(AP News)   100-year-old former Nazi camp guard goes on trial in Germany. Expected to get sentenced to life in prison if found guilty   (apnews.com) divider line
38
posted to Main » on 07 Oct 2021 at 8:50 AM



Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A three week sentence seems inadequate, subby.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Warthog: A three week sentence seems inadequate, subby.


When he dies, put him in the freezer next to Walt Disney.  Thaw him out when long-life technology exists, and give him a few hundred years in prison.
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Only You Can See This
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
You know, the more I hear about the Nazis, the more I think it's not okay to like them.
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
It's pretty amazing that they're still tracking people down, 75 years later.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Keeping me alive at 100 would be enough punishment for me!
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

BMFPitt: It's pretty amazing that they're still tracking people down, 75 years later.


You should have seen the thread last month about the 90-something woman who was a typist at one of the camps.  It got Main-Tab-out-of-hand.
 
Headso
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
An SS guard at a camp for 3 years, I can't imagine the horrors this guy inflicted on people.
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

BMFPitt: It's pretty amazing that they're still tracking people down, 75 years later.


At least Germany is willing to prosecute their Nazis.
 
cynicalbastard
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
So, probably suspended sentence?
 
Subtonic
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Only You Can See This: You know, the more I hear about the Nazis, the more I think it's not okay to like them.


Governor please, you don't want to alienate you base with that talk! Now put on your tie, we have an appearance on Hannity in an hour.
 
Trik
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
For: Disobeying orders or not performing your duties as a soldier in Nazi Germany during wartime would get you executed. (I believe that was true of just about and armed services during that time period. Only replace would with could)

Against: He was SS. You had to apply to join that with full knowledge of their history and actions.

They should also try him for not killing Hitler. No excuses, he knew what a genocidal maniac Hitler was.

Only Hitler gets credit for killing Hitler.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
How could he guard people with a blue tri fold in his face?
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

BMFPitt: It's pretty amazing that they're still tracking people down, 75 years later.


That sh*t made a big impact.
 
OldJames
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
At the very least they should make him ineligible to work as a guard ever again. Destroy his career.
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Trik: For: Disobeying orders or not performing your duties as a soldier in Nazi Germany during wartime would get you executed. (I believe that was true of just about and armed services during that time period. Only replace would with could)

Against: He was SS. You had to apply to join that with full knowledge of their history and actions.

They should also try him for not killing Hitler. No excuses, he knew what a genocidal maniac Hitler was.

Only Hitler gets credit for killing Hitler.


But Hitler had a dog

/Rip Norm
 
Lvl 19 bureaucrat
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: BMFPitt: It's pretty amazing that they're still tracking people down, 75 years later.

At least Germany is willing to prosecute their Nazis.


*Rachel McAdams Face*

Stop trying to make a civil war happen, it's not gonna happen!
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Trik: Against: He was SS. You had to apply to join that with full knowledge of their history and actions.


This.  There was a big difference between being conscripted into a line unit in the Wehrmacht and joining the SS.   Not all of the Wehrmacht were complicit, although many were.  Can't say the same about the SS.
 
Lvl 19 bureaucrat
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Germans had to volunteer for the SS. Fark this guy.
 
Arkkuss
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Trik: For: Disobeying orders or not performing your duties as a soldier in Nazi Germany during wartime would get you executed. (I believe that was true of just about and armed services during that time period. Only replace would with could)

Against: He was SS. You had to apply to join that with full knowledge of their history and actions.

They should also try him for not killing Hitler. No excuses, he knew what a genocidal maniac Hitler was.

Only Hitler gets credit for killing Hitler.


Yes, but he also killed the guy that killed Hitler so it kinda cancels out.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: BMFPitt: It's pretty amazing that they're still tracking people down, 75 years later.

That sh*t made a big impact.


And most Germans under 50 have zero patience for that part of their history.   If they can take the high road they will.
 
Valter
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Why does it seem like evil men live such long lives? Is God playing a trick on us after all?
 
