(CNN)   Looks like Brian Laundrie's been doing some camping   (cnn.com) divider line
66
•       •       •

Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great, now he's a spawn point killer.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Merltech: Great, now he's a spawn point killer.


It's a legitimate strategy!
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile, Dog the Bounty Hunter is searching every meth lab in the state of Florida.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Meanwhile, Dog the Bounty Hunter is searching every meth lab in the state of Florida.


Yeah, but he'd be doing that anyway.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like Laundrie is about to be hung out to dry.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hope you're ready to hear a lot about this.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah.  Camping at the Hombre Escondido Hotel y Suites in Cancun.
Registered as Johnny Payincash.  Yes.   That Johnny Payincash.   Singer of such hits as "I'm Expecting a Moneygram Today", "Please don't Throw Me Out - My Folks are Sending Money" and "Where are the College Chicks?  I thought this Place had College Chicks"
 
NINEv2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hissatsu: NewportBarGuy: Meanwhile, Dog the Bounty Hunter is searching every meth lab in the state of Florida.

Yeah, but he'd be doing that anyway.


Christ that guy is a scumbag.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don Henley was right!
 
Jaws_Victim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sometimes it's nice to get away from it all! Leave him alone, eat pray love!
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, No way that was just some random homeless guy's campsite or camper who didn't kill his girlfirend.
 
pheelix
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If only there was a way they could detect him.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Oh, wait. There is.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the FBI found....."remnants of a campsite that appeared to be used recently"?
Gosh, that's groundbreaking.
 
pointfdr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the FBI are incompetent fools and are busy looking for jan 6th demonstrators.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So how long has he supposedly been running around in a swampy, insect infested nature reserve? He can't be doing well.

But I still think he ate a bullet not long after he left his parents place.
 
Hell Poodle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thorpe: So the FBI found....."remnants of a campsite that appeared to be used recently"?
Gosh, that's groundbreaking.


It kind of is. They've been searching this area for weeks and haven't found any solid evidence he was actually there.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pointfdr: the FBI are incompetent fools and are busy looking for jan 6th demonstrators.


The local police are doing these searches, and of course the FBI is looking for terrorists.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pointfdr: the FBI are incompetent fools and are busy looking for jan 6th demonstrators.


Terrorists.  Jan 6 terrorists.
 
cautionflag [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hell Poodle: thorpe: So the FBI found....."remnants of a campsite that appeared to be used recently"?
Gosh, that's groundbreaking.

It kind of is. They've been searching this area for weeks and haven't found any solid evidence he was actually there.


And they still  haven't
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He either is already out of the country or is alligator shiat.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
so he didn't get eaten by a gator?
 
wejash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So this will drag on in the news as long as the Search for MH370, won't it?

Longer since they don't have to send anyone to Australia or even pay for Aussie news footage.
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just nuke the state from orbit, it's the only way to be sure.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Super Chronic:

Sounds like

Sounds like Laundrie is about to be hung out to dry.

Damnit.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
res.cloudinary.comView Full Size
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
New details of Brian Laundrie's movements emerge as officials find recent campsite in Florida reserve

Is he packing out his TP?
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Time x Speed =Distance

He's 500 miles from home at most.

Or he's in Arizona
 
Sofa King Smart
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: Sounds like Laundrie is about to be hung out to dry.


not yet, although he is currently in some hot water.  and scrubbing away any traces of his existence.
 
Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

pheelix: If only there was a way they could detect him.
[Fark user image image 480x360]
Oh, wait. There is.


Defeating IR imaging is as easy covering yourself with latent temperature vegetation, soil, or mud.

Modern BDUs, tactical clothing, and most combat shelters are designed to limit and/or completely mask IR emissions. Every combat shelter issued in the last 30 years is designed to defeat IR imaging with limited if not minimal additional camouflage.

You can get these shelters from any milsurp or ebay. Some of them are available on the open market from manufacturers like LiteFighter. All he has to do is stay inside if he hears a chopper or a drone. And with the weight of the IR sensors and their focal distance, you'd hear a drone capable of carrying it before it saw you.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Bowen: New details of Brian Laundrie's movements emerge as officials find recent campsite in Florida reserve

Is he packing out his TP?


Obviously not, as they said.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: Sounds like Laundrie is about to be hung out to dry.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Now you can read it in his voice
 
holdmybones
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
His parents also lied about when he ran off and had to change their story. It seems they got confused before.

They should be charged with aiding and abetting at this point.
 
Omnidirectional Punching
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

pointfdr: the FBI are incompetent fools and are busy looking for jan 6th demonstrators.


Damn, Brian. I know you want to gloat but this is how people get caught.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
It must be interesting for other campers nearby.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
If he really is camping, he's got to be resupplying some how without using any credit cards that they know about. EIther that or eatin' a lot of gator.  And camping in a swamp in FL has to be a living hell.
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

pointfdr: the FBI are incompetent fools and are busy looking for jan 6th demonstrators.


Surely you mean Jan6 murdering cultists/ nutjobs
 
Micosavo
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Jaws_Victim: Sometimes it's nice to get away from it all! Leave him alone, eat pray love!


Well, he probably is...

