(US News)   Minnesota pipelines are perfectly safe and can't possibly leak unless rednecks with guns get bored, and what are the chances of that ever happening?   (usnews.com) divider line
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The two men returned to the area later in the day and saw that the pipeline was leaking, at which time they reported the spill to authorities.

I don't know what to say about this.

Good on them for reporting the leak before it got even worse.
Stupid redneck morons for shooting at a pipeline.
 
fat boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RsquaredW
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A 21 and 25 yo ordered to pay 1.1M? Good luck with that.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did they think that, by first creating and then reporting a leak, they were going to get a reward or something?
 
kevinatilusa
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FormlessOne: Did they think


No.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RsquaredW: A 21 and 25 yo ordered to pay 1.1M? Good luck with that.


$1145.84 a month, each? Sure.

$550K each, over 40 years? Entirely doable.
 
Lumber Jack Off
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rednecks with a conscience to do the right thing? After the last decade I was starting to think that didn't exist.
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RsquaredW: A 21 and 25 yo ordered to pay 1.1M? Good luck with that.


Give them 90 days to pay and if they can't, make them each drink a gallon of what they caused to leak out of the pipeline.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Well at least they had the small bit of humility to report it. I can't imagine that they hadn't considered this a possible outcome before shooting at the pipe though.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I'd put the odds at about 1/6.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Whoa.  The 2nd Amendment is the RIGHT to bear arms, which is exactly what they did.  Punishing them for WHERE it was aimed and or/fired is a VIOLATION of their Constitutional Rights as AMERICAN CITIZENS!!!

SHALL NOT BE INFRINGED
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Look, they managed to get enough diesel to fill their tricks, and all the jerry cans they could find. Dropped them off at home, wandered back, and called in the leak
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Nana's Vibrator: Whoa.  The 2nd Amendment is the RIGHT to bear arms, which is exactly what they did.  Punishing them for WHERE it was aimed and or/fired is a VIOLATION of their Constitutional Rights as AMERICAN CITIZENS!!!

SHALL NOT BE INFRINGED


The vibrator gets it, people.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
But the pipeline was coming right at them! Clearly a case of self defense.
 
plutoniumfeather [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
There are ads in electric power transmission and distribution magazines for high voltage insulators. (Why yes, it is something of a niche market.) They frequently tout bullet resistance characteristics. You'd think the pipeline industry would take the hint.

/FCFS, don't shoot at transmission lines or pipelines.
//Related username checks out.
///3!
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

RsquaredW: A 21 and 25 yo ordered to pay 1.1M? Good luck with that.


What!  Anyone who goes to college these days spends the rest of their life paying off their debt.  Why shouldn't these morons?
 
Bobson Dugnutt [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
What if a pipeline broke inside YOUR HOUSE?  I bet you libs wish you had a gun then.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Lumber Jack Off: Rednecks with a conscience to do the right thing? After the last decade I was starting to think that didn't exist.


And they got off rather lightly after shooting a pipeline "just for fun" - from the Daily Beast:

Two men have been slapped with the bill for damage in excess of $1.1 million after their gunfire punctured a pipeline and sent thousands of gallons of diesel fuel "spraying" into a creek that flows into a river. A Minnesota federal judge handed the ruling down Wednesday to Eric J. Weckworth-Pineda, 25, and Tanner J. Sik, 22, after they pleaded guilty to misdemeanor negligent discharge of a pollutant and felony criminal damage to property.

In a statement, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency called the men "joyriders" and their act "target practice." Court documents said that the two men took guns to a bridge spanning a waterway that feeds the Yellow Medicine River. Bored with shooting at the water, Sik fired an AR-15 and hit the pipeline at least three times, while Weckwerth-Pineda used "the scope on his own rifle to spot [Siks'] shots." The owner of the 8-inch-wide pipeline has estimated that the rupture they caused leaked at least 3,906 gallons of diesel fuel into the water.

Speaking to the Minnesota Star Tribune, Weckwerth-Pineda expressed regret and said, "If you play stupid games, you win stupid prizes." Both the defense and prosecution agreed the men lack "sufficient financial resources" to make the restitution payment; the court has ordered each to pay $30 a month for the next 20 years.

So, sure, they did $1.1 million in damages, but they're only liable for $7,200, each, over 20 years.

All I saw there was "if you're gonna act like an ass, make sure you're broke first."
 
max_pooper
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

plutoniumfeather: There are ads in electric power transmission and distribution magazines for high voltage insulators. (Why yes, it is something of a niche market.) They frequently tout bullet resistance characteristics. You'd think the pipeline industry would take the hint.

/FCFS, don't shoot at transmission lines or pipelines.
//Related username checks out.
///3!


Insulators are small relative to a pipeline. Making a pipeline bulletproof would be insanely expensive. I worked on a project a few years ago that included a bulletproof interior wall. The 4'x8' bulletproof panels were $9000 each.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Lumber Jack Off: Rednecks with a conscience to do the right thing?


