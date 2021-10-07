 Skip to content
(NBC New York)   Look who's still collecting a check   (nbcnewyork.com) divider line
maxandgrinch [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another site suggested he's so greedy they're using it as it's bait to keep him local so the FBI doesn't have to chase him to one of his vacation homes in a non-extradition country.
 
Tannax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're making him use up vacation days before retirement instead of letting him cash it out....

What horror of a crime did this jagoff commit for the blue line to turn their back to this man?
 
DiggFerkel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Neither side of the isle likes fat cat union bosses today. They used to be the darlings of the left.
 
Mukster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HA! to the power of a million.
 
Birnone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If Martin Scorsese movies have taught me anything it's that this guy was working for organized crime and funneling money to them in exchange for a cut of the money and support so he can remain a union boss and abuse the power of that position for his own benefit.

The only question is how this movie will end. Does he rat people out or wind up with an ice pick in the back of his head? It's possible his link to organized crime, the one higher ranking person he can rat out, is already dead.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DiggFerkel: Neither side of the isle likes fat cat union bosses today. They used to be the darlings of the left.


Show me a time when the head of a police sergeants union was a "darling of the left" and I will pay to help you with that webbed foot surgery.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Immediately replaced by another crooked cop.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

DiggFerkel: Neither side of the isle likes fat cat union bosses today. They used to be the darlings of the left.


There can be crooked union bosses and good union bosses.
The crooked ones have always been darlings of Republicans.
Hence why Republicans defend the police unions.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Bobby Bonilla?
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
That cocaine isn't going to buy itself.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"The NYPD's Internal Affairs Bureau took Mullins' gun and shield on Wednesday, the NYPD official said. "

media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
thesharkman
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: Bobby Bonilla?


Came here to say that
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

DiggFerkel: Neither side of the isle likes fat cat union bosses today.


Rightwingers love police unions lately.
 
Snort
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Strong Unions are good for workers.
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Snort: Strong Unions are good for workers.


Crooked unions are good for crooked workers, and for crooked executives. I am very pro-union, but also very anti-corruption.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
That's the face of a guy who thinks he's going to get away with all of his shady shiat.
 
