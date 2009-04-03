 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Wikipedia)   Archbishop Desmond Tutu turns 90 today. Due to the Mandela Effect you probably thought he passed already   (en.wikipedia.org) divider line
17
    More: Hero, Nelson Mandela, South Africa, Desmond Mpilo Tutu OMSG CH, African National Congress, Desmond Tutu, Nomalizo Leah Tutu, Cape Town, South African Anglican cleric  
•       •       •

139 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Oct 2021 at 4:50 PM (31 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Free Nelson Mandela!
 
freakay
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

ArkAngel: Free Nelson Mandela!


Kids these days. Why back in my day we got universities to divest from South Africa and Little Stevie said "I ain't playing Sun City."
 
PoweredByIrony
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Archbishop Tutu, the chess-playing ballerina?

Never heard of him.
 
gad
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Yup. According to Wikipedia he is still alive.Who'd have thought.
 
lurkey
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

PoweredByIrony: Archbishop Tutu, the chess-playing ballerina?

Never heard of him.


Don't Mess With My Tutu.
 
Arxane
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
A few years ago, Desmond Tutu was at the University of Oklahoma to give a talk, and afterward there was a dinner where he answered questions from students and professors. He graciously gave his answers and after every one there was applause from the audience.

Then a student asked Desmond Tutu how he felt when he had the opportunity to meet with a member of Ronald Reagan's administration (back when apartheid was still the law in South Africa). Tutu tried to be as polite as he could, but he made it clear that he was "very angry" with the Reagan administration, to the degree that you could feel the iciness in his old voice as he answered. There was no applause after that response.

/Cool story, boetie
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

ArkAngel: Free Nelson Mandela!


Do I have to purchase anything first?
 
Ed Willy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
One of Craig Ferguson's best guests

Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson 3/4/2009 Archbishop Desmond Tutu
Youtube 12OlAe2Sfes
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
You would think he would be a Cardinal by now. Oh wait. He's part of that other Christian sect. The spliters.
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

PoweredByIrony: Archbishop Tutu, the chess-playing ballerina?

Never heard of him.


The real Mandela effect was believing all this time he wore a Tutu?
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The Smiths - Vicar In A Tutu
Youtube ke2nucbxP1E
 
neongoats
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
You mean the Mengele effect.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Oh, JFC, not everything is the "Mandela Effect".

Farking everyone is sure that any time they don't know something it must be this new buzzword. A few years ago, everyone thought they knew what a MacGuffin was, and a few years from now, there will be some OTHER word/phrase that people will use to sound smart, despite not knowing what in the fark they are talking about.
 
UndeadPoetsSociety
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Nah, I assumed he had passed because he's really old and I hadn't seen him mentioned recently
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

gad: Yup. According to Wikipedia he is still alive.Who'd have thought.


Lotta spry 90 year olds running around lately. Gorbachev is still doing interviews. Shatner is showing up at conventions again.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I've had the privilege to hear Bishop Tutu preach. For someone who had been through so much in his life, that he still had the ability to speak kind words is amazing.

/ Few are like him
// Fewer still will come after
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ less than a minute ago  
metrophilly.wpengine.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use OLD/OBSOLETE HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.