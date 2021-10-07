 Skip to content
(Jalopnik)   Those who claimed the kid in Texas who ran over cyclists while rolling coal got off because his daddy was politically connected come up and claim your prize   (jalopnik.com) divider line
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Charge him as an adult.  Charge him with 6 counts of assault with a deadly weapon, and 6 counts of simple assault (for the rolling coal bit).  Suspend his license and ban him from driving for a minimum 5 years. Require that his dad buy him a bike for transportation.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sweet! I love being right about terrible things!
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Texas:  Home of the Affluenza defense.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Me! Me!

Fark user imageView Full Size


Awesome! A major award!
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

question_dj: Sweet! I love being right about terrible things!


In this country it's ridiculously easy.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A 16 year old driving a jacked up coal-roll-modified F250 has a "connected" family?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
the_rhino
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doesn't Texas have a fast-lane for executions?  Time to use it!
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Psychopusher: Charge him as an adult.  Charge him with 6 counts of assault with a deadly weapon, and 6 counts of simple assault (for the rolling coal bit).  Suspend his license and ban him from driving for a minimum 5 years. Require that his dad buy him a bike for transportation.


I don't necessarily agree with this as kids can be stupid.  However, I think in any crime, SOME adult has to be held responsible.  If the kid is charged as a kid, they should prosecute the parents for raising him like that.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, you mean most 16 year-olds DON'T drive a $60,000 truck?
 
lincoln65
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just hit him with a bus and call it even
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberDave: A 16 year old driving a jacked up coal-roll-modified F250 has a "connected" family?

[Fark user image 604x448]


Goddammit!
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now, I'm imagining a Texan mob family, like a NY mafioso family, but made up entirely of rednecks, hicks, confederate crybabys, and probably all actually part of the same family bush somehow. I can't come up with a properly catchy name, but I'm enjoying the thoughts.
 
JRoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's like being ruled by caveman kings.
 
al-Mundane
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Visiting Jalopnik always feels like a comedy set in the not-too-distant future where the ads are so invasive they brick your computer
 
southernmanblog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmm, the linked article made no statement at all about the perp's father (just a vague mention of "family connections" made by an attorney, so take that for whatever it's worth) and implied that he's gonna have multiple books thrown at him. So, pretty much par for Fark.
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone who rolls coal is objectively an idiot.
 
Laptopia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, did I miss something?  I just read the whole article, and I didn't see a mention of his political connections.

It said they hired a special prosecutor known for going after criminal traffic violators to go after him.  The DA also said that even without a crash, he considers rolling coal to be assault.  Sounds like they are going to throw the book and the kid is farked.  Rightly so.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Uchiha_Cycliste: Now, I'm imagining a Texan mob family, like a NY mafioso family, but made up entirely of rednecks, hicks, confederate crybabys, and probably all actually part of the same family bush somehow. I can't come up with a properly catchy name, but I'm enjoying the thoughts.


The Brotherdad Family
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 1 hour ago  

the_rhino: Doesn't Texas have a fast-lane for executions?  Time to use it!


Is the kid a minority or does he have a handicap or intellectual disability?
 
Dryad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Uchiha_Cycliste: Now, I'm imagining a Texan mob family, like a NY mafioso family, but made up entirely of rednecks, hicks, confederate crybabys, and probably all actually part of the same family bush somehow. I can't come up with a properly catchy name, but I'm enjoying the thoughts.


Y'all Qaeda
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Klivian
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Laptopia: Wait, did I miss something?  I just read the whole article, and I didn't see a mention of his political connections.

It said they hired a special prosecutor known for going after criminal traffic violators to go after him.  The DA also said that even without a crash, he considers rolling coal to be assault.  Sounds like they are going to throw the book and the kid is farked.  Rightly so.


I think it's a dig at the people who post the aintnothingonnahappen.jpg, implying that things are in fact happening.

However nothing has happened yet and even the article points out the special appointee has an unreliable history on the matter, even if it does look promising thus far.

Also, much like Chauvin, it took it being caught on camera and blasted around the world to get the right thing to maybe happen
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ask the murdaughs.... off the hook legally doesn't always solve all the problems.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

the_rhino: Doesn't Texas have a fast-lane for executions?  Time to use it!