Eat prey, luv

And all that...
 
omg bbq
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

thorpe: So the FBI found....."remnants of a campsite that appeared to be used recently"?
Gosh, that's groundbreaking.


I walked into my back yard and found one of those just now!!! Do you think he's now in West/central Oregon????
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet: pheelix: If only there was a way they could detect him.
[Fark user image image 480x360]
Oh, wait. There is.

Defeating IR imaging is as easy covering yourself with latent temperature vegetation, soil, or mud.

Modern BDUs, tactical clothing, and most combat shelters are designed to limit and/or completely mask IR emissions. Every combat shelter issued in the last 30 years is designed to defeat IR imaging with limited if not minimal additional camouflage.

You can get these shelters from any milsurp or ebay. Some of them are available on the open market from manufacturers like LiteFighter. All he has to do is stay inside if he hears a chopper or a drone. And with the weight of the IR sensors and their focal distance, you'd hear a drone capable of carrying it before it saw you.


This goes under the assumption that he is smart.
Nothing he has done so far indicates he's a smart murderer.
I think he headed home after he killed Gabby Petito, so mom and dad could plan a strategy for his next move.
Looks like they told him to disappear, and they would stall the police.
 
Salmon
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Send in the Dog! He'll get 'em!

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Super Chronic: Sounds like Laundrie is about to be hung out to dry.

[Fark user image 288x288]

Now you can read it in his voice


Damn, I miss Lenney.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Ms. Petito's dad is too kind. Why won't he wish more terrible things to the suspect? He just wants him to stay in jail where the suspect won't be able to "hug trees and the air".
 
Malenfant
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

pointfdr: the FBI are incompetent fools and are busy looking for jan 6th demonstrators.


The FBI are not looking for the people who protested against Trump and his coup attempt. They're after the terrorists who attempted a coup for a madman. You may have let Republican propagandists destroy your mind.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

pointfdr: the FBI are incompetent fools and are busy looking for jan 6th demonstrators.


This post:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lochaber_Axe [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
If this guy is seriously trying to escape he's stupider than we all thought.  Likely he threw himself off a cliff somewhere. Coward.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet: pheelix: If only there was a way they could detect him.
[Fark user image image 480x360]
Oh, wait. There is.

Defeating IR imaging is as easy covering yourself with latent temperature vegetation, soil, or mud.

Modern BDUs, tactical clothing, and most combat shelters are designed to limit and/or completely mask IR emissions. Every combat shelter issued in the last 30 years is designed to defeat IR imaging with limited if not minimal additional camouflage.

You can get these shelters from any milsurp or ebay. Some of them are available on the open market from manufacturers like LiteFighter. All he has to do is stay inside if he hears a chopper or a drone. And with the weight of the IR sensors and their focal distance, you'd hear a drone capable of carrying it before it saw you.


So let's subpeona any places he's known to shop, in person or online, and solicit whether he's purchased such shelters.
 
Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet: pheelix: If only there was a way they could detect him.
[Fark user image image 480x360]
Oh, wait. There is.

Defeating IR imaging is as easy covering yourself with latent temperature vegetation, soil, or mud.

Modern BDUs, tactical clothing, and most combat shelters are designed to limit and/or completely mask IR emissions. Every combat shelter issued in the last 30 years is designed to defeat IR imaging with limited if not minimal additional camouflage.

You can get these shelters from any milsurp or ebay. Some of them are available on the open market from manufacturers like LiteFighter. All he has to do is stay inside if he hears a chopper or a drone. And with the weight of the IR sensors and their focal distance, you'd hear a drone capable of carrying it before it saw you.

This goes under the assumption that he is smart.
Nothing he has done so far indicates he's a smart murderer.
I think he headed home after he killed Gabby Petito, so mom and dad could plan a strategy for his next move.
Looks like they told him to disappear, and they would stall the police.


He apparently has gone on survivalist trips for weeks/months at a time in the past, according to friends and family.

If anybody's going to have that type of gear, it's going to be a guy like that.

And in FL? I'm more familiar with the Rockies, but even I could survive in the FL wetlands with a lifestraw and a bug-out bag (which already has one of the previous mentioned combat shelters and extra tarps/camo netting). Wetlands are very plentiful in edible fauna and flora. A 60lb bug-out bag could last months out there before a resupply is needed. I'd just need to pack a little cheat-guide to identify all the edible stuff.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

pointfdr: the FBI are incompetent fools and are busy looking for jan 6th demonstrators.


No, a Democrat is in office now, so they are brave and selfless public servants.  Wait until Biden's out, then we can all swap places.

I swear, it's surreal watching liberals defend the FBI and CIA.  It was like watching evangelicals go all in on Trump.
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
FTA:Police found the remnants of a campsite that appeared to be used recently in the Carlton Reserve

Wow. They found evidence of a campsite at a campground.

That's some fine police work, Lou.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: Yeah, No way that was just some random homeless guy's campsite or camper who didn't kill his girlfirend.


No, it was TOTALLY him.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

holdmybones: His parents also lied about when he ran off and had to change their story. It seems they got confused before.

They should be charged with aiding and abetting at this point.


Okay, counselor, we'll get right on that.
 
