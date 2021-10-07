 Skip to content
(CNBC) NewsFlash Pfizer pformally asks the pFDA pfor pfun-sized jabs pfor the kiddos   (cnbc.com) divider line
82
wmac152
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's about farking time.
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pfinally.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's see how many plague rats are A-OK letting their children die or go thru live with long term health issues
Consequently, let's see how many kids's first decision is 'fark you, I want the jab'
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good. Let's get this shiat rolling already.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kid sized zombies.  Gonna market them as "Fun Sized"

Make of the Beast upon our children
Forced inoculations and sterilization
Mother says "She doesn't know what's in that vaccine for her child as she pours him another large Coke and serves him fast food hamberders.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
....and then the murders began.

/Vaccination rate is going to be lower than anyone thinks it will be.
//Thanks Jenny McCarthy!
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Awesome. Let's get this rolling.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Line 'em up.

wpr.orgView Full Size
 
Klivian
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FarkaDark: Let's see how many plague rats are A-OK letting their children die or go thru live with long term health issues
Consequently, let's see how many kids's first decision is 'fark you, I want the jab'


I've said multiple times there need to be private vaccination clinics at all public schools once it's approved for kids, otherwise kids in anti-vax households will be trapped with no way to get one.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Our deathly afraid of needles 9 year old can't wait until the day she can get both of these shots.  She understands the importance, and wants to do her part.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pfridge magnets
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Klivian: FarkaDark: Let's see how many plague rats are A-OK letting their children die or go thru live with long term health issues
Consequently, let's see how many kids's first decision is 'fark you, I want the jab'

I've said multiple times there need to be private vaccination clinics at all public schools once it's approved for kids, otherwise kids in anti-vax households will be trapped with no way to get one.


They are doing these at the middle schools here(City of Houston)
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anti-vaxxers: phooey
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FarkaDark: Let's see how many plague rats are A-OK letting their children die or go thru live with long term health issues
Consequently, let's see how many kids's first decision is 'fark you, I want the jab'


See the HPV vaccine. Because HPV affects the "girl parts" (yes, I know it can affect boy parts, too) and involves s-e-x parents get all weird about it.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll feel relief when my 7 year old niece is vaccinated.
 
danielem1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So FDA isn't meeting until Oct 26. I hope that's because they are reviewing the data until then.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Word is the FDA approval will arrive at the meeting which I believe is on the 26th.  This is right in Pfizer's timeline, they advised submission of data in early October and while there was hope for sooner, they did not lie.
Chat with my Pediatrician advised they already have the scheduling built and will be doing clinics at the hospital only at first, something like 40 appointments at a time so 160 kids per hour.  Sadly I do not think it will be 24x7.  Not sure how many sites will be doing vax for the 2-11s around town.
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yesssssssss. Still sad that our youngest can't get it but having the older two vaccinated will help my sleep greatly.

Really tired of playing the "is it a cold or covid" game.
 
Mare_Imbrium
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Warthog: Our deathly afraid of needles 9 year old can't wait until the day she can get both of these shots.  She understands the importance, and wants to do her part.


Good on her. My 9 year old does not feel any altruism or community spirit, he just wants very badly to start going over to friends' houses again.
He was just describing to me the other day how he and two friends of his are going to have a traveling sleepover - one night at each house - as soon as they're all fully vaccinated.
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Time to see if my 4 year old can pass for a 5 year old.

Just kidding, of course.

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Action Replay Nick
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unobtanium:
See the HPV vaccine. Because HPV affects the "girl parts" (yes, I know it can affect boy parts, too) and involves s-e-x parents get all weird about it.

That had actually died down a lot since it wasn't being brought up by Michelle Bachmann every other week in a GOP debate. At the beginning of the pandemic as Republicans flooded the anti-vaxx movement en masse I was kind of shocked at the number of people who hadn't realized they had allowed their daughters to be innoculated with the autism virus.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now we just have to codify that preventing your children from getting vaccinated is child abuse.
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wmac152: It's about farking pfarkingtime.
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

plecos: Time to see if my 4 year old can pass for a 5 year old.

Just kidding, of course.

[c.tenor.com image 498x205] [View Full Size image _x_]


I'm going to put a fake mustache on ours and drag him to CVS.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
My 8 year old is ready to roll, and she's terribly afraid of needles.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
sleze
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

FarkaDark: Let's see how many plague rats are A-OK letting their children die or go thru live with long term health issues
Consequently, let's see how many kids's first decision is 'fark you, I want the jab'


So SLEZE Jr, who is scared to death of needles, said to Mrs. SLEZE, "God, I just want to get the vaccine so I can stop wearing these stupid masks."

