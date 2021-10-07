 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   16-year-old hunter bags 6 hogs. They were on a farm. Behind an electric fence   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
50 Comments
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
good eats
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Jason Southers, co-owner of Goat Daddy's Farms near Elgin, said in a Facebook video that the hogs were killed Friday night while he had his niece at the farm helping him make cheese."

I've never heard it put that way before.  Also.....


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a skilled hunter
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's just warming up for the 30-50.
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably fishes with dynamite too.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this something
3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe the kid is a total dumbass and thought he was shooting feral hogs?
 
maxandgrinch [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everyone is complaining like he should have done it at his school.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That kid isnt a hunter he is a bloodthirsty vandal
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A hog poacher?  They used to hang poachers from trees.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How was the little idiot planning to carry 6 hogs back to his pappy's trailer?
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It's not clear if the teenaged hunter will face any charges for killing the hogs"

There you have in one sentence why you have so many gun issues. Next time the farmer will shoot back and you'll just have 6 dead hogs and one dead kid.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fatassbastard: Maybe the kid is a total dumbass and thought he was shooting feral hogs?


Feral hogs fenced in at a farm?
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UltimaCS: How was the little idiot planning to carry 6 hogs back to his pappy's trailer?


He just wanted to kill them, he wasnt going to eat them
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mikaloyd: fatassbastard: Maybe the kid is a total dumbass and thought he was shooting feral hogs?

Feral hogs fenced in at a farm?


According to the article, subby is wrong:

While the hogs are raised for meat, Southers said they try to raise them humanely, with plenty of space to roam within an invisible fence line on the property. "They were standing 75 yards from their barn," Southers said. "I don't know any wild hogs that build shelters."
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How much does a grown hog sell for? $600?  So probably $4000 in restitution with the vet bill and criminal charges.
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xai: "It's not clear if the teenaged hunter will face any charges for killing the hogs"

There you have in one sentence why you have so many gun issues. Next time the farmer will shoot back and you'll just have 6 dead hogs and one dead kid.


Hell, you're lucky to get away from a pasture with some psychedelic mushrooms without an ass full of rock salt or worse.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mikaloyd: fatassbastard: Maybe the kid is a total dumbass and thought he was shooting feral hogs?

Feral hogs fenced in at a farm?


It said way down in the article it was an invisible fence.  So I'm leaning towards dumbass.  It wasn't a pen with a fence.
 
p51d007
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"They were standing 75 yards from their barn," Southers said. "I don't know any wild hogs that build shelters."
images.creativemarket.comView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They need to turn this little Lee Harvey Oswald loose in TX on feral hogs. Plenty of those buggers to go around.

/ assuming this wasn't TX because not gonna RTFA
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a dick this kid is.
 
Latinwolf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xai: "It's not clear if the teenaged hunter will face any charges for killing the hogs"

There you have in one sentence why you have so many gun issues. Next time the farmer will shoot back and you'll just have 6 dead hogs and one dead kid.


Is that allowed in any states, if someone is shooting at your live stock, you can shoot at them?
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Albert911emt: "Jason Southers, co-owner of Goat Daddy's Farms near Elgin, said in a Facebook video that the hogs were killed Friday night while he had his niece at the farm helping him make cheese."

I've never heard it put that way before.  Also.....


[Fark user image image 306x165]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mikaloyd: fatassbastard: Maybe the kid is a total dumbass and thought he was shooting feral hogs?

Feral hogs fenced in at a farm?


From the article:

"They were standing 75 yards from their barn," Southers said. "I don't know any wild hogs that build shelters."

So, no.

Here's the other question - why six? I've had to help clean & break down a single hog, and I can tell you that a single 16-year-old isn't doing that in the field without transport or assistance.

That wasn't someone hunting for food.
 
jmsvrsn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These guys know how that kid feels
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Any decent parent would have that kid enthusiastically slopping their hogs and cleaning their hog barn every. farking. day. after school until that farmer felt the debt was paid.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheGreatGazoo: How much does a grown hog sell for? $600?  So probably $4000 in restitution with the vet bill and criminal charges.


I don't know what kind of vet you go to, but none of the ones near me do reanimation

//generally the opposite
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: A hog poacher?  They used to hang poachers from trees.


A stolen hog is what started the whole Hatfields & Mccoys war.

/[FredThompson.jpg]
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: How was the little idiot planning to carry 6 hogs back to his pappy's trailer?


Pshaw. Let them do the work.

Fark user imageView Full Size
Of course, being dead might scupper the deal, but at least you could try.
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Latinwolf: Xai: "It's not clear if the teenaged hunter will face any charges for killing the hogs"

There you have in one sentence why you have so many gun issues. Next time the farmer will shoot back and you'll just have 6 dead hogs and one dead kid.

Is that allowed in any states, if someone is shooting at your live stock, you can shoot at them?


Pretty sure it's legal in texas for sure, you can defend your property with lethal force. I don't know about other states.
 
AeAe
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
That little shiat better pay full price for those hogs. That farker.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: Any decent parent would have that kid enthusiastically slopping their hogs and cleaning their hog barn every. farking. day. after school until that farmer felt the debt was paid.


Andy Griffith has entered the chat
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: Any decent parent would have that kid enthusiastically slopping their hogs and cleaning their hog barn every. farking. day. after school until that farmer felt the debt was paid.


