 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AP News)   Agenda: Monday: Rob bank. Tuesday: Rob same bank. Wednesday: Sit in jail and figure out where your life went wrong   (apnews.com) divider line
12
    More: Dumbass, English-language films, Orange County, California, Crime, Southern California bank, Late Tuesday morning, city of Fountain Valley Monday afternoon, California, large amount of cash  
•       •       •

145 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Oct 2021 at 3:35 PM (15 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Did he get the calendars? And the pen? With most of the beads on his end?
 
fifthofzen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
And when it's Friday, he's in love?
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Aren't you supposed to case the joint before the robbery? What's wrong with casing the joint while robbing it?
 
mescalito
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Someone didn't watch the film Stander (2003).
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I'm thinking that this is advanced psychology in play: the bank and cops would never expect the same place to get robbed on back-to-back days.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Rob the same bank a third time they'll never see it coming
 
nytmare
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Feed a stray, it will return the next day.
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It was the perfect crime...
 
X-Geek
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
So he did the same thing over again and got different results.

Does that mean he gets to plead insanity?
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Did he really think nobody would go after him? The bank's name is Chase, after all.
 
Brief Dissertation
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use OLD/OBSOLETE HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.