(WCAX Vermont)   Attention Vermont: brace yourself for the possibility of Plowy McPlowface this winter   (wcax.com)
18
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Deep V Plow Machine: hitting all those hard to reach spots, thoroughly. Coming this winter!
 
OutsmartBullet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mr. Plowman's Lunch
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Your mom.
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
What bathrooms are VTrans plows allowed to use?
 
Loucifer
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
And they shall beat their words into plow names.
 
TrashcanMan
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
You Dad
 
fallingcow
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

OutsmartBullet: Mr. Plowman's Lunch


Piers Plowman.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Piers​_​Plowman
 
ifky
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Let me know when the uniform design contest is.

mypartyshirt.comView Full Size
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Since they spread sand while they are plowing: "Bernie Sanders".


\obvious tag
 
The Sophian Church
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
VTrans People Exist
 
OutsmartBullet [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

The Sophian Church: VTrans People Exist


Mx. Plow
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Loucifer: And they shall beat their words into plow names.


I came here to say "Not sure what to name a plow, but they missed an opportunity to call the program Words for Plow Shares."

/sheepishly kicks ground
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
How Now, Brown Plow.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

The Sophian Church: VTrans People Exist


I thought of something something lgbtrans .....
 
Oneiros
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I have some friends who had multiple dogs named 'snowflake'. (Typically shortened to 'snowy'). Their vet got annoyed with them, so they named the next one 'snowstorm' (also called 'snowy')

Snowy would make a good snowplow name.  Even if it was 'Snowy McPlowface'

But it really confuses people when you have a Doberman
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Steve 1, Steve 2, Steve 3...
 
RoyHobbs22
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
They're doing this in Maine too but anyone can vote on PlowMe.com
(NSFWallet)
 
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ 1 minute ago  
As a former resident of CNY, my respects and gratitude to the snow plow drivers, wherever y'all are.
 
