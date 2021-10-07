 Skip to content
(The State)   This might be the first time the "That's not my gun, I'm holding it for someone else" defense was actually true   (thestate.com) divider line
TWX
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Bugerz
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Considering students run random active shooter drills these days just how intensely stupid does one have to be to bring one to school.
 
TWX
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Bugerz: Considering students run random active shooter drills these days just how intensely stupid does one have to be to bring one to school.


Boy Scout Motto applies...
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Bugerz: Considering students run random active shooter drills these days just how intensely stupid does one have to be to bring one to school.


Certain groups keep spreading the message that the best defense against a random active shooter is a bunch of armed people spread among the crowd. So can you blame students for taking that message to heart? I mean, if it works as soon as you turn 18, why wouldn't it work when you were 17 and 10 months. Just hand out guns randomly to honor students and that will solve the school shooter problem once and for all.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Bugerz: Considering students run random active shooter drills these days just how intensely stupid does one have to be to bring one to school.


Everyone knows you wait for bring your active shooter to school day
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
the handgun was inside a 'cinch bag' that had been placed inside of a book bag


Props for safe storage.
 
jtown
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Bugerz: Considering students run random active shooter drills these days just how intensely stupid does one have to be to bring one to school.


Or to let someone stash something in your backpack without knowing what it is.  (Article says the kid didn't know what was in the bag, not that they didn't know the bag was in their backpack.)
 
The Friendly Manual
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
What are you people, on dope?
 
maxandgrinch [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
How else are they supposed to harvest local unleashed pigs to make bacons and hotdogs?
 
donotdoit
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I did something kind of like this when I was in high school. Our library turn style would not let you walk out with a book unless the librarians slipped a card to block the RFID tag.

I took a book and pulled the RFID tag out and dropped it in someone's backpack which then caused them to be unable to walk through the turnstile.

Someone saw me do it. The fact I dropped it in the backpack didn't really count much against me. They wanted me for destruction of school property for taking it out of the book. Not me, I didn't destroy any property, I got it from a friend who I'm not telling you it is.

Skated on that one
 
Quick and Dirty
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: Bugerz: Considering students run random active shooter drills these days just how intensely stupid does one have to be to bring one to school.

Certain groups keep spreading the message that the best defense against a random active shooter is a bunch of armed people spread among the crowd. So can you blame students for taking that message to heart? I mean, if it works as soon as you turn 18, why wouldn't it work when you were 17 and 10 months. Just hand out guns randomly to honor students and that will solve the school shooter problem once and for all.


YOU GET A GUN! YOU GET A GUN!
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size

EVERYBODY GETS GUNS!!!
 
