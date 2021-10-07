 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Elmo just doesn't care anymore   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Sawdust and Mildew [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Anybody who does this, regardless of stature, should get hit hard by the person they're forcibly breathing on with no legal consequences for the victim whatsoever.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Considering its a school in Texas, I'm surprised she didn't get pew pewed in the face face.
Also, that hair is atrocious. Did she head-f*ck a cotten candy machine or something?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Breathe, breathe in the air
Don't be afraid to care
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Is the school really considering ALL options?  Will the bioterrorist be gitmoed?  Or will the bioterror teacher be allowed to stay free and spread their bioterror weapons?
 
Loucifer
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Farking clown.
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Honestly what the fark is wrong with these people? I mean let's forget the virus and safety issues, you're doing something which is deeply upsetting and unsettling for the student that the student is concerned may cost them their life.

The key issue with all these people, with anti maskers and anti vaxxers in general is they genuinely don't believe that what  is acceptable for them to do is acceptable for other people to do.

This even applies to trumpers etc, i mean look at jan 6th - these people would advocate lethal force against people just stood on  private property, yet think that people who literally smashed their way into the capitol should get off scott-free.
 
TheJoe03
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
What a pyscho, she should not be around children.
 
GalFisk
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Bullies have no place in the school system. Or anywhere, really.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Of course, since it's the Daily Fail, I have to assume schools, teachers, students, and awful red weaves no longer exist.
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I'm so farking sick and tired of these Spready Krueger farkers... I don't condone violence, but if people started yelling "World Star!" and knocking these motherfarkers out, I will cheer them on.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Elmo?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GalFisk
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

The thing that is wrong with them is that they're bullies. A bully has a pathological desire for dominance coupled with a lack of empathy, which makes them want to attack those who seem weak or different.

Why that is so, how people get this way, and how they can be helped out of it, I learned from this long but very interesting psychology lecture: https://youtu.be/q7mznfMI1T4​
 
