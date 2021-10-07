 Skip to content
(USA Today)   Yes, because there's nothing Florida Man needs like ready access to hallucinogens   (usatoday.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Psychedelic drug, Psychedelics, dissociatives and deliriants, Psilocybin mushrooms, Serotonin, Florida legislature, Psychedelic, companion bills, Psychoactive drug  
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Governor Florida Man and Congressional Florida Man need that medication. IMMEDIATELY!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
How often do you hear about the antics of New Mexico Man? Legalize peyote.
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

fragMasterFlash: How often do you hear about the antics of New Mexico Man? Legalize peyote.


This is my dream.

That, and DMT.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Salmon
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I've been studying them since my teenage years.
 
Skail
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure they're endemic to Florida, meaning Florida Man already had access to them.  Which actually probably explains a lot about Florida...
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
If it gets Florida Man off meth, it wouldn't be all bad.
 
roc6783
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Could it really hurt at this point? I would love to take something for my ADD and depression that actually works. Strattera just ain't cutting it anymore, and I can't afford to go on a pharmaceutical adventure looking for effective meds. Most non-stimulant treatments are expensive and my health insurance doesn't pay a dime until I hit $6k in bills. But I pay $66 a week for that privilege.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Tons of studies are pointing to their benefits.  Will never go legal, pharma can't make money off a single dose that lasts a year or more.

Watch Fantastic Fungi on netflix.  Great doc on fungus in general, but the end talks about using psilocybin for PTSD and people near death (to help accept their death).
 
HansoSparxx
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It could possibly be exactly what they need, subby.
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I mean...giving Florida man ego death doesn't seem like a bad idea. Florida man thinks he's invincible. Knock him down a few pegs.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: How often do you hear about the antics of New Mexico Man? Legalize peyote.


That might end up killing off peyote. It's a difficult plant to grow, and is endangered from people killing them wanting to get high.
https://www.npr.org/templates/story/st​ory.php?storyId=14064806
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Laobaojun: If it gets Florida Man off meth, it wouldn't be all bad.


My niece lives in Florida and is hooked on meth.  She said it is readily available and everywhere you go.  She goes on a binge, tries to dry out, and is right back on it a week a week or so later.  It's a nasty drug.
 
sxacho [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Speaking as Florida Man, I'm all for this.
 
cloverock70
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The shrooms in that pic should have been harvested a day earlier.
 
phishrace
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
What everything could possibly go wrong.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
johnphantom
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: Tons of studies are pointing to their benefits.  Will never go legal, pharma can't make money off a single dose that lasts a year or more.

Watch Fantastic Fungi on netflix.  Great doc on fungus in general, but the end talks about using psilocybin for PTSD and people near death (to help accept their death).


They are issuing patents on psilocybin left and right to big pharma:  https://realmoney.thestreet.​com/invest​ing/cannabis/the-psilocybin-patent-rac​e-is-on-15587732
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Double ended dildo, panties, a coconut with a half dollar sized hole in it, a pair of high heels, jar of vaseline and a rumpled porno mag.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

darth sunshine: Laobaojun: If it gets Florida Man off meth, it wouldn't be all bad.

My niece lives in Florida and is hooked on meth.  She said it is readily available and everywhere you go.  She goes on a binge, tries to dry out, and is right back on it a week a week or so later.  It's a nasty drug.


Man, that sucks. My wife's sister was a hard drug user for several years, finally got mostly clean (she still drinks and smokes) thanks mostly to her now late husband.

I'm just thankful that she got clean and away from her enablers before meth became a big thing. She still has issues, but we were able to help her out a little bit financially recently trying to keep her on track.
 
