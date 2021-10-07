 Skip to content
 
(The Drive)   Skynet is testing our reflexes   (thedrive.com) divider line
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boeing is shiatting it's pants in spectacular fashion.

Quick and Dirty
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"In both cases the pilot and copilot were unable to disconnect the autopilot using the TOGA [takeoff/go-around]/disconnect switch or stabilizer trim inputs," it continued. "One incident occurred at 2,500 feet AGL [above ground level] in the traffic pattern. The cause of the two events remains unknown."

"An attempt to replicate one of the incidences in the simulator showed that the use of the Sync button may allow pilots to initially correct the uncommanded autopilot input, but that the autopilot will likely resume its uncommanded input upon releasing the Sync button,"

THAT'S SOME SCARY SH*T RIGHT THERE.
 
scanman61
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A Boeing product that pitches down unexpectedly on autopilot?

Again?
 
Langdon_777
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chicom just testing that it's malaware works.
 
jtown
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

sync
sync
sync
shutdown -h now
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Biden should probably cancel Starliner. At this point Boeing couldn't put together a serviceable kite.
 
Torion! [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/<2500
//Maybe interference
///I should learn to fly
 
OrangeSnapper
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The military is where many of our commercial pilots get their training.  This is just getting them ready to fly the 737 MAX.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
By "flight restrictions" I assume they mean they may only fly if all of their wheels are touching the ground.
 
