(KUCI)   Today's 2-hr serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from Ultravox & The Fixx, as well as an In Memoriam for The Jazz Butcher. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #264. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
8
•       •       •

8 Comments     (+0 »)
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
good morning you beautiful lot.
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RIP Pat Fish. He was kind and charming when I got the chance to talk to him 30 years ago at a record store appearance that only like 12 people showed up for.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hi everybody.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

aimtastic: RIP Pat Fish. He was kind and charming when I got the chance to talk to him 30 years ago at a record store appearance that only like 12 people showed up for.


I only saw the Jazz Butcher once here in LA (86 or 88?). Wish I'd gone to more shows. He and the band were great live.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
'Standing' by...
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Present.  Usual Thursday noon meeting so will be late for live.
 
Pista
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I is here
 
BourbonMakesItBetter
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Good news for the stream today. Apparently my magical tech-destroying psychic powers are being deployed against my printers today. 45 minutes ago I tried to print an envelope, starting with 2 working printers and a blank envelope. I now have a hand-addressed envelope and zero working printers.
 
