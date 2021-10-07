 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Tampa Bay Times)   Florida man lawyer makes dick joke on billboards. Another Florida man lawyer responds with billboards of his own   (tampabay.com) divider line
8
    More: Florida, Advertising, Lawyer, personal injury firm Morgan, Florida injury law firms, Berlin Law Firm, Law firm, Billboard, size of a practice  
•       •       •

907 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Oct 2021 at 6:14 PM (39 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Dick move.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Morgan and Morgan?

*clicks link

Yup.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Well, now we know which one's wife tells him lack of lubrication is a sure sign she is turned on.
 
fzumrk [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/the hammer is his penis
//guy must have thousands of billboards in the Midwest.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Well, it worked. They're both getting a ton of free publicity now.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Sammy Hagar - Dick In The Dirt (1984) (Remastered) HQ
Youtube o7DXOA0IUnE
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use OLD/OBSOLETE HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.