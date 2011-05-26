 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   "I'm no doctor, but he seems to me an insane psychopath", implying there are sane ones   (bbc.com) divider line
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Sane"?  I dunno.

Say rather, "functional".
 
robodog
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Apt Pupil reenactment or art imitating life?
 
Airius
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
There exist functional sociopaths with high meta skills who do stuff like brain surgery and politics in a not entirely evil way (Nancy Pelosi) because they have developed value systems in spite of not being able to feel empathy in a cognitive normal way.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It's a Euler diagram that looks a lot like the one for Nazi's and pedophiles.
 
Lodger
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Father Ted:  There's a perfectly good explanation for this. (Pause)  No there isn't.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Seems to be a trend
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"I'm no doctor, but he seems to me an insane psychopath."

That's for sure, because a doctor wouldn't use that terminology.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Police will also investigate where the objects were obtained. Mr Armond said a museum would need to be found for the collection

An incinerator would do fine.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
a computer keyboard and two remotes.....this guy is up to something !
 
FlyingFarmer
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: "I'm no doctor, but he seems to me an insane psychopath."

That's for sure, because a doctor wouldn't use that terminology.


"Insane in the Membrane" is the correct medical terminology, but it's not often used as it comes across as jargon.
 
I'm no expert but...
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Airius: There exist functional sociopaths with high meta skills who do stuff like brain surgery and politics in a not entirely evil way (Nancy Pelosi) because they have developed value systems in spite of not being able to feel empathy in a cognitive normal way.


1 in 100 people are psychopaths which explains a lot of the posts on Fark
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
... but enough about President Bolsonaro.
 
You'd turn it off when I was halfway across [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: "I'm no doctor, but he seems to me an insane psychopath."

That's for sure, because a doctor wouldn't use that terminology.


media.npr.orgView Full Size

"You're not the boss of me"
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
HomerSimpsonwithhisNotInsaneCertificat​e.jpg
 
jim32rr
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Herr Repeat
 
Begoggle
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
He's got $3.5 million in racist memorabilia, instead of $3.5 million in cash.
Yeah, that's insane.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It's insanity of the mind!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I hear most war memorabilia collectors won't touch Nazi stuff these days. Just too much overlap with bigots, antisemites, conspiracists and the just-plain-crazy.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
But there ARE sane psychopaths.

Or perhaps better said, functional, relatively normal psychopaths.
 
Airius
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: I hear most war memorabilia collectors won't touch Nazi stuff these days. Just too much overlap with bigots, antisemites, conspiracists and the just-plain-crazy.


Yup. I would only buy it to put it in museum exhibit on evil farkers who need to be watched out for and smacked down every time, side by side with some of the trump memorabilia.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Insanity is a legal term defining capacity to understand the difference between right and wrong.

Do they mean the person was legally insane? Or do they mean he was psychotic and had delusions? Or do they mean this behavior is abnormal and they just don't understand it?
 
opalakea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
So is it just me or have there been a plethora of repeats lately?
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

I'm no expert but...: Airius: There exist functional sociopaths with high meta skills who do stuff like brain surgery and politics in a not entirely evil way (Nancy Pelosi) because they have developed value systems in spite of not being able to feel empathy in a cognitive normal way.

1 in 100 people are psychopaths which explains a lot of the posts on Fark


Ha. Ha. Interesting. Excuse me I have to return some video tapes.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I thought this was going to be a story about the Mein Kamphy Pillow guy.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"He estimated that a high-ranking Nazi uniform would cost about €250,000."

Man. Charlie really missed out....
 
wejash
‘’ 1 minute ago  
So he molested kids instead of breeding Hitler clones? He misread that book pretty badly.
 
tarkin1
‘’ 1 minute ago  
There are many sane psychopaths.   Estimates range from 4-12% of CEO's qualify.

As long as you do not technically break the law, you are sane.
 
Wasilla Hillbilly
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I imagine he'll be found fit to stand for trial
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
There is such a thing as a benign psychopath.

Please learn about mental illnesses before going willy-nilly on aiding stigma.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Airius: There exist functional sociopaths with high meta skills who do stuff like brain surgery and politics in a not entirely evil way (Nancy Pelosi) because they have developed value systems in spite of not being able to feel empathy in a cognitive normal way.


I believe you have to be a sociopath to lead any organization effectively. Emotions cause irrational decisions based on what people want vs. what has to be done to make an organization survive.
 
