(Local10 WPLG)   Man arrested for exposing himself and masturbating while driving. Police ask if anybody else recognizes him. Tallywhacker lineup pending   (local10.com) divider line
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Porky's TallyWacker, Have you seen this Prick
Youtube VwnOU3UHBLM
 
Do you know the way to Mordor
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
We could cut the number of suspects by two thirds if we asked the following question:

Does it stand straight up, or does it curve a little to the left or right?
 
Leftover Cocaine [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It's a little early for Mardi Gras.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
In my younger days when I would take a lot of road trips, often driving in the middle of the night on long, straight stretches of interstate, let's just say I masturbated while driving a few times, if you know what I mean.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I worked with a lady whose boyfriend got busted for that.

Apparently, his thing was to take HER car, pull up to bus stops and start whacking it.

She was the bread earner and he was an "artistic" type and they both resented the hell out of each other. She confided in me that she demanded he pee sitting down at home.

So there was probably a lot going on there.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Multitasker.  That's for sure.
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
That trick never works.
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Vehicle masturbation trifecta in play?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Magnanimous_J: I worked with a lady whose boyfriend got busted for that.

Apparently, his thing was to take HER car, pull up to bus stops and start whacking it.

She was the bread earner and he was an "artistic" type and they both resented the hell out of each other. She confided in me that she demanded he pee sitting down at home.

So there was probably a lot going on there.


Do you get the car detailed that night?  Cause that lady will be driving to work the next day and smelling precious bodily fluid.  Then, after sitting in the parking  lot all day getting warm, driving home will be baked precious bodily fluids.
 
Moose out front
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
What's his Fark handle?
 
TheAnalogKid
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I've often said that if you want to show someone your dick but you don't want to actually have your dick pics out there, put it in a line up of dicks and THEN show them the line up.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I guess the ladies didn't know how to clutch.
 
illegal
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
yeah, meanwhile every other woman on a hot day, has that center vent on and driving one handed. Smh
 
Fano
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: In my younger days when I would take a lot of road trips, often driving in the middle of the night on long, straight stretches of interstate, let's just say I masturbated while driving a few times, if you know what I mean.


I'm sure quite a few people have done that over the years
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It be safer to tie a cord between your junk and the steering wheel. At every turn you get a little tug action. Drive through one of those housing developments until walla.

No one is none the wiser. You could probably get away with it whilst Ubering.
 
illegal
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: It be safer to tie a cord between your junk and the steering wheel. At every turn you get a little tug action. Drive through one of those housing developments until walla.

No one is none the wiser. You could probably get away with it whilst Ubering.


If you are the size that could get away with it while ubering, sorry about your luck.
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
focusst.orgView Full Size


/ tinted windows.  How do they work?
 
proco [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Just the other day on one of those adult video sites, was a collection of videos of a guy who would randomly park somewhere and beat off. It always contained a woman walking by and then glancing in the window. A few words are exchanged and next thing you know, she's helping him out,.

it wasn't until later I figured out they were all "acted" because I happened to recognize one of the women from a totally different video of her bonking her "step-brother"..

It must be fun to be in those kinds of movies...Show up to a set...ask the director..."So, what's the story here?"

"oh, today it's a step-mom and step-son bonk fest, today you need to pretend your the step-son"

"Great, last week I was a pizza delivery guy, this should be fun"
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Promo Sapien: That trick never works.


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

blondambition: Promo Sapien: That trick never works.

[i.ytimg.com image 480x360]


Thanks for that...Bullwinkle was one of my favorites as a kid...Even when I was that age, I kinda suspected more adult things were going on in those cartoons.
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
There are entire categories of this on porn sites. In France this is completely legal.
 
