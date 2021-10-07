 Skip to content
(WCVB Boston)   I think that I shall never see, a billboard lovely as a tree. Perhaps, unless the billboards fall, I'll never see a tree at all (Credit to Ogden Nash and apologies to Joyce Kilmer)   (wcvb.com) divider line
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For a special treat, click "show transcript" beneath the video.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
morg
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

433: For a special treat, click "show transcript" beneath the video.


The problem isn't finding someone that speaks Bostonese, it's finding someone that speaks English too.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Burn the building to the ground and hunt the building owners for sport.  Problem solved.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: [external-content.duckduckgo.com image 386x440]


The doctor is a hero.
 
LaChanz
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I'm so glad my state outlaws those eyesores.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Given the description of the particulars of the building, I'm sure a chunk of the residents won't mind the lack of a view.
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'm all in favor of outlawing billboards nationwide.
 
LaChanz
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Alwysadydrmr: I'm all in favor of outlawing billboards nationwide.


Right? They're such a scourge on our highways and cities.
 
hammettman
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: [external-content.duckduckgo.com image 386x440]


Kinda wish that there was a monkey wrench gang running through the internet, burning down facebook pages...
 
stuffy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Suppose you could rent them to the Blind.
 
