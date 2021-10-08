 Skip to content
 
(KCRG)   Ghosts have a problem getting wood   (kcrg.com) divider line
5
TheManofPA [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
images2.minutemediacdn.comView Full Size
 
Robinfro
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
If you're building an annual attraction, you'd think it'd be smart to build it modular & store everything til next year vs rebuilding every year.

Dude must think concert venues throw out their bleachers & A/V equipment after every event.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Just barrow some of the neighbors house. I'm sure they won't mind.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I wasn't going to pay $11 to $10 for a two-by-four that should cost $2 to $3."

Well, you might not be wrong. You can wait for a supply glut. But like houses and cars, prices go up every year. 2x4s used to be 50 cents at one point. And gas used to be a nickle a gallon. You might as well rethink your business strategy or sell it.
 
