(NBC DFW)   Husband suspected of Instagram star's murder found dead in Florida. No, not that one   (nbcdfw.com) divider line
18
bobbyjoebobby
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What? There's more than one Florida? Oh, FFS.
 
scanman61
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bobbyjoebobby: Good.


This.

Save us the time and money of a trial and lifetime incarceration.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is the title Instagram Star given out as easily as Porn Star?
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Is the title Instagram Star given out as easily as Porn Star?


At least it's not "Influencer".

*shudders*
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
She identified herself as a "mentor" for a marketing company that sells hair and skincare products


Everybody should mentor at least one marketing company in their lifetime.
 
nytmare
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"Robinault had garnered a sizeable Instagram following by showing off beauty products. She identified herself as a "mentor" for a marketing company that sells hair and skincare products."

In other news, a large segment of the population willingly subscribes to paid pitch-people and shills just to listen to them hawk products. Do you listen to commercials or attend marketing seminars for fun? Then maybe being a youtube or instagram influencee is right for you.
 
emonk
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
This is a little disturbing in that she was selected as Person of the Year by Time Magazine in 2006.
 
El Borscht
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Can some entrepreneur create an app to keep track of all these damn internet murderers and victims already?
 
TWX
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'm curious if the situation with the last name might have been a point of contention.  They're married, she doesn't change her name, she uses his last name as an alias while not wanting to reconcile.

This doesn't by any means justify any sort of abuse or violence towards her, but I could see his not being happy with this.
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

El Borscht: Can some entrepreneur create an app to keep track of all these damn internet murderers and victims already?


eHarm?
PlentyOfSleepsWithTheFish?
BodyFarmersOnly?
 
davebarnes
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"there was no confrontation at the..house when U.S. Marshals arrived...seeking to arrest Thomas Sharkey. He was found dead, apparently by suicide"
Who writes this comedy gold?
 
El_Dan
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Is the title Instagram Star given out as easily as Porn Star?


At least post humously.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

El Borscht: Can some entrepreneur create an app to keep track of all these damn internet murderers and victims already?


I want a site/app that can in one screen tell me everyone alive/dead in a movie.
 
El Borscht
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

waxbeans: El Borscht: Can some entrepreneur create an app to keep track of all these damn internet murderers and victims already?

I want a site/app that can in one screen tell me everyone alive/dead in a movie.


Everyone in Wings is dead. Other than that, I can't help you.
 
morg
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Is the title Instagram Star given out as easily as Porn Star?


You need an associates degree in Instagram, just like with Instagram Model. There's an advanced degree program called Instagram Porn Star Model.
 
The Third Man
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

El Borscht: waxbeans: El Borscht: Can some entrepreneur create an app to keep track of all these damn internet murderers and victims already?

I want a site/app that can in one screen tell me everyone alive/dead in a movie.

Everyone in Wings is dead. Other than that, I can't help you.


Tony Shaloub is dead?!?!??

/yeah, yeah, not that Wings
 
jtown
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

nytmare: "Robinault had garnered a sizeable Instagram following by showing off beauty products. She identified herself as a "mentor" for a marketing company that sells hair and skincare products."

In other news, a large segment of the population willingly subscribes to paid pitch-people and shills just to listen to them hawk products. Do you listen to commercials or attend marketing seminars for fun? Then maybe being a youtube or instagram influencee is right for you.


It's bizarre.  It's like paying for a t-shirt or hat that advertises a brand.  They should be paying me to advertise their brand.  Or at least give me the stuff for free.
 