Sounds like you love the death penalty more than Texas does, last I checked, you had to kill someone to get the death penalty there.
 
snoopy2zero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Psychopusher: Charge him as an adult.  Charge him with 6 counts of assault with a deadly weapon, and 6 counts of simple assault (for the rolling coal bit).  Suspend his license and ban him from driving for a minimum 5 years. Require that his dad buy him a bike for transportation.


I think you are only allowed to do that if they are a minority.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From a statement about the case:

The driver of the black F-250 that crushed our clients' bodies and left them and their bikes splashed and scattered across the roadway is a 16 year old Waller, Texas male. Through our own investigation, we've learned his name, his address, the names of his parents, aunts, uncles, grandparents, neighbors and family friends. We know the names of the businesses owned and operated by the driver's family. We know where he was earlier in the day, prior to crashing into our clients while they were more than 70 miles into their USAT tri-club training ride. We know the identity of his passenger (a local 17 year old male from a neighboring town) and a pretty good idea about the role he may have played in causing the crash that sent ALL of our clients to the hospital; 2 by Life Flight, 2 by ambulance, 2 by personal transport.  (Texas licensing provisions allow for licensed drivers between the ages of 16-17 to lawfully operate a motor vehicle with no more than 1 non-family member passenger who is under the age of 21 at a time.)

Is the bolded an implication that there was a possible confrontation between the driver and the bikers earlier in the day, and he came back later to harass them?
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Uchiha_Cycliste: Now, I'm imagining a Texan mob family, like a NY mafioso family, but made up entirely of rednecks, hicks, confederate crybabys, and probably all actually part of the same family bush somehow. I can't come up with a properly catchy name, but I'm enjoying the thoughts.


Kudzu nostra.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
America. Where people will purposefully pollute their own air just to spite others they don't agree with. Such a wonderful place we live in.
 
sdkOyOte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The victims were white? This should get some justice....
The offender is the son of someone connected (GQP esepcially?)...
Ain;t nothing gonna happen...
Attribute this to affluenza...
 
dracos31
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Eightballjacket: the_rhino: Doesn't Texas have a fast-lane for executions?  Time to use it!

Sounds like you love the death penalty more than Texas does, last I checked, you had to kill someone to get the death penalty there.


How about we split the difference and go Texas Justice on him.
Drag him behind his own truck so he gets to suck on some rolled coal.
 
The Lone Gunman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Klivian: Laptopia: Wait, did I miss something?  I just read the whole article, and I didn't see a mention of his political connections.

It said they hired a special prosecutor known for going after criminal traffic violators to go after him.  The DA also said that even without a crash, he considers rolling coal to be assault.  Sounds like they are going to throw the book and the kid is farked.  Rightly so.

I think it's a dig at the people who post the aintnothingonnahappen.jpg, implying that things are in fact happening.

However nothing has happened yet and even the article points out the special appointee has an unreliable history on the matter, even if it does look promising thus far.

Also, much like Chauvin, it took it being caught on camera and blasted around the world to get the right thing to maybe happen


The tough part is that you can't withhold the kid's name, because he's a juvenile, but publish his father's name. He's clearly from a rich family and has doesn't believe that his committing an illegal act like coal rolling comes with consequences.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dryad: Uchiha_Cycliste: Now, I'm imagining a Texan mob family, like a NY mafioso family, but made up entirely of rednecks, hicks, confederate crybabys, and probably all actually part of the same family bush somehow. I can't come up with a properly catchy name, but I'm enjoying the thoughts.

Y'all Qaeda


That's a militia, not a mafia I think.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just realized the redneck mob exists, and it's called the KKK. I'm liking my way better though.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Laptopia: Wait, did I miss something?  I just read the whole article, and I didn't see a mention of his political connections.

It said they hired a special prosecutor known for going after criminal traffic violators to go after him.  The DA also said that even without a crash, he considers rolling coal to be assault.  Sounds like they are going to throw the book and the kid is farked.  Rightly so.


The victims' attorneys say the suspect's family connections remain "a legitimate cause for concern"

Right at the top of the article.
I'm guessing they are not saying what the family connection is, since it may give away the identify of the kid.
 
sdkOyOte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Psychopusher: Charge him as an adult.  Charge him with 6 counts of assault with a deadly weapon, and 6 counts of simple assault (for the rolling coal bit).  Suspend his license and ban him from driving for a minimum 5 years. Require that his dad buy him a bike for transportation.


