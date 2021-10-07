 Skip to content
(US Naval Institute)   One of our submarines... Hit something... Today   (news.usni.org)
67
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A hungry heart
To regulate their breathing
One more night
The Winter Boys are freezing in their spam tin

The Baltic moon
Along the northern seaboard
And down below
The winter boys are waiting for the storm

Bye-bye, empire; empire, bye-bye
Shallow water-channel and tide

And I can trace my history
Down one generation to my home
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Polish engineers looking pretty smug about that screen door technology now.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

HighOnCraic: A hungry heart
To regulate their breathing
One more night
The Winter Boys are freezing in their spam tin

The Baltic moon
Along the northern seaboard
And down below
The winter boys are waiting for the storm

Bye-bye, empire; empire, bye-bye
Shallow water-channel and tide

And I can trace my history
Down one generation to my home


I've seen that live at least 4 times.  Amazing performance when all he has is a rack of gear in front of him.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

enry: HighOnCraic: A hungry heart
To regulate their breathing
One more night
The Winter Boys are freezing in their spam tin

The Baltic moon
Along the northern seaboard
And down below
The winter boys are waiting for the storm

Bye-bye, empire; empire, bye-bye
Shallow water-channel and tide

And I can trace my history
Down one generation to my home

I've seen that live at least 4 times.  Amazing performance when all he has is a rack of gear in front of him.


Saw him in Natick, MA a couple years ago.  His 808 was being temperamental, so he couldn't do that one.

As for TFA - since it was an "object", I'm thinking lost shipping container.
 
Xcott [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I guess we're entering the dumb part of the novel where they start talking about being characters in a novel.

/Looking at you, Hagbard
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Nice.
Thomas Dolby - One Of Our Submarines
Youtube 8OsZTJ5vfUs
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Great, now Cthulu is pissed!  Way to go!
 
BeerBear
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: Great, now Cthulu is pissed!  Way to go!


either that or it was Godzilla
 
Darth Funjamin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Weren't ready for that crazy Ivan were they?
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cdn3.movieweb.comView Full Size
 
maxheck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems she went aground on manuvers.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not my submarine! Don't rope me into your bad behaviour.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was Admiral Nelson on board?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
🤞😃🤞
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
special20
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Capt. Bill Clinton...
He must not have compensated for the unusual shape of his pressure hull.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"As for what the submarine hit, details remain limited. U.S. officials have reportedly said that there are no indications at present that the 'object' was another submarine. 'An official who requested anonymity because they weren't authorized to speak on the record said that the area's topography at the time did not indicate there was a land mass in front of the boat,' Military Times reported."


So... what the hell did they hit?
 
Excelsior
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably a Chinese sub
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
screengoblin.files.wordpress.comView Full Size


Was it the Sea Tiger?
 
Joe Peanut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
special20
‘’ 1 hour ago  

enry: a rack of gear in front of him.


Well, at least you didn't pay for any fancy stage presence.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rent Party [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Today I learned that the ocean is not shaped like your swimming pool.

Amazing!
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Crazy Ivans.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did it hit a Chinese towed sonar array and was the President's son on board?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if they struck a biologic?
Beaumont: A what?
Sonarman Jones: A whale, Seaman Beaumont, a whale.  A marine mammal that knows a hell of a lot more about sonar than you do.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigNumber12: "As for what the submarine hit, details remain limited. U.S. officials have reportedly said that there are no indications at present that the 'object' was another submarine. 'An official who requested anonymity because they weren't authorized to speak on the record said that the area's topography at the time did not indicate there was a land mass in front of the boat,' Military Times reported."


So... what the hell did they hit?


Some sort of large mammal that is known for swimming in the ocean?
 
RoughTrickNamedJim [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

USS San Francisco welcomes the Connecticut to the club.
 
ng2810
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigNumber12: "As for what the submarine hit, details remain limited. U.S. officials have reportedly said that there are no indications at present that the 'object' was another submarine. 'An official who requested anonymity because they weren't authorized to speak on the record said that the area's topography at the time did not indicate there was a land mass in front of the boat,' Military Times reported."


