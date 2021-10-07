 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WTAE)   Man catches 64-pound catfish. You're gonna need a bigger lemon   (wtae.com) divider line
6
    More: Cool, Ohio River, Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, Allegheny River, Catfish, Pittsburgh, Joe Granata, West Virginia.The 64.8-pound flathead catfish, awesome fish  
•       •       •

121 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Oct 2021 at 9:35 AM (11 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
In before the "that's just a baby around here" crowd...

I'm a lifelong angler. I've hooked a few giants over the years (never kept any big ones). I'd ask others to take a picture and let the big ones go. They're terrible for eating (tough and full of toxins), and they potentially spawn thousands of young each year.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Get that man a case of beer! That is EXACTLY how you're supposed to do that.

Fantastic!
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Mmm and it's in Beaver County, too

Bet it smells...fishy
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Huh. That's about 1/10 the weight of my usual catfish.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Can't say I've tried any catfish, I'm leery of bottom feeders.
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use OLD/OBSOLETE HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.