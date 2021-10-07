 Skip to content
 
"Our ♥s are full with this beautiful adoption. 19-year-old (133 in human years) shelter cat Gus has found the loving arms of his new mamma who is the ripe young age of 101."
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
Joxertheflighty [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Taking care of my coworker's farm for the next few weeks, and this is Candy, the farm cat.  Look at how excited she is for Caturday!  I didn't let her outside last night and she let me know her displeasure every few hours.  She came and sat on my lap for 4 seconds and I call that success.  There are also 2 horses.
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Joxertheflighty: [Fark user image 422x750]
Taking care of my coworker's farm for the next few weeks, and this is Candy, the farm cat.  Look at how excited she is for Caturday!  I didn't let her outside last night and she let me know her displeasure every few hours.  She came and sat on my lap for 4 seconds and I call that success.  There are also 2 horses.


Welcome to The Clowder, Candy!
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

About the only thing I COULD hear, damm vpn kept dropping me from the network!
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

OK, work is shut down and garbage is taken out.  NOW I made it to Caturday!
 
sherpa18 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

valnt9: [Fark user image 620x499]


bestlocalspirits.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sherpa18 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lilyspad: [Fark user image 850x1133]

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sherpa18 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Snuffybud, lilyspad: Before y'all start in on me again, here is your shirt pic. I apologize in advance for the poor quality, but I did warn you I was having camera problems ....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: [Fark user image 425x318]
About the only thing I COULD hear, damm vpn kept dropping me from the network!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

sherpa18: Snuffybud, lilyspad: Before y'all start in on me again, here is your shirt pic. I apologize in advance for the poor quality, but I did warn you I was having camera problems ....

[Fark user image 681x557]


Nice shirt!
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sherpa18 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

sherpa18: Snuffybud, lilyspad: Before y'all start in on me again, here is your shirt pic. I apologize in advance for the poor quality, but I did warn you I was having camera problems ....

[Fark user image 681x557]


Nice...too bad we can't see the design!  :)
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sherpa18 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Snuffybud: sherpa18: Snuffybud, lilyspad: Before y'all start in on me again, here is your shirt pic. I apologize in advance for the poor quality, but I did warn you I was having camera problems ....

Nice shirt!


Yes it is, thanks again!
 
The Ice Queen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
This is Mr. Spots, one of the kittens who was dumped on the farm with their momma. I have his brother Mr. Thumbs because he had a big open wound on his neck that needed treatment.

He, Mr. Thumbs, and the shiatbird are getting snipped Saturday.

Here he is being carefree in the flower garden before the cotton balls go bye bye

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sherpa18 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lilyspad: sherpa18: Snuffybud, lilyspad: Before y'all start in on me again, here is your shirt pic. I apologize in advance for the poor quality, but I did warn you I was having camera problems ....

Nice...too bad we can't see the design!  :)


*sigh*
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

The Ice Queen: This is Mr. Spots, one of the kittens who was dumped on the farm with their momma. I have his brother Mr. Thumbs because he had a big open wound on his neck that needed treatment.

He, Mr. Thumbs, and the shiatbird are getting snipped Saturday.

Here he is being carefree in the flower garden before the cotton balls go bye bye

[Fark user image 850x637]
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

The Ice Queen: This is Mr. Spots, one of the kittens who was dumped on the farm with their momma. I have his brother Mr. Thumbs because he had a big open wound on his neck that needed treatment.

He, Mr. Thumbs, and the shiatbird are getting snipped Saturday.

Here he is being carefree in the flower garden before the cotton balls go bye bye

[Fark user image 850x637]


What a cute pic!
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

sherpa18: lilyspad: sherpa18: Snuffybud, lilyspad: Before y'all start in on me again, here is your shirt pic. I apologize in advance for the poor quality, but I did warn you I was having camera problems ....

Nice...too bad we can't see the design!  :)

*sigh*[Fark user image 500x521]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Hey, all! Hope you've had good weeks, and great weekend plans. 2 year old pic, but my manly man's still manly!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sherpa18 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lilyspad: sherpa18: lilyspad: sherpa18: Snuffybud, lilyspad: Before y'all start in on me again, here is your shirt pic. I apologize in advance for the poor quality, but I did warn you I was having camera problems ....

Nice...too bad we can't see the design!  :)

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Went over to talk to the neighbor across the street a little while ago.  I was awakened AGAIN this morning at 1:30 by loud stereo music, and I think it's him.  He denied it, and blamed it on another person in the area.  He was sitting in the car with it cranked up, and I had to yell at him 3 times before he heard me!  I don't believe him, obviously.  If it happens again, I'm just going to call the police.  I don't like to do that, but jeez!!!
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