A dipshiat kid allowed to hold a firearm? Naw his parents will probably try to sue the farmer for their slow snowflake's pain and suffering, since he can't just kill whatever he wants.
 
Max Wedge [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
They were coming right for him.
 
PreMortem
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
He said he found an unaccompanied 16-year-old hunter firing at the hogs kept inside an electric fence on the property.

Southers said they try to raise them humanely, with plenty of space to roam within an invisible fence line on the property.

Some kind of force field? Can't find invisible electric fences at Tractor Supply. You'd think they would have it by the transparent aluminum.
 
dark brew [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: TheGreatGazoo: How much does a grown hog sell for? $600?  So probably $4000 in restitution with the vet bill and criminal charges.

I don't know what kind of vet you go to, but none of the ones near me do reanimation

//generally the opposite


I don't know what kind of vet you go to, but none of the ones near me make house calls for free

After a vet was called to the farm, two more hogs had to be euthanized, Southers said
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Xai: Latinwolf: Xai: "It's not clear if the teenaged hunter will face any charges for killing the hogs"

There you have in one sentence why you have so many gun issues. Next time the farmer will shoot back and you'll just have 6 dead hogs and one dead kid.

Is that allowed in any states, if someone is shooting at your live stock, you can shoot at them?

Pretty sure it's legal in texas for sure, you can defend your property with lethal force. I don't know about other states.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
This country almost wen to war over someone killing pigs.

historic-uk.comView Full Size
 
dark brew [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: UltimaCS: How was the little idiot planning to carry 6 hogs back to his pappy's trailer?

He just wanted to kill them, he wasnt going to eat them


That's a good chunk of hunting.  Nobody is eating bear, wolf, coyote, and 90% of the ducks they shoot. And a good portion of the deer.  A lot of people just like to kill shiat, which is a mindset I just don't understand.  I escort spiders out of my house.
 
Lipo
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Xai: "It's not clear if the teenaged hunter will face any charges for killing the hogs"

There you have in one sentence why you have so many gun issues. Next time the farmer will shoot back and you'll just have 6 dead hogs and one dead kid.


As it should be
 
Hack Patooey [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Latinwolf: Xai: "It's not clear if the teenaged hunter will face any charges for killing the hogs"

There you have in one sentence why you have so many gun issues. Next time the farmer will shoot back and you'll just have 6 dead hogs and one dead kid.

Is that allowed in any states, if someone is shooting at your live stock, you can shoot at them?


Farms have lots of acres and most farms have heavy equipment like a backhoe or dozer.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: Any decent parent would have that kid enthusiastically slopping their hogs and cleaning their hog barn every. farking. day. after school


Yeah when I was 16 you know I was slopping my hog every day after school and twice before bed
 
wademh
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I do wish yahoo had their comments section running for that one.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

blondambition: This country almost wen to war over someone killing pigs.

[historic-uk.com image 850x437]


Even at the time when the UK was itching to get the US back still, they realized that would have been the stupidest farking Casus Belli, and they once went to war over an ear.
 
FleshFlapps [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: What a skilled hunter


Taking lessons from Ted Nugent
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
But he's not gay to his family,
and that's what counts...
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: Any decent parent would have that kid enthusiastically slopping their hogs and cleaning their hog barn every. farking. day. after school until that farmer felt the debt was paid.


I'm sure the farmer would be super enthusiastic about letting the psychopath that killed a bunch of his livestock back on to his property.
 
FleshFlapps [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

ToughActinProlactin: Xai: "It's not clear if the teenaged hunter will face any charges for killing the hogs"

There you have in one sentence why you have so many gun issues. Next time the farmer will shoot back and you'll just have 6 dead hogs and one dead kid.

Hell, you're lucky to get away from a pasture with some psychedelic mushrooms without an ass full of rock salt or worse.


Salt guns make me sad. I got peppered by one a few times. I was just trying to grab some corn and farmer John Rambo sprung from nowhere and lit me up.
 
fzumrk [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: How was the little idiot planning to carry 6 hogs back to his pappy's trailer?


He was just planning on poaching the one, but then he had to take care of the witnesses.
 
fst_creeper
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

dark brew: Nobody is eating bear... ...90% of the ducks they shoot.


While I general I agree with your assessment and to be clear I am not a hunter*, but I can tell you that yes people do eat bear and an awful lot of duck.  My former brother-in-law got 2 bear permits over about a 10 year period (lottery) and if the bear is not feeding off a dump I can tell you that bear meat is pretty amazing.
My cousin technically does not eat 90% of his ducks, but only because he shares them out with his immediate family and should we be visiting, we often take one home.  They have duck or goose for every holiday.
So while many do not eat their bags, some do.

As to the kid, my money is on this farmer and is hippy animal loving ways not being popular with other farmers in the area and/or they resent his income/traffic to him allowing visitors on Saturday.  If the kid is anything like so of my cousins were, they heard their dad's and friends dads complaining about it and thought they had a solution to it.

*I have and will again taken part in invasive species hunts.  Things you can to with an air rifle.
/ Otherwise shoots on a range as a meditative event.
// If you ever meet a farm that says they can't complain... they are lying, rich, or not a farmer.
 
