(WRIC Richmond)   Teenager uses 3D printer to make handgun part. What could go wrong?   (wric.com) divider line
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The cable doesn't get fixed?
 
mike_d85 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
his gun can take the hand apart?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Was he printing 3D bullets?
 
The Yattering
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
He blows off his own farkin thumb?

*reads article*

Meh. Mine was better
 
CzarChasm [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
* gun asplodes *

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The bang switch is the bang switch whether or not you 3D printed it.  Fingers off the bang switch, stupid.
 
Abox
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
So he built the grip from plastic.  He still had access to the actual barrel, side, and firing mechanism.  Where the fark did he get those?
Article said 'spare parts', but that's half the damn gun.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Yeah. Not actually a gun. But since we have to go over this fearmongering again, lets make sure the truth is right out in the open


Nothing out of a 3d printer will be able to withstand the pressure generated from a bullet being fired. It will shatter in dramatic ways, possibly exploding in your hand. It will not be accurate worth a damn because you cannot rifle a tube with a 3d printer. There is a damn good reason guns have always been made with solid steel barrels
 
hagopiar
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Love the area woman interview:

"Lorraine Nickerson, who recently moved to Hopewell said she's concerned"

eyeroll.jpg
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"Officers said the teen accidentally shot himself in the leg while making part of a handgun with a 3D printer"

I'm going to take a leap and say it didn't happen *while* he was making it. It happened after he successfully printed a handgun receiver a put rounds in it.

Although it would be hilarious for a jury to find him not guilty due to the misstatements.
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: Yeah. Not actually a gun. But since we have to go over this fearmongering again, lets make sure the truth is right out in the open


Then what would you call the item that he shot himself with?
 
Tenga
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Just the receiver.
 
0MGWTFBBQ
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Was the gun ok?

The life of a 3D printed gun happens at the first drop of liquified plastic and is precious and must be protected.
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
What's the smell? It's Hopewel!
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

MythDragon: So he built the grip from plastic.  He still had access to the actual barrel, side, and firing mechanism.  Where the fark did he get those?
Article said 'spare parts', but that's half the damn gun.


The receiver is the only part that is serialized if you buy it from an FFL dealer. It's not illegal to buy barrels, trigger packs, or anything else used in making the firearm. The "lower part" referenced in TFA is the receiver. You can buy partially finished receivers online and have them delivered to your house and then drill out the appropriate cavities to make a functional receiver.

It's all 100% legal as long as you're old enough to own a firearm or aren't prohibited for things like felony convictions.
 
sugar_fetus
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Moms Against 3D Printers disapproves.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Pretty stupid since he could have easily just gotten a real gun, probably cheaper than a 3D printer.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
[Hopewell police Lieutenant] Casale said he wasn't familiar with people building handguns with 3D printers.

Sleep well, Hopewell residents.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Police are investigating where the teen got the idea from and what his intentions were with the gun.

The Internet, and to secretly own a gun.

Next!
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Honestly, it's just nice to see someone using a 3D printer for something other than printing Yoda figurines, RaspberryPi boxes, or prosthetics for injured turtles. I'm pretty sure that 90% of the materials bought for 3D printers go to printing crap that you could buy cheaper from Amazon. The lifecycle of a 3D printer is something like:

1) Unboxing, ecstatic delight
2) Looking for a file to download and print
3) Printing a bust of Yoda
4) Scraping up the failed print job and doing it again
5) Doing it one more time, because the last one wasn't quite right
6) Printing a RaspberryPi box, realizing you don't own a Pi board, realizing you ran out of plastic
7) Piling your dirty laundry on it
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: Yeah. Not actually a gun. But since we have to go over this fearmongering again, lets make sure the truth is right out in the open


Nothing out of a 3d printer will be able to withstand the pressure generated from a bullet being fired. It will shatter in dramatic ways, possibly exploding in your hand. It will not be accurate worth a damn because you cannot rifle a tube with a 3d printer. There is a damn good reason guns have always been made with solid steel barrels


in many states the only part of the gun you have to actually register is the lower receiver. With the right filament and proper calibration of the printer you can make functional lower receivers for many firearms. Now the same laws that apply to manufactured firearms apply to a home built one, (Can't be full auto, has to have a serial number, you have to be old enough and not a felon to own it, etc).

