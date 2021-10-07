 Skip to content
(KNBC 4 Los Angeles)   Inventor of Narcan administers free sample to guy he sees overdosing on L.A. sidewalk   (nbclosangeles.com) divider line
    More: Hero, Drug overdose, Naloxone, apparent opioid drug overdose victim, Roger Crystal, Los Angeles sidewalk, Wife Michelle, nasal spray, initial step  
18 Comments     (+0 »)
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Someone buy that couple a dinner!

I came across someone who had passed out on the sidewalk yesterday.  The needle was still in his hand, and his pants were somewhat pulled down around his waist.  I wasn't sure what to do but this was at a busy corner of an intersection, there were other folks all around us, including school kids.   He woke himself up a few minutes later and walked away.   Guess he was okay.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The first hit of narcan is free?
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

fragMasterFlash: The first hit of narcan is free?


So's your last.
 
Zeroth Law
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

raerae1980: Someone buy that couple a dinner!

I came across someone who had passed out on the sidewalk yesterday.  The needle was still in his hand, and his pants were somewhat pulled down around his waist.  I wasn't sure what to do but this was at a busy corner of an intersection, there were other folks all around us, including school kids.   He woke himself up a few minutes later and walked away.   Guess he was okay.


I would question his judgment to shoot up in public, but reason probably left a long time ago.
 
mrparks
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
We always knew that free samples were going to lead to a bad place.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"Roger Crystal and his wife were driving in downtown Los Angeles when they noticed a man suffering a medical emergency"

Oh for fark's sake.
 
Dr. Nick Riviera
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Inventor, eh?  Naloxone was patented in 1961.
 
Inaditch
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Roger Crystal sounds like the drug dealing bad guy in a low-budget 80s action cop movie.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
That sounds like socialized medicine.
Where's the 10,000% markup???
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Resulting in the Narcsn'd person getting all pissed about the $10 he spent to get high being wasted, and going out and ODing again a half hour later.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Inaditch: Roger Crystal sounds like the drug dealing bad guy in a low-budget 80s action cop movie.


I'm sure there would somehow be a cameo appearance from Billy.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Dr. Nick Riviera: Inventor, eh?  Naloxone was patented in 1961.


Details are a bit light, but I think he developed a better nasal delivery system. So, yeah. He didn't invent the drug itself.
 
FDR Jones
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Zeroth Law: raerae1980: Someone buy that couple a dinner!

I came across someone who had passed out on the sidewalk yesterday.  The needle was still in his hand, and his pants were somewhat pulled down around his waist.  I wasn't sure what to do but this was at a busy corner of an intersection, there were other folks all around us, including school kids.   He woke himself up a few minutes later and walked away.   Guess he was okay.

I would question his judgment to shoot up in public, but reason probably left a long time ago.


Makes sense to me. If you shoot up in public and OD, someone might save you. If you shoot up in an alley behind a dumpster and OD, you're probably dead before someone finds you.
 
davynelson
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Stupidest invention ever.  These people keep waiting for that final hit that takes them out of the game, some a$$hole with narcan brings em back to try and try again.

/addict
//so I get to say it
 
jso2897
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Hey - if anti-vaxxers can get treated in extremis, so should junkies.
It's not like they are any worse as humans.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

davynelson: Stupidest invention ever.  These people keep waiting for that final hit that takes them out of the game, some a$$hole with narcan brings em back to try and try again.

/addict
//so I get to say it


That's why when I was a firefighter/emt I never did CPR on obese people who went into cardiac arrest. They're just going to go back to poisoning their bodies with junk food, so why bother?
 
ScottRiqui [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Dr. Nick Riviera: Inventor, eh?  Naloxone was patented in 1961.


It's accurate to call Crystal one of the "inventors of NARCAN," although it leaves out some of the details.

He didn't invent Naloxone, or even pioneer the intranasal delivery of Naloxone.  But he *is* one of the listed inventors on the patent for a single-use, pre-primed nasal delivery device containing a specific amount of a specific mixture containing naloxone hydrochloride, stabilizers, acid, and preservative/permeation enhancers/surfactants.  And that combination of drug mixture and delivery device is what has been assigned the trade name "NARCAN."
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Hero tag indeed.  Too many people have died from overdoses because of opioids and because of fentanyl adulteration.
 