Camus' Ghost
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Valter: Why does it seem like evil men live such long lives? Is God playing a trick on us after all?


Never heard the phrase "only the good die young?"  Yeah, miserable, evil people live forever, barring some outside circumstance.
 
Only You Can See This
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

BMFPitt: It's pretty amazing that they're still tracking people down, 75 years later.


Marcos P: Keeping me alive at 100 would be enough punishment for me!


That's Socialised Medicine for you, keeping old Nazis alive that long.  If they'd been in the States, they'd been unable to afford care and would have been dead long ago.
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Lvl 19 bureaucrat: NeoCortex42: BMFPitt: It's pretty amazing that they're still tracking people down, 75 years later.

At least Germany is willing to prosecute their Nazis.

*Rachel McAdams Face*

Stop trying to make a civil war happen, it's not gonna happen!


The point is to hold people accountable so that we nip it in the bud and don't end up at a civil war.
 
padraig
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Warthog: Trik: Against: He was SS. You had to apply to join that with full knowledge of their history and actions.

This.  There was a big difference between being conscripted into a line unit in the Wehrmacht and joining the SS.   Not all of the Wehrmacht were complicit, although many were.  Can't say the same about the SS.


According to my grandmother who lived in nazi-occupied France, there was a HUGE difference between the regular Wehrmacht, and the SS and Gestapo. Although she hated the Germans, she admitted that the regular soldiers were mostly descent people, and if any got out of line with the local, a single complaint to the Kommandantur would be sufficient to deal with it.

But oh boy did she hate the American troops. All the other allied nations were okay, apparently, but the Americans pillaged and raped their way through France.
 
GoldDude
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
At least this guy was (allegedly) a Nazi SS guard.  All the cases in the news lately seem to be really grasping at straws, prosecuting the neighbour of a sister of the paperboy that delivered newspapers to the camp, that sort of thing.
 
El Rich-o
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Valter: Why does it seem like evil men live such long lives? Is God playing a trick on us after all?


Yes.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Valter: Why does it seem like evil men live such long lives? Is God playing a trick on us after all?


If you are a believer in the 'God has a plan for everyone' trope, maybe it's because since justice isn't always speedy, they stick around long enough to be found and reap the fruits of their labors?

Or maybe the Multiverse is just a mess like that.
 
spin359
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I hope it is public, he is going to say a whole lot of truth and it may be juicy. I mean even if he's the worst one ever and admits it, what are they going to do to him? Kill him? Jail him for live? how much longer does he have anyway?
 
Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: BMFPitt: It's pretty amazing that they're still tracking people down, 75 years later.

You should have seen the thread last month about the 90-something woman who was a typist at one of the camps.  It got Main-Tab-out-of-hand.


She was literally typing up the orders to exterminate. Even down to whether they went in the gas chamber or got a bullet.

That's not just a "typist."
 
Trik
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Valter: Why does it seem like evil men live such long lives? Is God playing a trick on us after all?


They were drinking the spinal fluid of their victims.
It extends life.
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
See THIS is how we should be handling the Jan 6 Nazi sympathizers and fascist monsters.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
That'll show him
 
Katwang
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
How did they find him after 75 years? Was he giving what he thought would be his death bed confession but suddenly pulled through?
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

ElecricalPast: See THIS is how we should be handling the Jan 6 Nazi sympathizers and fascist monsters.


By waiting until they're 100, then prosecuting them in the last months of their lives?
 
Olthoi
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Valter: Why does it seem like evil men live such long lives? Is God playing a trick on us after all?


It just seems that way. A lot of dead nazis came before him. Like when "old houses have good bones" is thrown around, you don't consider all the other houses of the same age that fell apart long ago.
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ less than a minute ago  

BigNumber12: ElecricalPast: See THIS is how we should be handling the Jan 6 Nazi sympathizers and fascist monsters.

By waiting until they're 100, then prosecuting them in the last months of their lives?


By prosecuting them whenever, wherever, however they're found. No excuses. No leniency.
 