The rest of the parts you can buy over the internet with out having to submit to a background check.

Now The time and money spent on a 3d printer that can print a functional lower receiver you could have bought the complete firearm twice over. it is much easier and less expensive and you get a stronger part just buying an 80% aluminum blank and the right jigs for completing it on a drill press.

in either case this kid is dumb and our gun laws are stupid and no one is 3d printing "ghost guns"
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Pretty stupid since he could have easily just gotten a real gun, probably cheaper than a 3D printer.


You can get a decent enough printer for $2-300. A new Glock goes for about $600 these days, and would have required finding someone selling it to a minor.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
With just a simple 3D printer and 3/4 of a real firearm you can make a gun at home.
 
Slypork
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
In the Line of Fire Assassin Gun John Malkovich
Youtube oH2UqXZ6yOk
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

MythDragon: So he built the grip from plastic.  He still had access to the actual barrel, side, and firing mechanism.  Where the fark did he get those?
Article said 'spare parts', but that's half the damn gun.


Probably bought them legally. The article to which I linked gives everything from a parts list to helpful videos on assembling your own Glock 17 using a 3D printed frame, along with metal parts kits & components compatible with that frame.
 
MIRV888
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I printed a glow in the dark AK pistol grip.  It works.
I put the original back on.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: Yeah. Not actually a gun. But since we have to go over this fearmongering again, lets make sure the truth is right out in the open


Nothing out of a 3d printer will be able to withstand the pressure generated from a bullet being fired. It will shatter in dramatic ways, possibly exploding in your hand. It will not be accurate worth a damn because you cannot rifle a tube with a 3d printer. There is a damn good reason guns have always been made with solid steel barrels


That doesn't stop idiots though.  The same with people dumping a can of pyrodex into a metal pipe and calling it a "cannon".  A lot of idiots lose arms and eyes that way.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

0MGWTFBBQ: Was the gun ok?

The life of a 3D printed gun happens at the first drop of liquified plastic and is precious and must be protected.


So if I cancel a print before it's done in Texas, can I be sued for an illegal abortion?
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

MIRV888: I printed a glow in the dark AK pistol grip.  It works.
I put the original back on.


I printed a magazine well and grip for an AK that I built in 6.5 Grendel (to use AR-15 type Grendel magazines, since there weren't any suitable AK magazines at the time).

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LineNoise
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Honestly, it's just nice to see someone using a 3D printer for something other than printing Yoda figurines, RaspberryPi boxes, or prosthetics for injured turtles. I'm pretty sure that 90% of the materials bought for 3D printers go to printing crap that you could buy cheaper from Amazon. The lifecycle of a 3D printer is something like:

1) Unboxing, ecstatic delight
2) Looking for a file to download and print
3) Printing a bust of Yoda
4) Scraping up the failed print job and doing it again
5) Doing it one more time, because the last one wasn't quite right
6) Printing a RaspberryPi box, realizing you don't own a Pi board, realizing you ran out of plastic
7) Piling your dirty laundry on it


Mine sat around like that for about 6 months.....i got a hell of a deal on a closeout on a previous gen one, and bought it without any real plan. Then one day my kid broke something on a toy, and i was like, hmm...i bet i could model that by hand and print it out....

