(NPR)   As pretty much everyone on Earth knew would happen, even the most loudly anti-vax plague rats are rolling up their sleeves and getting the shot once they realize that "we're going to fire you from your job" isn't a bluff. So conviction. Much brave   (npr.org) divider line
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Yeah, lots of anti-vax morans we are  "I'm willing to FIGHT for my FREEDUMBS" right up to the point where there looked like there would actually be a fight.

Just like cadet bonespurs. All talk an bluster backed by nothing.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Whatever it takes is fine by me.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

IgG4: Whatever it takes is fine by me.


Same here.
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

IgG4: Whatever it takes is fine by me.


Same. Each person who gets vaxxed can never get back to the unvaxxed list which is the list that is farking everything up.

After they get vaxxed they can fall off a farking cliff for all I care. God I'm tired of this shiat.

IT'S SUPPOSED TO BE OVER BY NOW!!
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It mostly just took not being allowed in bars here for them to queue up.
Did here a lot of " It's my right to go to bars!" but they still caved.
Had one guy  whine about how that forced vaccine made him feel yucky for a day, poor muffin.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Frankly once they get jabbed they're no longer a concern for me, so I'm not going to criticize them for doing so. I would prefer they sacrifice whatever they think they're saving rather than plague rat up the country. Whatever it takes.
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Well, hopefully, now that these morons have had the shot, they can be tracked reliably.
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
A complex mix of factors, including job security, is driving most workers to get the shots.

No, it's pretty much just job security.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Explains why RWNJ politicians have been ratcheting up the anti-vaxx conspiracy rhetoric. The Great Unvaccinated is their power base - the smaller that gets, the tinier & shriller their voices become, and the assholes who've exploited the Great Unvaccinated lose power & influence.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Whatever. I still hate them and hope they die after what they've done.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I thought the funniest result of vaccine mandates was when United said that employment applications were up.

I guess people would like to work for a company that's not filled with plague rats.  Hopefully, United also cracks down on customers being dumbasses, too
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
WE DIDN'T THINK YOU MEANT IT!
 
Only You Can See This
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Failmitter learned headline English from the Donald Trump Bigly School.
 
strapp3r
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
people who tend to gobble up BIG LIES are predictably shaken when confronted with cold/hard truths.
 
Marksrevenge
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
TFA handwaves away all the people seeking religious and medical exemptions. 99.5% of the airline's employees are now vaccinated! (except for the 2000 seeking exemptions)
 
Liquid_Bacon
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I don't have enough money to quit my job on a stupid whim
 
ThighsofGlory
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
When welfare payments are tied to vaccine compliance, then I'll think they're serious.
 
Trik
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"I thought that was a little bit too rushed. It just felt too rushed," she says.

That's because of the 5G chips. They provided a lot of bandwidth. Fast Fast Fast results.
 
schnee [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


The magnitude of the bump in the lower right hand side (deaths) was very preventable. The area under that part of the curve is ~100k (former) people.
 
ThighsofGlory
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Liquid_Bacon: I don't have enough money to quit my job on a stupid whim


Which is why you're exactly the sort of person your government wants to make into an example.
 
Valter
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Good.

It shouldn't come to this but it has.

If your dirty ass is going to be in the office with me, at least have the courtesy to be vaccinated.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

ThighsofGlory: When welfare payments are tied to vaccine compliance, then I'll think they're serious.


Oh, well good news for the anti-vaxxers who want to go into poverty then, right?
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

IgG4: Whatever it takes is fine by me.


I hope that the people who are proverbially dying on that hill (and sometimes literally in the hospital) get lectured how they made "bad choices" in the future... since they are from the group who also lecture the poor about their bad choices constantly.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"I thought that was a little bit too rushed. It just felt too rushed," she says.

Something tells me that if you asked on of these people how much time they think it should take, you'd get nothing but a blank stare.
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Valter: Good.

It shouldn't come to this but it has.