I think it'd be better if they made him use a rickshaw and have to port around people hurt by rckless dipshiats doing dumbf**Kery so he can get a first hand look at what exactly that shiat accomplishes...
 
aseras
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Psychopusher: Charge him as an adult.  Charge him with 6 counts of assault with a deadly weapon, and 6 counts of simple assault (for the rolling coal bit).  Suspend his license and ban him from driving for a minimum 5 years. Require that his dad buy him a bike for transportation.


Add in liquidating everything the parents own to begin to pay for damages and garnish the rest of the kids and parents' income for life and its a start.
 
RunawayCanuck
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Wait, you mean most 16 year-olds DON'T drive a $60,000 truck?


Just an FYI, this one was probably closer to $100K, maybe more depending on what the modifications cost to install.

As an alternative to counter the "kids are jerks, don't ruin their lives too" argument, I think it seems more than reasonable for the parents to pay medical and long term expenses in their entirety. After all, they bought the truck and appear to have money for influence, they can afford it. Texas loves to talk personal responsibility and consequences, and this does seem to fit the bill.
 
caljar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are a couple of problems with this article.  Since no one died, getting a murder or homicide conviction will be tough.  and, so far, no one has come up with any actual physical evidence that the kid was in fact rolling coal.
 
taoistlumberjak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

al-Mundane: Visiting Jalopnik always feels like a comedy set in the not-too-distant future where the ads are so invasive they brick your computer


Man, Yahoo used to do that back in the day.  Go there for their awesome sports section, and get whammod by an ad that not only takes up the entire screen telling me that it's Lexus Christmas Shopping Season, complete with snowflakes falling from the top of the screen, and animated flash crud.

I could hear my computer begin to sound like a jet engine at takeoff, the screen would freeze, and I'd remember right that instant the reason why I hadn't been to Yahoo to go to their sports section for a while.  Then my browser would crash, and I'd vow to stop doing that to myself.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Wait, you mean most 16 year-olds DON'T drive a $60,000 truck?


Everyone in Texas is a self-made man or woman who pulled themselves up by their cowboy bootstraps, worked hard every single day and MADE something of themselves, dammit. If they want to blow their money on a fully-kitted out oversized truck that lets everyone know they got themselves a tiny Texas peen, well that's their right as a True American.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Eightballjacket: the_rhino: Doesn't Texas have a fast-lane for executions?  Time to use it!

Sounds like you love the death penalty more than Texas does, last I checked, you had to kill someone to get the death penalty there.


Hey! Don't kink shame!
 
Chevello
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OtherLittleGuy: Me! Me!

[Fark user image 583x1200]

Awesome! A major award!


That doesn't look like a bucket of despair and a deep, brooding sense of injustice!
 
Stig2112
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm kinda surprised that there hasn't been any mention about video from the incident.  You'd think someone in that group would have a Go Pro on their bike or helmet to document their training.

I thought an earlier article said that the kid made a couple of passes attempting to roll coal prior to hitting the cyclists.  If so that would be some pretty damning evidence.
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This kid is a farking douchenozzle. Since he's white and this is Texas, I'm sure nothing of note will happen to him.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wouldn't want his insurance premium.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He'll grow up to be a serial rapist and murderer, and Local Law Enforcement™ will twist themselves into a Mobius pretzel convincing the press that "no one could have ever seen this coming".
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why is the "Rolling Coal" even a issue in this case.

He willfully ran into a group of cyclists with his truck. The charge should be attempted murder, not protesting that he was supporting his 'rights' to drive a large high pollution overpowered pickup truck.
HE TRIED TO KILL PEOPLE, WILLFULLY WITH MOTIVATION AND FORETHOUGHT.
 
dletter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With a grand jury looming later this fall, the Waller County DA has the opportunity to send a message - bicyclists are human beings, and those who antagonize them will be met with swift consequences.

Um, I think this dude did a lot more than "antagonize them".

If this was just about "antagonizing" them, a lot less people would be up in arms about it.

I'll not a big fan of cyclists (especially bigger groups such as this) who ride on roads that cause drivers to have to pass, dangerously at times.

I'm a MUCH bigger not fan of anyone who "rolls coal".
 
