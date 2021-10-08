 Skip to content
(Grape japan)   Almost a dozen emus on the loose in Kikuchi City, identifiable by their powerful claws, impressive speed, asymmetrical haircuts   (grapee.jp) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, sure, the Japanese have a right to customized insurance too.
 
phishrace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Asymmetrical Haircuts is the name of my Devo tribute band.
 
Valter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like birds.
 
Valter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Valter: I like birds.


how can you not??

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nullav
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hopefully a peace treaty is forthcoming. I don't think anyone wants a repeat of Australia's mistake.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I have this theory that the LiMu Emu commercials are actually the last dying thoughts of the human actor.  He's being pulled off life support, surrounded by family, while living out his dream of being in a national commercial series.  The twist is, he's playing the narrator, Doug, and the human.  That's right, the emu is the one named Doug.
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
cdn.weasyl.comView Full Size
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

I Ate Shergar: [cdn.weasyl.com image 300x575]


Dammit
 
Loucifer
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Ringleader...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
