(Zillow)   This place will have your Roomba climbing the walls   (zillow.com) divider line
16
Wanebo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Holy popcorn ceilings Batman!

They set off the wall carpeting nicely though. Just slightly more texture above than to the side or down below. The eclectic mix of 70's, 80's, 90's, aught's, 10's and even 20's will make everyone feel right at home is some space or other.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Wanebo: Holy popcorn ceilings Batman!


This house has slightly less popcorn....

hotair.comView Full Size


That place looks like it reeks of Hai Karate aftershave and stale cognac.

God help anyone who sprays some Lumenol and wanders around with a UV light!
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
3,700 sq' 2 bedroom/5 bath?

That's a lot of baths. And surprisingly few photos of said baths.

/That's an orgy house
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How I picture the former owner.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Looks like I picked the wrong week to sell off my polyester suit and beanbag chair collections.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

scottydoesntknow: 3,700 sq' 2 bedroom/5 bath?

That's a lot of baths. And surprisingly few photos of said baths.

/That's an orgy house


I was thinking porn studio, but you might be right.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Bootleg: scottydoesntknow: 3,700 sq' 2 bedroom/5 bath?

That's a lot of baths. And surprisingly few photos of said baths.

/That's an orgy house

I was thinking porn studio, but you might be right.


If someone else suggested porn palace, I would not have disagreed.

Either way, those carpeted walls will look like this under a black light

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jerryskid
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Sweet Jesus, that's ugly.  Even for Vegas.
 
maudibjr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Oh you're getting laid in  the party room
 
HFK
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LimpDickRicky
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Who the hell needs 5 bathrooms in a 2 bedroom condo?
 
WTP 2
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
i can understand a wrinkled towel or sheet on a bed, but wrinkled rugs....tighten it up...!
 
mattgsx
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
If you don't want us to assume you've been shooting porn in your apartment, maybe remove the lighting equipment before you bring the realtor in?

I'm pretty sure those photos just gave me Hep C
 
TWX
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Wanebo: Holy popcorn ceilings Batman!

They set off the wall carpeting nicely though. Just slightly more texture above than to the side or down below. The eclectic mix of 70's, 80's, 90's, aught's, 10's and even 20's will make everyone feel right at home is some space or other.


Looks like it was built in the mid-seventies based on the millwork and the kitchen appliances.  Bathrooms look like they saw udpates around ten to fifteen years ago, but because of the nature of being in an apartment building only saw superficial stuff changed to avoid having to get engineering approval.  Not sure what the deal is with the tile or vinyl on the roof of the kitchen matching the floor, if that's original or not.  I would think that raised ceiling would have had diffuser panels and a wood frame so I'm thinking renovation.  The wood-floored area is probably the newest change and it wouldn't surprise me if it was required due to a leak, given that corner of the building being what is.

No idea when carpet on the walls would have been a thing. It looks like they had plenty of bookcases in places to hide it.  Weird seeing furniture imprints on the walls.  That art nook implies that there might not have been art in other places but that would seem strange on the carpeted walls.

I don't like how low the ceilings are.  Obviously the developer built a building to look luxurious but still made the individual floors as short as possible to maximize floor count for building height and thus sellable units.  Also I'm surprised the neighborhood didn't fight that monstrosity appearing on their doorstep, but the houses look like they might be newer, so there might not have been a neighborhood around to raise an objection.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Several people have said it already but that place is farking ugly.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
No thanks. Don't know if living in Vegas is expensive or not but that is way too much.
 