If your dirty ass is going to be in the office with me, at least have the courtesy to be vaccinated.


There are a significant number of people who believe their rights include the right to infringe on others.  It should have triggered a national discussion but we're a stupid country.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Yes, but they will have permanent pouty face because mommy and daddy made them do it.

WHY DON'T YOU LOVE ME FOR WHO I AM?!?!?!

/Assholes
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

schnee: [Fark user image image 850x956]

The magnitude of the bump in the lower right hand side (deaths) was very preventable. The area under that part of the curve is ~100k (former) people.


Is that your Kafka backlog?
 
RI_Red
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: "I thought that was a little bit too rushed. It just felt too rushed," she says.

Something tells me that if you asked on of these people how much time they think it should take, you'd get nothing but a blank stare.


And then when you explain that it took decades to develop the blueprint for mRNA vaccines, they'll be all "Why did it take so long?!"

These are not intelligent people.
 
FarkMeThatsGood
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The next day, with Augustine at her side, Applegate became one of the 99.5% of United employees who have gotten vaccinated, not counting the roughly 2,000 who have applied for religious or medical exemptions.

How many Christian Scientists actually work at United?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
My employer sent out an email yesterday saying if you aren't fully vaccinated by Nov 24th, you are gone. Happy Thanksgiving. The amount of hang wringing, ITG posting, and temper tantrums is hilarious.
 
eagles95
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
My wife's company has a vaccine mandate in place of everyone employed or does contract work (medical professionals who work in close contact with patients)with them has to be vaxxed by 12/1/21. She said only a few have complained so far and they have been "out of office" for 10 days a few times. The HR person said at the meeting where this was announced, "listen, unvaxxed medical expenses are draining us and will cause your 2022 premiums to explode. We've had 25 persons have hospital stays over a week and not to mention all the after care they need. The generous health care coverage will continue if you are vaxxed. If not, sign off this meeting and start looking for  a place with unlimited funds to cover your next ICU visit."

Wife said there was about 5 minutes of no talking before the CEO came on and said..well...that concludes today's meeting. Once again you will get a free PTO day taking the vaccine on a Friday so if you do feel gross you have all weekend to recover. Just bring us your card on Monday.
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

FarkMeThatsGood: How many Christian Scientists actually work at United?


Imagine if that actually works though, the employer agrees and they'd have to take weekly or twice-weekly covid swab tests for the foreseeable future, at their own expense. How long do you think they'd last? A month? Less?
 
Dusk-You-n-Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I'm keeping track of job losses due to vaccine mandates. So far, of the 607,000 employees covered by vax mandates reported in the news, there have been about 5,200 job losses, for a total of 0.86% of the companies' workforces. https://t.co/eOAQy3Lbrv

- Steve Koczela (@skoczela) October 7, 2021


Mandates work.
 
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I think we will see more people get vaxxed if their insurance company makes them pay more, too.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Would you do it for a million dollars? Well give me $2.00 worth.
 
OldJames
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Its hard to call a lot of them anti-vax if they are only against one vaccine. I'll never own a Ford, but I'm not anti-vehicle. We need a new descriptor. Like anti-covid-vaccine and also differentiate them from the anti-covid-vaccine-for-themself-but-do​n't-care-if-you-get-it. Then I also know people that got the J&J, but didn't want to get the mRNA one. Doesn't matter, they aren't hard to come up with on the fly, and people will know what you mean.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

schnee: [Fark user image 850x956]

The magnitude of the bump in the lower right hand side (deaths) was very preventable. The area under that part of the curve is ~100k (former) people.


Graph makers who rely on color to convey information are my pet peeve

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Copperbelly watersnake
‘’ less than a minute ago  
My wife works at one of the places making several of the vaccines. She knows people working on the actual production line spouting conspiracy theories like the microchips. People who can watch the entire process from the mixing of the vaccine to final packaging.

The level of stupid over this just boggles the mind.
 
