to want to pay whatever ransom the tow truck guy demands for sitting there.

What would be neat is some type of emergency connection port, where a small pre-charged battery could be plugged in to limp off the road and to a charger. That would be most analogous to a gas can getting someone moving again.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Rindred: ScrimBoy: It's about time. STILL waiting for a light duty pickup.
[Fark user image image 200x153]

Since U.S. auto manufacturers abandoned the light truck market, I've been expecting someone like Hyundai or Kia to stick a truck body on a car frame and sell it. I'm honestly surprised that it hasn't happened yet.


They did the Honda Ridgeline and Hyundai Santa Cruz are just two current examples.
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

lizyrd: iron_city_ap: steklo: Ok new business plan needed.

If cars go electric, I'll bet some of them will run out of power. Just like when cars run out of gas, you can call AAA for a few gallons to get you to the next gas station. With electric cars, we're going to need a service that has a high powered charging unit to connect to the car.

That's the business plan...

Steklo's mobile electric car charging service.

it's going to take one really long extension cord.

and a really big battery!

Someone out there will design a battery charging system that can be retrofitted onto tow trucks, and will end up making some good $.

I'd guess they'll just start mounting generators welding-truck style onto tow trucks.

But that would be kind of slow; no one is going to want to be parked on the side of the interstate for an hour getting enough juice to make it to the next charging station. And no one is going to want to pay whatever ransom the tow truck guy demands for sitting there.

What would be neat is some type of emergency connection port, where a small pre-charged battery could be plugged in to limp off the road and to a charger. That would be most analogous to a gas can getting someone moving again.


In the pic I posted earlier, it's a giant battery bank they tow that does exactly what you're talking about.  Don't know how many charges they can get off that one, or if there's a version that's small enough to mount onto a tow truck.  But the pieces are all there to make the idea happen.
 
Netrngr
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: As part of tesla getting huge govt $ support for the development of their drivetrain, were they not supposed to share their technology now freely so that we could be, you know, dropping electric engines in any car at all?  All of these vehicles are too expensive for drivers of EVs to make a dent in emissions reduction.  it is much less expensive for me to keep my "nice" gas guzzler running than to buy almost any new car other than a shiatbox, let along an electric shiatbox.


Its not so much the engine transplant thats the issue its the huge space needed for batteries and the huge ass wiring harnesses. I looked at what it would take to electrify my 66 Galaxy because I thought it would be neat. Not THAT neat.
 
lizyrd
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

natazha: MindStalker: Netrngr: SpectroBoy: Tesla is in trouble.

The big boys are moving in to the plug in electric market. They have the resources and expertise to make a higher quality lower priced product.

Lower price I'm sure but quality? From what I've heard the Tesla vehicles are amazingly well built. Am I missing something here? Honestly if I was in the market for an EV it would be either a Tesla and one of the Ford Lightnings but since they are so new I would lean toward the Tesla.

Yes/No. Teslas are very inconsistent.  Their dealers don't really do any quality inspections like a normal dealer would. You need to inspect the cars yourself. A good percentage of them have large panel gaps and issues with the interior. All minor things that can be fixed but are a hassle to get fixed. You need to know what to look for when buying. The important internal parts are very well made and it holds its value amazingly well though. Your mileage may vary.

Interesting, as Tesla has no dealers.


Fine, whatever, the "Tesla store," or "whoever delivers it to your house" doesn't do an inspection the same way a traditional dealer does.  I'm not necessarily a fan of the dealership model, but it does add a level of quality control that Tesla doesn't have - one that's most effective concerning fit-and-finish issues. Interesting, as that's where a lot of Tesla's QC issues are.
 
damndirtyape
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

lizyrd: iron_city_ap: steklo: Ok new business plan needed.

If cars go electric, I'll bet some of them will run out of power. Just like when cars run out of gas, you can call AAA for a few gallons to get you to the next gas station. With electric cars, we're going to need a service that has a high powered charging unit to connect to the car.

That's the business plan...

Steklo's mobile electric car charging service.

it's going to take one really long extension cord.

and a really big battery!

Someone out there will design a battery charging system that can be retrofitted onto tow trucks, and will end up making some good $.

I'd guess they'll just start mounting generators welding-truck style onto tow trucks.

But that would be kind of slow; no one is going to want to be parked on the side of the interstate for an hour getting enough juice to make it to the next charging station. And no one is going to want to pay whatever ransom the tow truck guy demands for sitting there.

What would be neat is some type of emergency connection port, where a small pre-charged battery could be plugged in to limp off the road and to a charger. That would be most analogous to a gas can getting someone moving again.


I thought I had read about some new charging strategy or maybe battery chemistry that you could rapid charge a decent amount in like 20 minutes.  A PTO driven genset off the tow truck could probably do it for emergencies.

My kneejerk reaction is who'd let their car run out of charge but then I remembered just yesterday I saw someone using a jerry can on the side of the road.  There was gas stations about a mile down the road in both directions so I dunno about some folk.
 
mike_d85 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

lizyrd: What would be neat is some type of emergency connection port, where a small pre-charged battery could be plugged in to limp off the road and to a charger. That would be most analogous to a gas can getting someone moving again.


That's a great idea.

Motorcycle manufacturers have come up with an alternative battery format the big manufacturers are co-developing: swappable battery packs.  Since motorcycles are more accessible and have much smaller batteries you're going to be able to stop at a dealership and swap your dead (or low) batteries for fully charged ones for next to nothing.  So if you bike dies, you can pull some battery packs and get a lift to and from any shop for emergency juice.
 
