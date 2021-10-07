 Skip to content
(NJ.com)   Protip: If you want to be inconspicuous when going to murder your father, don't drive there in your 28' Winnebago. And avoid the security cameras   (nj.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, Police, Detective, Sherry Lee Heffernan, Criminal Investigation Department, John Enders, friend of Enders, father's home, surveillance camera footage  
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That there's an ARRR-VEEE.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They make it sound so easy. When I had to kill my father, I had to train for years in the wilds of Japan until I was ready to infiltrate his castle and claim my rightful place upon the throne.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More like LOSERbago
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Merry Christmas! Shiatter's full!
 
kokomo61
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The woman charged with killing her father and his girlfriendhad been cut out of his will, and traveled to his Surf City home in a recreational vehicle in the middle of the night and left behind a bloody crime scene, police allege in court documents.


🎶Goin' to Surf City, gonna have some fun,
Goin' to Surf City where it's two for one 🎶...
 
Smug Beer Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess her mind was just a piece of shiat that morning.

/hopefully not obscure
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Burgundy interior?

/big kitchen
//cattle mutilations are up...
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MattytheMouse: They make it sound so easy. When I had to kill my father, I had to train for years in the wilds of Japan until I was ready to infiltrate his castle and claim my rightful place upon the throne.


That's what you get for growing up in a ninja movie.
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Winnebago?

Win a whole herd of bagos! We're givin' 'em away!
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: MattytheMouse: They make it sound so easy. When I had to kill my father, I had to train for years in the wilds of Japan until I was ready to infiltrate his castle and claim my rightful place upon the throne.

That's what you get for growing up in a ninja movie.


Father should've done a better job when he threw me into that volcano.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a plebe.  The fashionable people take vintage Airstreams to murder their fathers.
 
Headso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


?????

Fark user imageView Full Size


????

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


~FIN~
 
jbc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
topgear.comView Full Size

Duh. Crimes should only be committed using an '86 Fleeteood Bounder.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MattytheMouse: They make it sound so easy. When I had to kill my father, I had to train for years in the wilds of Japan until I was ready to infiltrate his castle and claim my rightful place upon the throne.


When did you return to Gotham City?
 
Reverborama
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She shoulda taken a biatchin Camaro https://www.youtube.com/watch?​v=1v3Czv​Q9e_w
 
maddogdelta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Similar PROTIP: If you plan on shooting up a high school with the express purpose of killing that one asst. principal who was mean to you, don't advertise it on Instagram.

Happened today in my school... announced on instagram, school went to lockdown, offered $200 for someone to open the door... was surprised when cops stopped him on the way to school.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe her legal defense is going to be "If I were going to murder my father, do you think I'd be stupid enough to drive a Winnebago to and from the scene?!"  Ever think of that?!
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the tip is from a professional father murderer.
 
1funguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How cool to be in the police helicopter chasing her down the highway!

35 MPH left lane...
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On the flip side, who would suspect that?
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd say this would be a perfect Coen brothers movie, but I'm pretty sure they've already made it.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LOL: Ten minutes later, a Ring doorbell showed the RV pull up near the Enders' home at North 7th Street, then leave the street about an hour later with its headlights off.

You'd think she would have checked on the security situation before committing two murders, but apparently not. Now she gets to go to prison and ... Some random cousin or whatever gets the money? Genius.
 
Anim
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Additional Protip: If someone cuts you out of their will, killing them isn't going to help
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: LOL: Ten minutes later, a Ring doorbell showed the RV pull up near the Enders' home at North 7th Street, then leave the street about an hour later with its headlights off.

You'd think she would have checked on the security situation before committing two murders, but apparently not. Now she gets to go to prison and ... Some random cousin or whatever gets the money? Genius.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jim32rr
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: They make it sound so easy. When I had to kill my father, I had to train for years in the wilds of Japan until I was ready to infiltrate his castle and claim my rightful place upon the throne.


Could have just shat in the woods
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Anim: Additional Protip: If someone cuts you out of their will, killing them isn't going to help


OR IS IT? 🤔
 
Eravior
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Headso: [Fark user image 450x236]

?????

[Fark user image 720x480]

????

[Fark user image 220x127] [View Full Size image _x_]

[Fark user image 675x900]

~FIN~


A Winnebago would have made for a far better time travel machine. Most points in time don't have the basic amenities that we're used to. Getting one up to 88 would be a biatch though.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Chutzpah (n.): Killing your father after being cut out of his will, then saying dad's girlfriend wanting his money is what started it all.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

iodized attic salt: So the tip is from a professional father murderer.


...uncle rapers...
 
Snort
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
So not Billy Batson and Mentor?
 
