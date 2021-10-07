 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   Winter blackout risk in Great Britain rises. But due to undersea cable fire this time, not the binge drinking   (theguardian.com) divider line
17
    More: Interesting, Electricity generation, Coal, Electricity, National Grid's electricity system operator, Nuclear power, Energy development, worst-case scenario, National Grid  
•       •       •

555 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 07 Oct 2021 at 1:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's annoying when it happens in games.
Fark user imageView Full Size


Pain in real life.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, shoot. The answer is simple. Use blue banana-shaped electrons.
 
special20
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ImpendingCynic: Well, shoot. The answer is simple. Use blue banana-shaped electrons.


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Juc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's nice when something isn't the fault of brexit or covid for once.
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like the greatest concern is higher electricity costs as cheaper surplus power from the continent will need to be replaced with expensive spot power from local generators.  If there are power cuts, it'll probably be limited to industry (voluntarily shutdowns at first, mandatory shutdowns later) before it starts hitting commercial and residential customers.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The risk of winter blackouts has increased after a fire affecting a key subsea cable further eroded Great Britain's backup electricity supply cushion

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
AnyName
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Destructor: The risk of winter blackouts has increased after a fire affecting a key subsea cable further eroded Great Britain's backup electricity supply cushion

[i.imgur.com image 340x213]


The IT Crowd - Fire at a Sea Parks
Youtube qy_BKKnHgas
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Uncontrolled_Jibe
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Not fun.. Been there ..Done That
https://www.nola.com/news/hurricane/a​r​ticle_2e48a240-0996-11ec-93c9-db563226​7df1.html

Time to look after the grid more
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Undersea cable Fire. What sort of sorcery is this?

/ Mechanical Engineer like typing detected.
 
wingnut396
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: Destructor: The risk of winter blackouts has increased after a fire affecting a key subsea cable further eroded Great Britain's backup electricity supply cushion

[i.imgur.com image 340x213]

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/qy_BKKnH​gas?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
freakay
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Read an article in Atlantic about how screwed up supply chains are. This winter promises to be a giant cluster-Fark.
 
DoctorWhat
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
cause the margin plunge to just 4.2%, or 2.5GW

That's still two time travels and a little extra. Should be plenty.
 
Fisty Bum
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use OLD/OBSOLETE HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.