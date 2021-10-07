 Skip to content
Suddenly, WOOD
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Stuff like this is why I will do anything to avoid being behind log trucks.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Sounds like me, every morning.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I don't miss that part of puberty.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I see so many assholes who spent all kinds of money on their pickups just to not bother getting anything to secure their farking loads.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Suddenly, WOOD

I remember being a teenager too.
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Stuff like this is why I will do anything to avoid being behind log trucks.


Yeah - blows my mind that with a lot of construction trucks and log trucks in particular, they materials really aren't very secured. Mostly, they stay where they are due to weight/gravity and friction.
https://www.quora.com/How-do-the-logs​-​on-a-logging-truck-not-fall-out-when-t​he-back-of-the-trailer-is-open
 
FarkMeThatsGood
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
When life imitates art

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

This is how it starts.
 
Wobambo
‘’ less than a minute ago  
My anxiety-riddled and highly visual brain always pictured something like this happening from the first time getting behind the wheel. And that opening scene in Final Destination 2 still gets me.
 
