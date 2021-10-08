 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   French garbagemen go on strike over proposal to increase their workweek over the normal 21 hours. US Farkers will comment as soon as they finish replying to just a few emails their boss asked them to handle when they got home   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Meatsim1
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I always say that for all the talk about how Americans "need guns" to resist government tyranny, we can never match the unarmed French in terms of effective protest against our government
 
Hagbard_C
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Its the mailonline. I bet they meant to type 42 hours, but that would make the headline less click-baity...
 
Pert
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The 21 hour work week was working previously.
 
Scaley
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'd go all grèvey too. They were initially asked to work an additional 300 plus hours a year with no additional pay.
 
