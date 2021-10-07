 Skip to content
(Boston Globe)   Creepy things keep happening in small Maine town. Pennywise unavailable for comment   (bostonglobe.com) divider line
    Scary, Cemetery, Headstone, Portland, Maine, Westbrook, Maine, Presumpscot River, Falmouth, Maine, Burial, last year  
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, I'll never know...

Paywall the Clown, I'm guessing.
 
Valter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Steven King!

Please!

Be gentle for once.
 
jakedata [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And there's that smell! I mean a paper mill isn't especially creepy but it sure stinks. Used to be much worse though...
 
wantingout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, nothing happened? Must be a slow news day at the ol BG.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
*snerk*  Westbrook?  No.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Going back and saving Kennedy was a mistake. The disruptions are only going to get more and more disastrous.
 
Valter
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Steve King narrated a ball game.

Sadly I was there. for all 11 innings.

Yes, it went 2 over. Not one of those blokes could hit a ball.

Frost began to form on the seats of the bleachers.

/he gets paid for this and i don't?
 
buntz
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Valter: Steve King narrated a ball game.

Sadly I was there. for all 11 innings.

Yes, it went 2 over. Not one of those blokes could hit a ball.

Frost began to form on the seats of the bleachers.

/he gets paid for this and i don't?


Narrated?
 
SpottedOwl
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Village must be over budget and the speed traps aren't working with all this COVID stuff going around. Guess they're trying to generate some traffic.
 
Znuh [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
LOL. For those curious, Westbrook is sort of Maine's White Plains, NY. Saying you're going to Westbrook and most people will look at you and ask, "Why?"

NJ has Nutley to make fun of. Maine has Westbrook, Biddeford, Saco and Sanford.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

SpottedOwl: Village must be over budget and the speed traps aren't working with all this COVID stuff going around. Guess they're trying to generate some traffic.


I would guess they're not getting money from that effing paywall.....fsck them
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
So, if Pennywise is the bad clown, is Poundfoolish the stupid one?

\stuff I think about when I can't sleep
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Late last night and the night before, Tommyknockers, Tommyknockers at my door.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Going back and saving Kennedy was a mistake. The disruptions are only going to get more and more disastrous.


Out of all his books, that one scares the hell out of me. Farking brilliant novel, but the pacing is off a few times. Just King being King.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Maine isn't real. Stephen King made it up
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Znuh: Sanford.


You big dummy!
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: Maine isn't real. Stephen King made it up


Not even Stephen King could make up Susan Collins.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: leeksfromchichis: Maine isn't real. Stephen King made it up

Not even Stephen King could make up Susan Collins.


Or Paul LaPage.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Has it been 27 years already?
 
OctorDoctopus
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Znuh: LOL. For those curious, Westbrook is sort of Maine's White Plains, NY. Saying you're going to Westbrook and most people will look at you and ask, "Why?"

NJ has Nutley to make fun of. Maine has Westbrook, Biddeford, Saco and Sanford.


As a lifelong Mainer, yes, those towns are always in the wheelhouse. I have never shied away from snarling as I say Disgusta, laughing at Skowvegas or calling coffee brandy & milk a Rumford martini.

Having lived in the town for 18 months several years ago I can honestly say, even beige thinks Westbrook is boring.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The other one I really like is The Long Walk.  I hope that's never adapted into a movie because they'd just ruin it.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
This seems like another good spot to share another of my pet theories - Stephen King is a prophet who used drug abuse and a creative outlet to handle and make sense of his visions. When those clowns started showing up everywhere in '15 was the start of it. Then we had President AntiChrist pick a fight with a baby and so many others. Hell - going to add Cell to the list now because we have apps on smartphones that are kinda sorta responsible for driving everybody crazy.

So, I guess what I'm saying is no amount of weirdness about Maine would surprise me.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Maine isn't weirder than anywhere else up here, but outside of the cities, people are really spread out and somewhat isolated. I think New Hampshire is more strange.
 
