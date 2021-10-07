 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   Today's episode of COVID Theater: withholding salaries of school board members in counties with mask mandates, and trying to grab some sweet sweet Fed dollars in the process. These are not smart people   (cnn.com) divider line
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Diversion of Federal funding from intended source for personal gain sounds like a felony to me.
 
jtown
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
When Republicans send their people, they're not sending their best. They're not sending you. They're not sending you. They're sending people that have lots of problems, and they're bringing those problems with us.

Oh second thought, maybe they are sending their best.
 
KWess
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
What's the end-game here?

I mean really, what is the goal...dead kids?

But, I guess in a place where the slaughter of 6-year olds in Sandy Hook couldn't move the dial a millimetre, that nothing is truly a surprise.
 
Aussie_As [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Education workers (admittedly probably often unvaccinated ones) are dying, masks are a pretty straightforward harm reduction measure and penalising the schools who insist that people act responsibly is the solution. Yeah it's Florida but it's also lots of other places.

The kids losing teachers will at least grow up to understand this was madness and they'll understand the connection with the Republican Party but that's a long game and there's going to be a lot of suffering in the meanwhile. It's repugnant.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
They continue to try to kill as many people as possible.
 
MagSeven
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

jtown: When Republicans send their people, they're not sending their best. They're not sending you. They're not sending you. They're sending people that have lots of problems, and they're bringing those problems with us.

Oh second thought, maybe they are sending their best.


They're sending the people they don't want back.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

KWess: What's the end-game here?

I mean really, what is the goal...dead kids?

But, I guess in a place where the slaughter of 6-year olds in Sandy Hook couldn't move the dial a millimetre, that nothing is truly a surprise.


I has nothing to do with the kids, it is the fact that these counties told DeSantis to fark off with his Trumpy bullshiat and Civid denial. That is something that a fascist cannot tolerate, being told NO. They have to be punished for not blindly following the Republican party over the cliff.
 
sniderman
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Don;t have to be smart when you can get away with it without the smart ones stopping you.

/and on it goes...
 