/CSB
//Been vaccinated since March
 
punishmentforshoplifting
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I'm lucky in that my ex-husband and I are both on the same page about getting our 10 year old son vaccinated ASAP, but it does make me wonder how many families have one guardian for and the other against and how that will play out.
 
WalkingCarpet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Awesome, my 11-year-old son will be first in line.  Can't wait to get this part behind us.

The company's request Thursday may mean the shots won't be available until around November.

FARK
 
jimjays
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

FarkaDark: Let's see how many plague rats are A-OK letting their children die or go thru live with long term health issues
Consequently, let's see how many kids's first decision is 'fark you, I want the jab'


I knew teenagers that would sneak to a local youth agency for birth control and abortions. I've watched with interest, waiting to read about the "family values" cons shutting down or at least trying to shut down clinics for vaccinating minors.  You know it will happen.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

functionisalwaystaken: Word is the FDA approval will arrive at the meeting which I believe is on the 26th.  This is right in Pfizer's timeline, they advised submission of data in early October and while there was hope for sooner, they did not lie.
Chat with my Pediatrician advised they already have the scheduling built and will be doing clinics at the hospital only at first, something like 40 appointments at a time so 160 kids per hour.  Sadly I do not think it will be 24x7.  Not sure how many sites will be doing vax for the 2-11s around town.


I remember back in the day they had these Trek like 'air jet guns' loaded with vaccine, they'd just line the kids up and shoot'em pretty fast. You didn't have needles it just blasted the vaccine through the skin.
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Line 'em up.

[wpr.org image 620x446]


I remember those days.  No kids getting excused for religious beliefs.  Not even Jerry Langstein who got extra vacay for Harmonica and Kim Yippers.   During those 'holidays' Jerry would come down to the playground and we'd yell "Teacher, Jerry Langstein is out there.  He's not sick."  And the teacher would explain "Jerry iz und Jew und they deserve our pity now, ya?"*  Jerry was the one to watch anyhow.  If it was the air gun, he was fine.  But if it was needles, he'd drop.  Bets were made whether he'd make it to the nurses station.  When they went alphabetically, I'd get a shot and go "Oh!" and turn and watch Jerry's face go white.  Absolutely no blood up there.  The line moves and he starts to shrink.  Barely able to state his name.  You gotta give him points for bravery, though.   The nurse touches his arm and down he goes.  Sometimes, they'd catch him.   Sometimes not.  The girls would giggle.  The nurse would stick him and move him over to a chair.

Everyone would get a shot.

*not really.  She explained he was Jewish and that was it.  Not what Judaism is or why he wasn't in school on Christmas Day
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

FarkaDark: Let's see how many plague rats are A-OK letting their children die or go thru live with long term health issues
Consequently, let's see how many kids's first decision is 'fark you, I want the jab'


The troll farms got this covered. We'll soon hear about the next crazy remedy kids should be taking instead. Chlorine tablets or something. Huffing chlorine or asbestos.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Kid sized zombies.  Gonna market them as "Fun Sized"

Make of the Beast upon our children
Forced inoculations and sterilization
Mother says "She doesn't know what's in that vaccine for her child as she pours him another large Coke and serves him fast food hamberders.


The pfizer pfrofits are not phun sized
 
Headso
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Are the doses shipped out differently or does the person doing the shot just use less? I ask because I am curious if there is going to be shortages and wait times getting the vaccine for your kids.
 
Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

sleze: FarkaDark: Let's see how many plague rats are A-OK letting their children die or go thru live with long term health issues
Consequently, let's see how many kids's first decision is 'fark you, I want the jab'

So SLEZE Jr, who is scared to death of needles, said to Mrs. SLEZE, "God, I just want to get the vaccine so I can stop wearing these stupid masks."

/CSB
//Been vaccinated since March


Unfortunately, because of the anti-vaxxers, masks are still necessary.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Headso: Are the doses shipped out differently or does the person doing the shot just use less? I ask because I am curious if there is going to be shortages and wait times getting the vaccine for your kids.


The Mrs Functions hospital(a cancer hospital) is about to figure that out.  Due to the small amount it may need to be mixed with saline to have enough for the syringe to actually work. They may also just say "screw it" and let pediatricians and childrens hospitals handle it.
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

beezeltown: My 8 year old is ready to roll, and she's terribly afraid of needles.


