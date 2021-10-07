 Skip to content
(KPAX Missoula)   Ruling on controversial Yellowstone Dumbass League™ early-season matchup goes to the courts, which determines final score at Grizzlies 1, Tourists $2000, 4 days in jail   (kpax.com) divider line
The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Small cost compared to not ending up as bear food, I guess. Idiot.
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
During the hearing, Dehring said she has suffered emotionally from social media attacks due to the incident and has had to delete all of her social media accounts. She also said that she understood that she put herself and other tourists in grave danger and regrets the incident.

She seems more concerned about the former than the latter.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She would have made for a good winter for a grizzly.  Just saying.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skyotter: During the hearing, Dehring said she has suffered emotionally from social media attacks due to the incident and has had to delete all of her social media accounts. She also said that she understood that she put herself and other tourists in grave danger and regrets the incident.

She seems more concerned about the former than the latter.


but but but freeze peach likes upvotes &c.
 
Afro Wonderwagon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skyotter: During the hearing, Dehring said she has suffered emotionally from social media attacks due to the incident and has had to delete all of her social media accounts. She also said that she understood that she put herself and other tourists in grave danger and regrets the incident.

She seems more concerned about the former than the latter.


I know, right??? A latter woulda been so useful for climbing a tree extra super fast to safety. Some people are just stupid!
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The correct response to wildlife.

'I ain't messing with you': Reporter flees after spotting herd of bison I ABC7
Youtube PSmaxKQrcvQ
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"I got that on video."  "Me too."  You dumbass.

Bear Charges Towards Woman at Yellowstone National Park
Youtube -vJJKPT4ESk


I can't do youtube links.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

skyotter: During the hearing, Dehring said she has suffered emotionally from social media attacks due to the incident and has had to delete all of her social media accounts. She also said that she understood that she put herself and other tourists in grave danger and regrets the incident.

She seems more concerned about the former than the latter.


Well, yeah. The whole reason she did the latter was to improve her clout on the former, and so to be robbed of the former and punished for the latter must be traumatizing indeed for the goddamned farking inconsiderate self-absorbed moron.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: She would have made for a good winter for a grizzly.  Just saying.


gifimage.netView Full Size
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Oh hai
 
FleshFlapps [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
She is worried about her social media, not that desensitization to humans is a death sentence to wildlife.
 
It'sMorphin'Time
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It's a goddamn bear. What does Nature have to do, put up a 'leave the wildlife alone' sign in your rearview mirror? Don't play with wild animals, they don't like humans all the time.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Ugh, will you farks please stay in places like Illinois? You clearly have no idea of how this business works.
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Kudos to the mama bear for her handling of the situation.
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Just feed her to the bears
 
jimjays
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"I know the park and animals have a system that everyone understands and that works for everyone, but I'm Samantha and I'm here now. I'll do what I want. You guys can go back to whatever you were doing after I leave."
 
Conthan
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Myk-House of El: The correct response to wildlife.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/PSmaxKQr​cvQ]


The bison injure the most humans in Yellowstone, it is wise to avoid them. The bears don't get too big, it's not the best diet for them there, but even a smaller mama bear will get aggressive to protect her cubs. Fark this woman for putting that mama in a position where she felt threatened enough to bluff a charge.
 
TrashcanMan
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Did you guys see the one where the woman went into the hot springs to get her unleashed dog.  Some people just...are not too bright.
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I know it's vindictive but I kinda wish she had tripped and badly sprained her ankle or something
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Jail time is a bit overkill considering people perpetrate crimes against people that don't end in jail time!
 
lennavan
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
GOOD.

When I was in Yellowstone I saw people get like 10 yards away from a black bear cub -- whose mom was trailing about 30 yards behind.  The people at one point were even between that mom and her cub as the cub played on the road and climbed up speed limit signs.  All I could think of is how f*cking stupid it would be if this mother bear felt the need to protect her cub from these dumbasses; it's gonna mean a park ranger has to hunt her down and kill her.

The number of people visiting national parks is going up real f*cking fast.  We need to start enforcing these laws or the bears are going to go extinct just from rangers having to shoot them.
 
Brewster [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Too bad it took 5 months, rangers being able to throw people like this into a cell for the rest of their vacation would solve things pretty quickly.
 