Yeah this situation is something of a net loss for society, since the public takeaway is going to be "If you do something dumb / drunk, and do the right thing by reporting it, your reward will be having your income slashed for the next 40 years. So don't do the right thing."
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Responsible gun owners!
 
Doc Daneeka
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Oil companies and redneck gun nuts bankrupting each other?

Not seeing much downside there.  I mean, aside from the obvious environmental destruction.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Lumber Jack Off: Rednecks with a conscience to do the right thing?

Yeah this situation is something of a net loss for society, since the public takeaway is going to be "If you do something dumb / drunk, and do the right thing by reporting it, your reward will be having your income slashed for the next 40 years. So don't do the right thing."


Oh, no - see, because they were dumb and broke, they get to pay less for this than they would a friggin' cellphone account every month, but only for the next 20 years.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: BigNumber12: Lumber Jack Off: Rednecks with a conscience to do the right thing?

Yeah this situation is something of a net loss for society, since the public takeaway is going to be "If you do something dumb / drunk, and do the right thing by reporting it, your reward will be having your income slashed for the next 40 years. So don't do the right thing."

Oh, no - see, because they were dumb and broke, they get to pay less for this than they would a friggin' cellphone account every month, but only for the next 20 years.


Yeah, I didn't see that part until afterward. So this situation is just a loss in general, in a broken window fallacy sort of way.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
CSB: Friend who's a welder used to get lots of repair jobs patching bullet holes in rural water towers. A center fire rifle bullet will easily punch a hole in those steel tanks. They'd have to drain the tank so he could go inside to weld a hunk of plate over the hole.

He told me of a time it happened in the dead of winter and no one noticed for a few days. He got to the site to see the whole tower structure covered in massive icicles. Apparently, the vandal shot the center of the bottom. Water streamed out and the cold wind did the rest.
 
Lillya
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: RsquaredW: A 21 and 25 yo ordered to pay 1.1M? Good luck with that.

$1145.84 a month, each? Sure.

$550K each, over 40 years? Entirely doable.


Blood from a turnip
 
Subtonic
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

EBN-OZN: CSB: Friend who's a welder used to get lots of repair jobs patching bullet holes in rural water towers. A center fire rifle bullet will easily punch a hole in those steel tanks. They'd have to drain the tank so he could go inside to weld a hunk of plate over the hole.

He told me of a time it happened in the dead of winter and no one noticed for a few days. He got to the site to see the whole tower structure covered in massive icicles. Apparently, the vandal shot the center of the bottom. Water streamed out and the cold wind did the rest.


And I got away with it by not reporting it. Are we learning yet, farkers?
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

EBN-OZN: CSB: Friend who's a welder used to get lots of repair jobs patching bullet holes in rural water towers. A center fire rifle bullet will easily punch a hole in those steel tanks. They'd have to drain the tank so he could go inside to weld a hunk of plate over the hole.

He told me of a time it happened in the dead of winter and no one noticed for a few days. He got to the site to see the whole tower structure covered in massive icicles. Apparently, the vandal shot the center of the bottom. Water streamed out and the cold wind did the rest.


And we wonder why so many things are so expensive these days.

Okay, there are many reasons. But sabotage by assholes and morons is a major one.
 
maxheck
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Note to self: Develop reactive armor for pipelines.

CS,B: My dad lived in a very redneck town where even speed-limit signs tend to be peppered with bullet holes. He wanted to put a "Biden 2020" sign along the edge of his property.

My suggestion was to mount a big box of pre-mixed tannerite on the back of the cardboard sign. Nothing that would hurt anyone, just enough to make them widdle a bit.
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Now if they were using railcars, which is all around the smarter idea, they'd only lost and had to clean up one railcar's worth of oil...
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

maxheck: Note to self: Develop reactive armor for pipelines.

CS,B: My dad lived in a very redneck town where even speed-limit signs tend to be peppered with bullet holes. He wanted to put a "Biden 2020" sign along the edge of his property.

My suggestion was to mount a big box of pre-mixed tannerite on the back of the cardboard sign. Nothing that would hurt anyone, just enough to make them widdle a bit.


The would also require a camera to capture the fun.

I would love to see that big boom ... and the little one that soils the drivers seat a half second later
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: RsquaredW: A 21 and 25 yo ordered to pay 1.1M? Good luck with that.

$1145.84 a month, each? Sure.

$550K each, over 40 years? Entirely doable.


Seems reasonable. In fact that's a hell of a bargain considering this factors in zero interest. If I didn't think it would immediately devolve into slave-labor territory, I'd even suggest the company be mandated to offer them employment so they had the means to make the payments.
 
R.O.U.S
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Supposedly the Alaska pipeline is kinda-sorta bulletproof due to the amount of insulation on the outside. They occasionally find bullets and dents when they replace the insulation, so it's a regular target. One guy managed to make a hole about 10 years ago: https://www.cbsnews.com/news/alaska-o​i​l-pipeline-pierced-by-bullet/
 
