(Fox 10 Phoenix)   Arizona reports over 2000 additional cases but at least it's a dry spike   (fox10phoenix.com) divider line
    More: Sick, Common cold, Influenza, COVID-19 cases, Pneumonia, averages of additional cases, Different viruses, similar symptoms, state's pandemic totals  
SwiftFox
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Dry cough. Wet spike protein
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
People are aggressively stupid about covid precautions here. I won't go into detail about coworkers and in-laws, but it's enough to make me want to flee the state.

/it has been unseasonably wet though
//got over an inch of rain the other day
///probably not related to covid numbers, but maybe
 
