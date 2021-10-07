 Skip to content
(The Sun)   Damn I've got to cut the grass again .... done (possible nsfw content on page)   (thesun.co.uk) divider line
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a lawnmower the same way my chainsaw is a cheese slicer because I painted it yellow.
 
meehaw [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: That's a lawnmower the same way my chainsaw is a cheese slicer because I painted it yellow.


Speaking of, what are the rules that designate it a "lawnmower." I did RTFA, but I may have missed that salient detail somewhere. I saw that he only spent 30K GBP on it, which seems like kind of a bargain.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
At my work, I used to have to deal with a guy who was into that sort of thing -- building his own racing lawn tractors.  I say "deal with" because he was a flaming racist, homophobe, and misogynist.  That's immaterial to this not-so-CSB, I just farking hate this asshole.  He's always go on about the things he built or modifications he made, and I seriously couldn't give less of a fark, especially because I have work to do and the last thing in the world I wanted to listen to was this suppurating scrotum go on and on about it.
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Some day, when the time comes, I want a wheelchair like that.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
That's a lot of money to waste on something that if you told them about, they'd look at you like you were farking stupid. That could have been a vacation of a lifetime down in the beautiful La Palma in the Canary Islands.

Well, the company I keep would think that anyways. Some other people might be impressed by such a ultimately dumb thing.
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
If your going to call it a lawn mower it should at least be able to cut grass. Granted not at 140MPH. If you remove the blade assembly it no longer is a mower. It's a go-cart in a mower body.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Rene ala Carte: Some day, when the time comes, I want a wheelchair like that.


From what I figure that would do to some olds with brittle bones or really slow reflexes, you'd more than likely just have a really expensive death and your ungrateful family would descend into chaos as they fought over who gets it.
 
maxheck
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I just took the mower deck off the tractor and will (eventually) get around to putting the snow blower on. I always quit mowing at the beginning of October and let the local deer and other critters take care of it until Spring.

Less vroom-vroom fun, but certainly less effort on my part. Keeps them from ringing saplings and killing nascent trees.
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Meh! I prefer my lawnmowers flying.

Flying Lawnmower
Youtube kNWfqVWC2KI
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
*bolts lawnmower blade to the bottom of a Corvette and smashes this silly record*.
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I get why people see this as dumb, but life is what you make of it. If this guy enjoys racing lawnmowers and he's not hurting anyone, more power to him!
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"It's not how fast you mow...."
 
Primitive Screwhead
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: suppurating scrotum


That's my Reagan Era Punk band's name.
 
Stavr0
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Me?
I'm just a lawn mower
You can tell me by the way I drive
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
That would be cool.
 
Plato's Salty Discharge
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Simpsons...I mean, Home Improvement did it.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxheck
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: That would be cool.


Yeah, but they make even cooler (and probably cheaper and easier) stuff like John Deere Gators or Bobcats that are really common motorized fun in rural places.


/ Has a Gator, and has rented bobcats for excavation. They are in fact, hella fun when properly misused, and are less likely to kill / cripple you than three-wheel ATV's that don't have safety equipment.
 
SafetyThird
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Without the mower deck it's just a garden tractor. I appreciate his work though. I know I'd like a little more than the 20hp my mower has.
 