So... what the hell did they hit?


Most likely another sub, or a giant squid, or a sperm whale, or an orgy of Great White Sharks.

Hey...anyone know if the Japanese are missing another fishing trawler full of high school students?
 
KungFuJunkie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Today?

The Seawolf-class nuclear attack submarine USS Connecticut (SSN-22) suffered an underwater collision while operating in international waters on Oct. 2
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It might be worth it to put a low-signature sub drone out in front if one collision is all it takes to keep it in port.
 
BooksontheBrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigNumber12: "As for what the submarine hit, details remain limited. U.S. officials have reportedly said that there are no indications at present that the 'object' was another submarine. 'An official who requested anonymity because they weren't authorized to speak on the record said that the area's topography at the time did not indicate there was a land mass in front of the boat,' Military Times reported."


So... what the hell did they hit?


UFO turned USO would be my hope.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They were running too close to the bottom of the sea and hit Sea Lab.  Pod 6 didn't survive, but it was full of jerks anyway.
 
All Latest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigNumber12: "As for what the submarine hit, details remain limited. U.S. officials have reportedly said that there are no indications at present that the 'object' was another submarine. 'An official who requested anonymity because they weren't authorized to speak on the record said that the area's topography at the time did not indicate there was a land mass in front of the boat,' Military Times reported."


So... what the hell did they hit?


Rock bottom.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigNumber12: "As for what the submarine hit, details remain limited. U.S. officials have reportedly said that there are no indications at present that the 'object' was another submarine. 'An official who requested anonymity because they weren't authorized to speak on the record said that the area's topography at the time did not indicate there was a land mass in front of the boat,' Military Times reported."


So... what the hell did they hit?


Because they would come out right away and said they hit another sub. and get laughed at by the global community...
 
CrazyUncle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great....now we're at war with Atlantis.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It wasn't a collision...it was more of an explosion...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iron_city_ap: BigNumber12: "As for what the submarine hit, details remain limited. U.S. officials have reportedly said that there are no indications at present that the 'object' was another submarine. 'An official who requested anonymity because they weren't authorized to speak on the record said that the area's topography at the time did not indicate there was a land mass in front of the boat,' Military Times reported."


So... what the hell did they hit?

Because they would come out right away and said they hit another sub. and get laughed at by the global community...


Various navies, including ours, have reported running into everything from other subs to underwater mountains. No one's laughing, except for people who think that submarining is easy.
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigNumber12: "As for what the submarine hit, details remain limited. U.S. officials have reportedly said that there are no indications at present that the 'object' was another submarine. 'An official who requested anonymity because they weren't authorized to speak on the record said that the area's topography at the time did not indicate there was a land mass in front of the boat,' Military Times reported."


So... what the hell did they hit?


Could be a coral reef, the fractal surfaces can act like stealth shapes and deflect a sonar return, or a hill covered in soft plants that'll deaden returns. It's the bane of sonarmen. IANAn Operator, just an installer.

/ Some tales may not be true
// Even true tales are wonky
/// Some wonkies might be on another boat
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Hunt for Red October (7/9) Movie CLIP - Wrong Conclusions (1990) HD
Youtube PWU9g1Fce3U

(The relevant part is at 26 seconds)
 
Fizzy_Pop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My money is on them hitting missing flight MH370. Quick, someone get CNN on the phone.
 
wxboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigNumber12: "As for what the submarine hit, details remain limited. U.S. officials have reportedly said that there are no indications at present that the 'object' was another submarine. 'An official who requested anonymity because they weren't authorized to speak on the record said that the area's topography at the time did not indicate there was a land mass in front of the boat,' Military Times reported."


So... what the hell did they hit?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Colliding with shait all over the world. That's our Navy!
 
Barnhawk72
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CrazyUncle: Great....now we're at war with Atlantis.


upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: [YouTube video: The Hunt for Red October (7/9) Movie CLIP - Wrong Conclusions (1990) HD]
(The relevant part is at 26 seconds)


And Halsey was a bit of a fool.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jmr61: Crazy Ivans.


You mean Crazy Chang(s).
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should have done two pings.
 
