Grand Theft Auto ported to GameBoy
17
E.S.Q. [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Great, now I'm gonna be getting annoying calls from English Dave  in the middle of replaying my old Zelda carts
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
My car is safe.  Mechanical key only, nothing remote or electronic.
 
GoatBoy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: My car is safe.  Mechanical key only, nothing remote or electronic.


That, and no one wants to steal your old arse car.
 
GoatBoy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
And I shall wait patiently for the relevant xkcd...
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

GoatBoy: NM Volunteer: My car is safe.  Mechanical key only, nothing remote or electronic.

That, and no one wants to steal your old arse car.


A 2015 model?
 
sniderman
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Yeah, years ago. What's your point?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Holy crap how much of that website's layout is actual article?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mercutio879 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
FTFA: 'a handful was installed with state-of-the-art hacking software that can not only unlock a vehicle but also start the engine and simply drive away.'

static1.srcdn.comView Full Size
 
Gonzo317
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: My car is safe.  Mechanical key only, nothing remote or electronic.


Because no one ever stole a car before computers and key fobs were invited?
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Those are modern-day knock-off consoles. Emulators. Cheap emulators, at that.

So bad guys buy the cheap emulators, rip out the guts, and replace them with car-stealing guts. Neat.
 
omg bbq
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I'm not sure if this is his "I'm a hard-ass petty car thief" face or his "I'm ready for you to come on my face now" face.
I'm okay with either because he's clearly a shiatty car thief and if you're an adult you're allowed to have another willing adult ejaculate wherever the two of you consensually agree upon.
 
stuffy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Anti millennial theft device.
 
omg bbq
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Mercutio879: FTFA: 'a handful was installed with state-of-the-art hacking software that can not only unlock a vehicle but also start the engine and simply drive away.'

[static1.srcdn.com image 850x442]


I have a 2015 F31 wagon that I can open up and start without ever having to touch a key to the vehicle.
I've not really looked or cared much with how it works but I'm guessing it's through radio waves of some kind. I'm not going to be surprised if some electronic warfare tech exists to allow you to spam unlock/start codes until you find a winner.  Stuff like that has existed for remote garage door openers according to the internet.
 
clborgia
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: GoatBoy: NM Volunteer: My car is safe.  Mechanical key only, nothing remote or electronic.

That, and no one wants to steal your old arse car.

A 2015 model?


On the downside, in New Mexico, 2015 counts as brand new. Plus they will just knock in your window for anything in view just in case it contains something of value.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: My car is safe.  Mechanical key only, nothing remote or electronic.


slam hammer and a screw driver gone in 60 seconds.
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I would assume that this is a relay attack.  Pretty low tech, you go near the house with one device and stay near the car with another, then transmit the keys signals to the car and vice versa.

Newer cars lacks have been designed to ve resistant to such an attack.
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Mercutio879: FTFA: 'a handful was installed with state-of-the-art hacking software that can not only unlock a vehicle but also start the engine and simply drive away.'

[static1.srcdn.com image 850x442]


I just started playing this again, and it's the square button.

Also, repeat, I think.
 
