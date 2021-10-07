 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Review finds much of the "research" on Invermectin is either faked, copy/pasted, fails basic math, or doesn't actually exist   (bbc.com) divider line
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kb7rky
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Color me surprised
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
WHA?!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Excelsior
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"ThAt's JUst bEcAuSE tHeYdONt wAnT Us to FiNd OuT BeCaUSe THeY wILL MakE LeSs ProFit!"
 
stuffy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
What I'm getting the In-laws for Christmas.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
So when you get right down to it someone was just horsing around about the Ivermectin.
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
What absolutely baffles me is that MAGAts latch onto things which have some (vaguely) promising preliminary data. They're adhering to science! Then once it doesn't pan out, from better evidence gathering, they cling fiercely to being wrong. So wrong that it might kill them.

Actually, now that I walk through it, this is just a reiteration of mystical, religious thinking.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The research is there, as an anti parasite drug.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I do believe Republicans when most of them say it made them feel better.  It's a massive laxative combined with a neurotoxin based insecticide.  If you look at your average Trump supoorter they are older and morbidly obese.  Such people often have a really hard time passing stools and that makes you really grumpy and miserable.

A laxative made for a 300 plus sized animal probably works wonders to relieve a lot of that internal pressure.  Hell if we could get them to all take a morning laxative or to eat properly, half of them would eventaully stop being hateful grumps.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
NO.Say it ain't so.

render.fineartamerica.comView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
My Dad send me one of those studies that supposedly proves whatever they want to believe. Typical appeal to authority fallacy.

I was grumpy so I explained it to him. Pigs, Dad. Pigs. They're a lot like us.

His single syllabic response: "So?"

Check and mate, Dad.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Excelsior
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Republicans are so F'ing gullible I'm being to think it's only a matter of time before a democrat plant convinces them to straight up chug bleach and then the problem will be over.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Just to clarify it does nothing for the covid, but having your first complete stool evacuation in years probably makes you forget about not being able to breathe.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I know I'm drunk, but I swear I went back to edit a space between "No." and "Say".
Is it really just me, or does Fark's posting tool randomly fark with ppl?

/Think it has something to do with bolded and italicized stuff.
//I do have a old phone.
///Wtf were we talking about again?
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ less than a minute ago  

We do not need a plant.  Trump already told them to do exactly that thing.
 
