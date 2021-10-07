 Skip to content
(KPVI Pocatello)   Chemical plume suspected beneath Butte   (kpvi.com) divider line
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
The mole people have discovered Taco Bell.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
You mean the Butte that has a giant thousand foot deep pit of liquid toxic waste?  How surprising.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Depends
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
But someone got rich, right?
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Really?

Butte?

Has an underwater chemical plume?

Gonna tell me that Chernobyl has a radiation problem next?
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gonna need a bigger Butt...

Fark user imageView Full Size


Muffler.
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FigPucker [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bughunter: Gonna need a bigger Butt...

[Fark user image image 499x500]

Muffler.


How is it that the worst thing about that is that it says "Do not wash" on the label?
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FigPucker: bughunter: Gonna need a bigger Butt...

[Fark user image image 499x500]

Muffler.

How is it that the worst thing about that is that it says "Do not wash" on the label?


Activated charcoal.
 
GalFisk
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Is it a bidet?
 
Osama bin Limbaugh
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Isn't all of Butte a superfund site?
 
maxandgrinch [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Where's Alessandro Volta when needed?
 
CitizenReserveCorps
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I bet this isn't great for the school either: https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wi​ki/Berkel​ey_Pit
 
Valter
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Subby .... I am opposed to headlines that I can smell.
 