And yet we have "adults" saying the only reason they aren't vaccinated is because they are just so scared of a tiny little needle.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: The Irresponsible Captain: Line 'em up.

[wpr.org image 620x446]

I remember those days.  No kids getting excused for religious beliefs.  Not even Jerry Langstein who got extra vacay for Harmonica and Kim Yippers.   During those 'holidays' Jerry would come down to the playground and we'd yell "Teacher, Jerry Langstein is out there.  He's not sick."  And the teacher would explain "Jerry iz und Jew und they deserve our pity now, ya?"*  Jerry was the one to watch anyhow.  If it was the air gun, he was fine.  But if it was needles, he'd drop.  Bets were made whether he'd make it to the nurses station.  When they went alphabetically, I'd get a shot and go "Oh!" and turn and watch Jerry's face go white.  Absolutely no blood up there.  The line moves and he starts to shrink.  Barely able to state his name.  You gotta give him points for bravery, though.   The nurse touches his arm and down he goes.  Sometimes, they'd catch him.   Sometimes not.  The girls would giggle.  The nurse would stick him and move him over to a chair.

Everyone would get a shot.

*not really.  She explained he was Jewish and that was it.  Not what Judaism is or why he wasn't in school on Christmas Day


He was probably out eating Chinese food.
 
Trik
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Great I can get 5G when the grandkids visit.
 
Michael J Faux
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Way to perpetuate the myth that one of the side effects is silent pee.
 
montreal_medic [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
My son is 9 and can't wait. Health Canada approval will hopefully be around the same time as FDA

He will be first available time slot on first available day. I don't care if he misses school
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Trik: Great I can get 5G when the grandkids visit.


The grandkids are only 3G.  You need great-great-grandchildren for 5G.
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

optikeye: functionisalwaystaken: Word is the FDA approval will arrive at the meeting which I believe is on the 26th.  This is right in Pfizer's timeline, they advised submission of data in early October and while there was hope for sooner, they did not lie.
Chat with my Pediatrician advised they already have the scheduling built and will be doing clinics at the hospital only at first, something like 40 appointments at a time so 160 kids per hour.  Sadly I do not think it will be 24x7.  Not sure how many sites will be doing vax for the 2-11s around town.

I remember back in the day they had these Trek like 'air jet guns' loaded with vaccine, they'd just line the kids up and shoot'em pretty fast. You didn't have needles it just blasted the vaccine through the skin.
[lh3.googleusercontent.com image 317x247]


Yeah, let's use a different method. The jet guns have issues.
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
My kids Catholic school has been phenomenal during the pandemic at handling everything. They've already gotten ahead of the curve and said once available they expect every student to get it if they don't have a medical reason not to. They've also said religious exemptions won't be granted obviously, cause the Pope called it an act of love.
 
LoneCoon [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I salute the parents who volunteered their children for testing the vaccine. I'm not a parent, so I can't imagine the anxiety it must have caused to submit your own flesh and blood to medical experimentation. It's the highest act of altruism to risk your child for the greater good and I'm glad there are enough good people left it the world to make it happen.
 
greentea1985 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Warthog: Our deathly afraid of needles 9 year old can't wait until the day she can get both of these shots.  She understands the importance, and wants to do her part.


My five-year-old, who hates getting shots, can't wait to get it. He'd be first in line. Personally, I might wait a few weeks after it is approved for whatever rare side-effect that didn't pop up in the trials to show up so the doctors are aware of it, then get him the vax. I just want him to be fully vaxxed at Christmas.
 
spacechecker
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Goalposts will now be located in the parking lot across the street from the stadium.

It's an identity issue now.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
My hats off to the parents who have kids champing at the bit for the shot.  You've done good raising them so far.

Just try not to screw it up when they hit the teens.  It gets rough then.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

capt.snicklefritz: Yesssssssss. Still sad that our youngest can't get it but having the older two vaccinated will help my sleep greatly.

Really tired of playing the "is it a cold or covid" game.


Oh JHC yes.  My poor kiddos have had too many Covid tests.  Our pediatrician has said too many times "seriously, it's not Covid and we aren't terribly worried unless the fever is bad" many times, but it's hard to sink in. He still operates on observational evidence that the littles ones get so many viruses that Covid just gets lost in the shuffle and gets the boot.
The continually runny nose in the youngest equation seems to confirm that.
 