Now i use it for making jigs, fixing silly stuff around the house, etc. Its actually really useful. I wish it was quicker, and It isn't always cost effective, and takes a while to print anything of note, but can save you a trip or having to find something to order online. I think i'm going to ask Santa for a scanner this year, but i suspect the affordable ones are crap.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Honestly, it's just nice to see someone using a 3D printer for something other than printing Yoda figurines, RaspberryPi boxes, or prosthetics for injured turtles. I'm pretty sure that 90% of the materials bought for 3D printers go to printing crap that you could buy cheaper from Amazon. The lifecycle of a 3D printer is something like:

1) Unboxing, ecstatic delight
2) Looking for a file to download and print
3) Printing a bust of Yoda
4) Scraping up the failed print job and doing it again
5) Doing it one more time, because the last one wasn't quite right
6) Printing a RaspberryPi box, realizing you don't own a Pi board, realizing you ran out of plastic
7) Piling your dirty laundry on it


Well I'm British so....

Fark user imageView Full Size


/But I'm also Canadian, and have printed a CN Tower.
//Printed it in three sections and then glued them together.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Brilliant. Another Plaxico, can we get a hat-trick this week? Figured out you don't holster it in your pants with a round in the chamber, just like the rest. Looks like a really farked up glock frame with some glue on it because it already snapped. That shiat is usually glass nylon. Dumbass could have got a p80 frame and cut the rails like a normal criminal. Pre pandemic you could buy stripped glock frames for like $20 because the parts were worth more than the guns wholesale. That's still the case but they're more like $100. Of course you need to be a legal individual to transfer that seralized part.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

JessieL: MIRV888: I printed a glow in the dark AK pistol grip.  It works.
I put the original back on.

I printed a magazine well and grip for an AK that I built in 6.5 Grendel (to use AR-15 type Grendel magazines, since there weren't any suitable AK magazines at the time).

[Fark user image image 850x637]


Now that's a neat project.
 
Tenga
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

ajgeek: 0MGWTFBBQ: Was the gun ok?

The life of a 3D printed gun happens at the first drop of liquified plastic and is precious and must be protected.

So if I cancel a print before it's done in Texas, can I be sued for an illegal abortion?


I have no idea, so I'm gonna guess yes.
 
Eravior
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Heamer: lifeslammer: Yeah. Not actually a gun. But since we have to go over this fearmongering again, lets make sure the truth is right out in the open

Then what would you call the item that he shot himself with?


A bullet propellant.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: Yeah. Not actually a gun. But since we have to go over this fearmongering again, lets make sure the truth is right out in the open


Nothing out of a 3d printer will be able to withstand the pressure generated from a bullet being fired. It will shatter in dramatic ways, possibly exploding in your hand. It will not be accurate worth a damn because you cannot rifle a tube with a 3d printer. There is a damn good reason guns have always been made with solid steel barrels


Well that is almost certainly true for $200 home 3D printers, but they are printing actual rockets, body, rocket motor, the lot, with 3D printing.
Interview: Relativity CEO Tim Ellis on 3D printing rocket ships
Youtube nVuVIm-LThc
 
Begoggle
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

JessieL: Begoggle: Pretty stupid since he could have easily just gotten a real gun, probably cheaper than a 3D printer.

You can get a decent enough printer for $2-300. A new Glock goes for about $600 these days, and would have required finding someone selling it to a minor.


Nah, a good printer is about $1000.
You don't need a new Glock if you are printing them.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
My wife isn't too fond of my 3d printed gun
Fark user imageView Full Size

Not sure why. It's not like she can't shoot me with it when I'm not expecting it either.

/damn thing stings and leaves marks
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Here's a lil' tip:

If your kid asks you for a 3-D printer, or even if you see them bringing one into your house, maybe ask why the fark they want/have a 3-D printer?

If the answer sounds like bullshiat, take that shiat from them.
 
Fizzy_Pop
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Forget the gun, I'm still mad at the missed opportunity of calling 3D Printers "Replicators".

Seriously, couldn't we have coined a better name than 3D Printer?

/sigh
 
Satampra Zeiros
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
....It's only a model.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ less than a minute ago  
He shot himself. So ... nothing went wrong. From our point of view.
 
